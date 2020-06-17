Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 7:58 a.m. June 15 along Main Street, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2019 International MV607 pulled from a parking lot and was struck by a 2006 Oshkosh Motor Truck. The driver of the International, who was not identified, was cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway. Troopers said both vehicles sustained minimal damage and were driven from the scene.
Theft
• Between 11 p.m. April 22 and 7 a.m. June 12 at Flying J Truck Stop, 1460 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township.
A known, but unidentified, individual stole $13,722.95 from the business, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Ignition interlock system
• 1:26 a.m. June 13 in the 8600 block of Route 405, Turbot Township.
Ronald Boney, 67, of Mifflinburg, was charged after troopers said he was found to be illegally operating a motor vehicle without a required interlock system.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe Summary trial
• Nick A. Kissinger, 27, of Montoursville, was guilty of exceed maximum speed limit established by 5 mph.
Preliminary hearings
• Christopher Kurver-Jordan, 24, of Sunbury, had felony allegations of burglary overnight accommodations person present, criminal trespass break into structure, robbery threat of immediate serious injury, robbery take from others by force and related conspiracy counts held for court. Misdemeanor allegations of terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking movable property, conspiracy theft by unlawful taking movable property and a summary count of criminal mischief tamper with property were also held.
• John T. Wuerdeman, no date of birth given, of Lewisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. A summary count of exceed 55 mph in other location by 35 mph was also waived.
• Misdemeanor allegations of marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia filed against Avram A. Muller, 54, of Gainesville, Calif., were dismissed.
• Dominic P. Lista, 51, of Concord, N.C., had a first offense misdemeanor count of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely held for court. Summary allegations or careless driving and driving unregistered vehicle were also held.
• Dylan T. Houseknecht, 22, of Selinsgrove, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance, Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance impaired ability, resist arrest other law enforcement, disorderly conduct engage in fighting, intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered and careless driving to court. Summary allegations of prohibiting text based communications, careless driving and duty of driver in emergency response areas if passing in nonadjacent lane is impossible were also waived.
• Kurtis M. Sampsell, 25, of Milton, waived misdemeanor allegations of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense to court. A summary allegation of public drunkenness and similar misconduct was also waived.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentence
• Ximena A. Rojas-Naranjo, 43, of Lewisburg, received 189 days to 23 months, 30 days for a guilty plea to felony access device issued to another who did not authorize use. Three felony counts of access device not issued, four felony counts of forgery unauthorized act in writing and two related conspiracy charges were dismissed.
State Police At Milton Assault
• Between 8 a.m. May 3 and 8 a.m. May 5 at Woodland Estates, Mifflinburg.
An unidentified 36-year-old man from Milroy was charged after allegedly striking a 2-year-old Shamokin Dam boy multiple times with a hair brush and leather belt.
Theft
• 3 p.m. June 1 along Evergreen Drive, Union Township.
An unidentified 59-year-old woman from Winfield reported the fraudulent use of personal information. She told troopers she received a debit card for an account she did not apply for.
Theft
• 4:42 a.m. June 12 at 165 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Troopers said suspects driving a white box van siphoned used cooking oil, valued at $15, into a container in the van. Anyone with information on the incident should call police at 570-425-2662.
Theft
• Between 10 p.m. June 11 and 7:44 a.m. June 12 in West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said David Swarey, 57, of Mifflinburg, reported a 2004 Dodge as stolen. During the course of the investigation, the vehicle was recovered. Troopers said Swarey refused to cooperate for prosecution.
Theft
• Between 1 p.m. June 11 and 10 a.m. June 13 south of 91 Orchard Road, along Millmont Road, Hartleton.
David Long, 69, of Millmont, reported a 2004 Belmont flatbed trailer was stolen from his property.
Retail theft
• 8 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
An unnamed suspect allegedly attempted to steal beef jerky and an iced tea, but was caught before leaving the scene.
Harassment
• Between 3 and 5 p.m. June 1 in Hartley Township.
Troopers are investigating a Childline referral regarding suspected child abuse.
Found drugs
• 12:29 p.m. June 12 at 745 White Springs Road, Limestone Township.
Ten hypodermic needles wrapped in aluminum foil were found.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 5:22 p.m. June 12 along Baldtop Road, Liberty Township.
A 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer lost control and struck an embankment. No injuries were reported. The driver, who was not identified, was not charged.
Harassment
• 4:59 p.m. Jan. 12 at Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township.
Police investigated a report of harassment. The victim said they did not wish to prosecute the alleged actor.
Burglary
• Between June 9 and Sunday at 47 Sugar Camp Road, Valley Township.
The residence of Mary Dywinski, 84, of Danville, was entered and ransacked, troopers reported. Multiple items, including jewelry and a lamp were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Criminal mischief
• 9 a.m. Tuesday at Dale/Engle/Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Buffalo Township.
Women’s underwear was placed at various locations throughout the hiking trail at the Dale/Engle/Walker House, troopers said.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 6:17 p.m. June 13 at Pearl and Linn streets, Williamsport.
During a traffic stop, troopers said Tracy Wood, 53, of Williamsport, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending the results of chemical testing.
DUI
• 1:04 p.m. June 13 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
An unidentified 38-year-old Muncy man was found unresponsive in a 2008 Dodge, and charged by troopers with driving under the influence.
DUI crash
• 6:33 p.m. June 6 along South Pine and Youngs roads, Woodward Township.
Troopers investigated a crash and suspected a DUI, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:35 a.m. June 10 along Route 287, Cummings Township.
A southbound 2000 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Sapphire E. Naugle, 23, of Jersey Shore, left the right side of the roadway, struck the embankment, crossed both lanes of travel and hit a guiderail, troopers said. Naugle was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 11:34 a.m. June 9 along Schnee Avenue, Clinton Township.
A nothbound vehicle left the roadway, struck a fence and fled the scene, troopers noted.
Drug possession
• 1:25 a.m. June 1 at Conrail Road and Maynard Street, Williamsport.
During a traffic stop, troopers said Shane Whipple, 28, of Williamsport, was found to be in possession of marijuana.
Harassment
• 4:15 p.m. June 14 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township.
An unidentified 38-year-old Montoursville man and an 41-year-old Montoursville woman were both cited with harassment as the result of a domestic violence incident.
