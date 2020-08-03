Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Lawrence G. Leonowicz and Sandra J . Leonowicz to Carl Speight, property in Shamokin, $16,000.
• Dale E. Heim to Dwight Gerhart, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $184,150.
• Greyt Haven Properties LLC to Idella Rivers, property in Kulpmont, $24,000.
• Mark D. Macgregor and Susan R. Welsh to David Persing, property in Zerbe Township, $48,000.
• Jeffrey A. Rovenolt and Beth M. Rovenolt to Diana Y. Cano, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Mary Beth Apichell, Mary Beth Goretsky and Richard A. Greco to Mary Beth Goretsky and Richard A. Greco, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Harry K. Miller and Gayle C. Miller to Brad J. Miller, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• MCA Beach Properties Inc. to Jarid W. Berger and Erin W. Berger, property in Coal Township, $210,000.
• Elaine T. Wysock to Matthew J. Kleman and Abigail R. Troutman, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Brandon Goretsky to Louis J. Apichell III, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Pamela Breeden to Jordan W. Rhoden and Shakeya Rhoden, property in Coal Township, $19,500.
• Opal J. Buffone to Bridget M. Arley, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Michael P. Reeder, Erica Reeder and Esther B. Reeder to Ashley Saleski, property in Shamokin, $56,000.
• Kathryn E. Fox and Jason Sankowski to Derek Gross and Haley Lahr, property in Mount Carmel Township, $71,000.
• Shelly Foulds estate, Shelly Ann Bressi and Nina Foulds administratrix to David James Sandri and Brandie Lynn Sandri, property in Coal Township, $72,000.
• Jennifer Sandri to Travis Michael Minnig and Nicole Marie Minnig, property in Shamokin, $180,000.
• Zachary Allen Mako by agent and Eva Mako agent to Kenroy R. Perry and Kevin J. Perry, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Marvin L. Snyder and Ellen M. Snyder to Thomas J. Molesevich and Sophia C. Molesevich, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $34,000.
• Arthur J. Catino Jr. and Maria Catino to Double Vision Realty LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $100,000.
• Robert W. Miller and Rebecca L. Miller to Andrew R. Miller, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Joseph Lisiewicz to Quick Blue Co. LLC, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Richard F. Jones to Richard F. Jones and Roxanne Mabe, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Carl S. Yucha Jr. and Kathleen M. Yucha to Carolyn A. Yucha, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Rosemary J. Hindmarch to Ralph D. Hindmarch Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Geld Dom Inc to Ansley Rentals LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Steven J. Yancheski and Joy Louise Yancheski to Russell T. Ensor, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• William E. Reigle estate and Melinda Biehler administratrix to Tee LLC, property in Shamokin Township, $20,000.
• Dawn L. Deivert estate and Diane S. Scheller executrix to Arthur Christ IV and Amanda Christ, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Michael A. Ramos and Jessica L. Ramos to Jessica L. Ramos, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Maryellen E. Rogers and Bruce E. Rogers to Bruce E. Rogers and Darcey A. Rogers, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Lynn L. Hoagland and Carol C. Hoagland to Joshua D. Hoagland and Carina N. Hoagland, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
Union County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Dufrane W. Reed irrevocable grantor trust, Dwayne W. Reed trustee, Daphine R. Fritz trustee to Forty Four Mrkt LLC , property in Lewisburg, $140,000.
• Union County Sheriff, Craig L. Baker to First National Bank of Pa., property in $65,000.
• William D. Pontius, Bonnie T. Pontius to Thomas Z. Martin Jr., Anna Mary H. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Marcella K. Swartzlander to Mifflinburg Borough, property in Mifflinburg, $7,000.
• Kenneth Lee Davis, Amy M. Davis to Kennth L. Davis, Amy M. Davis, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• William D. Pontiius, Bonnie T. Pontius to Shawn D. Pontius, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• David J. Elton, Linda K. Elton to David J. Elton trustee, Linda K. Elton trustee, David J. Elton and Linda K. Elton revocable trust, Linda K. Elton revocable trust, David J. Elton revocable trust, Linda K. and David J. revocable trust, property in East Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Gary Lee Wright, Katherine A. Wright to Nathan E. Steele, Christina Steele, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Merle L. Weaver, Elsie M. Weaver to Karen S. Hain, Paul F. Delong, property in Mifflinburg, $147,500.
• William Michael Richardson to Jennifer M. Dobias, property in Lewisburg, $220,000.
• Ruth E. Miller executor, Joseph C. Kline estate to David N. Groff, property in West buffalo Township, $80,000.
• Karl Ross, Joan Ross, Deborah Graybill, Harvey Graybill to Karl E. Ross, Joan V. Ross, Amy E. Weller, Travis E. Ross, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Sandra L. Tristan by agent, Allen K. Neyhard agent to Timothy Yost, Shanell Yost, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brian D. Keister executor, Stanley Francis Keister estate, Sharon K. Williams executor to Brian D. Keister, Donita J. Keister, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Brian D. Keister executor, Sharon K. Williams executor, Stanley F. Keister estate to Brian D. Keister, Donita J. Keister, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• John R. Testa, Margaret E. Testa to Andrew T. Stuhl, Ariana L. Stuhl, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• George S. Dodge, Sally M. Dodge, Sally M. Gantt to Sarah A. Binder, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Andrew Stuhl, Ariana Stuhl tp Jennifer A. Polinchock, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ryan A. Sampsell, Charity A. Sampsell to Jacob Myer, Herman Wenger, Doris Wenger, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Robert Brooks Gronlund, Amy Goulstone Gronlund to Edward A. Monaco III, Sara E. Monaco, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Steven M. Korek to Ryan A. Sampsell, Charity A. Sampsell, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Eric S. Wirth, Alicia D. Wirth to Brandon Scholl, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Cameron A. Berge to Forty Four Market LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Timothy N. Turner, Rachael M. Turner to James R. Laubach, Angie J. Laubach, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Shane T. Murray, Marcia L. Murray to Luke W. Murray, property in Mifflinburg, $190,000.
• Jessica N. McClain trustee, Steven and Christine F. Noll irrevocable trust, Steven Noll irrevocable trust, Christine F. Noll irrevocable trust to Jessica N. McClain, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Christopher G. Grill, Alexandra R. Grill, Alexandrea R. Grill to Jamie L. Grobes, Travis A. Grobes, property in Lewisburg, $1.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Hit and run
• 11:14 p.m. July 3 along Hensler Road, west of Pine Run Road, Anthony Township.
A westbound 2002 Subaru Outback driven by Tracey L. Deshong, 47, of Williamsport, left the roadway to the right, went up the side of a driveway into a grassy area and struck a parked 1988 Dodge Ram 2500, troopers noted. The Outback then fled the scene, troopers said. Deshong will be cited with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, it was noted.
Harassment
• 6 p.m. July 27 along Cemetery Road, Franklin Township.
An issue between neighbors resulted in the arrest of a 75-year-old Muncy man, troopers noted.
Indecent exposure
• 2:20 p.m. July 16 along East Penn Street, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said an investigation is underway regarding a reported indecent exposure at Weis Markets. A Chevrolet Silverado was allegedly involved. A 45-year-old Hughesville woman was listed as the victim.
Criminal trespass
• 12:50 p.m. July 24 along Larue Drive, Woodward Township.
An unnamed suspect was told to leave the residence by a 50-year-old Linden woman. The suspect left after being advised by troopers, it was noted.
Receiving stolen property
• Between 8 a.m. July 22 and 3:12 p.m. July 28 along Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township.
A Craig bluetooth speaker valued at $30 was taken from a 36-year-old Lock Haven man, troopers said. Wayne Hunter, 30, of Williamsport, was charged.
Retail theft
• 11:30 a.m. July 24 at Sheetz, 45 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township.
Christopher Wachter, 41, of Hughesville, allegedly took merchandise.
Theft by deception
• 12:50 p.m. July 28 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
Someone used the identity of a 29-year-old Williamsport woman to open a cell phone account. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• 6:13 a.m. July 30 at 9369 Rose Valley Road, Gamble Township.
Eggs were thrown at the residence of a Trout Run couple, troopers noted. Damage to a window screen was reportedly $12. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
