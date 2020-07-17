Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 10:23 p.m. July 4 along West Fourth Street and Mifflin Place, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2012 GMC was stopped for multiple alleged violations. Yanameia Rew, 44, of Upper Darby, was allegedly found to be under the influence.
DUI
• 11:23 p.m. July 4 along East Mountain Avenue and Main Street, South Williamsport.
A 2012 Hyundai was stopped for an alleged violation, at which time Kristen Dehotman, 34, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, troopers reported.
DUI
• 7:40 p.m. July 2 at 32 Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
Troopers responded to a disturbance and determined Chelsie Sabatino, 30, of Linden, was driving under the influence, it was noted. A 2003 Pontiac G6 was involved.
DUI
• 1:54 a.m. July 5 at 105 Maynard St., Williamsport.
A vehicle was stopped for speeding, troopers noted, when Matthew Hunt, 33, of Williamsport, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
DUI
• 4:45 p.m. July 13 at 899 Cherry St., Montoursville.
Troopers investigated a vehicle in the barracks parking area and determined Erica Kuntz, 29, of Montoursville, was found to be under the influence, it was noted. Charges are pending. A 2004 Lincoln was involved, police said.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:35 a.m. July 15 along Route 118 at Neuhard Road, Moreland Township.
Troopers said a 2019 Ram 1500 driven by Jeanne Gruver, 76, of Orange, Calif., was traveling west when it struck a deer in the roadway. No one was injured. Gruver was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
PFA violation
• 8 p.m. July 13 along the Lycoming Creek Road exit, Lewis Township.
Linda Page, 71, of Trout Run, allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order filed by a 59-year-old Williamsport man. She was released on $5,000 bail, police noted.
Harassment
• 8:25 p.m. July 14 along Echo Valley Road, Wolf Township.
Following a verbal argument, troopers said a 39-year-old woman and 42-year-old man, both of Hughesville, were charged after the woman struck the man with her right hand and th eman grabbed the woman on her forearms.
Firearm found/surrendered
• 10:44 a.m. June 22 along Outback Lane/Route 287, Cogan House Township.
An SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun loaded with nine rounds of “snake shot” Hornady rounds was found. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Public drunkenness/retail theft
• 12:35 p.m. July 10 at Giant, 1969 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Tyler Cole Rossi, 25, of Stottville, N.Y., was found under the influence of alcohol and may have endangered himself or others. He was charged by troopers from Coudersport. Additionally, troopers charged him with retail theft stemming from allegations he took a 16-ounce Budweiser Ice without paying.
Act 64
• 9:50 a.m. June 19 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A search warrant was executed at a room rented by Russell Smith, 37, of Williamsport, and approximately 50 grams of marijuana was seized. Smith is facing felony charges, police noted.
Drug possession
• 12:20 a.m. July 4 along Russell Avenue and Second Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2008 Ford Focus was stopped and the driver, Latesha Twyman, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Drug possession
• 12:33 p.m. June 30 along Route 15 south, Jackson Township.
Troopers stopped a Buick LeSabre for multiple alleged violations, at which time the driver was taken into custody for an active warrant. A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded drugs and paraphernalia, troopers said. Those arrested: Willashia Williams, 26, of York, and Terry Jimenez, 28, of Harrisburg.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
• 2:23 a.m. July 6 along Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 17-year-old Williamsport girl was arrested after it was determined she was using the vehicle of a 38-year-old Williamsport man without permission. The driver was allegedly in possession of fraudulent identifications which were used to purchase tobacco products and alcohol.
Receiving stolen property
• 9 p.m. June 17 along Arch Street and Route 220 south, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2019 Jeep which was determined to be stolen. The driver, Eunique Russell, 18, of Philadelphia, was arrested for felony receiving stolen property and summary offenses, troopers said.
Theft from motor vehicles
• Between 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. July 6 along Allenwood Camp Lane, Clinton Township.
A 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Malibu were entered and a wallet containing a credit card were stolen, troopers noted. The card was used to make an unauthorized purchase.
Theft by deception
• 2:14 p.m. June 9 at 276 Route 87, Fairfield Township.
Megan Shroy, 35, of Montgomery, and Daniel Mowry, 43, of Belpre, Ohio, were arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft following an incident at Turkey Hill, troopers noted.
Public drunkenness
• 10:01 p.m. July 13 at 1440 Washington Blvd., Loyalsock Township.
Edward Gephart, 49, of Williamsport, was cited when police responded to a report of a disturbance, troopers noted.
Public drunkenness
• 10:50 p.m. July 10 at 2815 Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township.
Tiffany George, 29, of Williamsport, was reportedly highly intoxicated when she was found lying on the ground in the parking lot of Motel 6. George allegedly used racial slurs and would not cooperate with police. She was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and jailed in Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
• 9:25 p.m. July 11 along Ashlor Manor Drive, Muncy Township.
A 13-year-old Muncy girl was cited after troopers responded to Ashler Manor, it was noted. Damage to a flatscreen television was estimated at $428.
Criminal mischief
• 11 p.m. July 4 along St. Michaels Road, Lewis Township.
Troopers investigated reported damage to a 2003 Ford during a July 4 party and noted Scott Widing, 52, of Cogan Station, was charged after damage was reported to a batter connector terminal. The victim was a 33-year-old Williamsport woman, police noted.
Lost property
• 10:06 a.m. July 12 along Mountainview Drive, Susquehanna Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a lost Pa. registration plate from a 2014 Hyundai. Registration was KRD-7007. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Apartments and Acquisitions LP to Mount Carmel Borough, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• David P. Nengle estate and Gail Marie Nengle administratrix to Perry Carnahan and Michell Carnahan, property in Sunbury, $1.
• James W. Descano to Brenda Kosmer, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
• Connie M. Minium, Herbert T. Minium, Alan C. Vanatta and Maren C. Vanatta to Jason Mitchell, Carolyn Mitchell, Robert S. Mitchell and Donna J. Mitchell, property in Northumberland, $35,000.
• Joan M. Hogan to Nathanael R. Brague and Alyson Brague, property in Upper Augusta Township, $150,000.
• Andrelle Chavannes to Bernadette Paul, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
• Andrelle Chavannes to Bernadette Paul, property in Mount Carmel Township, $15,000.
• Andrelle Chavannes to Bernadette Paul, property in Kulpmont, $18,000.
• Melanie A. Weller to Michelle L. Garman, property in Riverside, $138,000.
• Dennis E. Morgan and Brenda L. Morgan to Jason A. Morgan and Angela E. Morgan, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Jeremy W. Zimmerman and Rebecca J. Zimmerman to Wesley L. Sensenig and Gwendolyn S. Sensenig, property in Rush Township, $255,000.
• Silvafox Properties LLC to Stephen Kremmel, property in Kulpmont, $2,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and John W. Backes to Truist Bank and Branch Banking and Trust Company, property in Mount Carmel, $2,901.67.
• Susan G. Shipe to D&E Rental Properties LLC, property in Sunbury, $90,000.
• Rodney J. Kerstetter, Angela S. Whitesel and Angela S. Kerstetter to Rodney J. Kerstetter and Angela S. Kerstetter, property in Riverside, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Apartment sand Acquisitions LP, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• John D. Moll estate and Kevin M. Moll executor to Kevin M. Moll, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Wells Fargo Bank NA by agent and Orange Coast Title Company agent to Secretary of Veterans Affairs and United States of America, property in Northumberland, $10.
• Charles W. Smith to Madison R. Wasser, property in Mount Carmel, $57,000.
