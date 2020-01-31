Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
• 3:40 a.m. Nov. 25, 532 N. Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Brent L. Spangler, 55, of Middleburg, after it swerved from side to side on West Market Street. Spangler allegedly had red, glassy eyes and droopy eyelids and was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood test. He was arrested and will be charged with misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, DUI Schedule 1 metabolite possession of drug paraphernalia and summary allegations.
DUI
• 4:08 p.m. Dec. 24, North 15th and St. Paul streets, Lewisburg.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped a 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by Cole S. Gieger, 20, of Lewisburg, when it appeared to have an inoperable center brake light. An odor of suspected marijuana was detected and Geiger allegedly had dilated pupils and was overly nervous upon investigation. He taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood test and was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance and violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Acts. Summary allegations were also filed.
DUI
• 1:26 a.m. Jan 4, North Derr Drive and St. Mary Street, Lewisburg.
Pennsylvania State Police stopped a 2020 Nissan Altima driven by Kyle P. Shellman, after it continuously crossed a double yellow line eastbound along Route 45. Troopers alleged that Shellman had bloodshot, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. He allegedly refused testing. A misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance charge was filed as well as summary allegations.
DUI
• 9:50 p.m. Dec. 20, North Third and St. John streets, Lewisburg.
A 2003 Buick sedan was pulled over by Buffalo Valley Regional Police after failing to stop at a stop sign. Jacob M. Heverly, 27, of New Columbia, allegedly had glassy, bloodshot eyes on investigation. He taken for a blood test and was charged with three counts of misdemeanor DUI Schedule 1 controlled substance and one count of DUI Schedule 1 metabolite. Allegations of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, a drug paraphernalia misdemeanor and summary counts were also filed.
Theft
• 9:37 a.m. Dec. 5, 2017 to 9:20 a.m. Dec. 8, 2017, 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township
Troopers alleged that Guy T. Murray, 58, of Montclair, N.J., defrauded an Evangelical Community Hospital employee of a paycheck by trying to reroute it to another account.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 9100 block of Route 61, Coal Township.
Following a traffic stop, Dennis Toolen, 29, of Mount Carmel, was arrested for DUI, troopers noted. A 2016 Chevrolet Cruze was involved.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 6:56 a.m. Wednesday along Mill Road at Penns Drive, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Charles Volchansky, 65, of Winfield, was traveling east when it failed to stop for a stop sign and struck the right front of a southbound 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Brad E. Feese, 46, of Catawissa. Volchansky was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury, police said. Feese was belted and he sustained an unknown injury, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:54 p.m. Tuesday along South Old Trail at East Park Road, Monroe Township.
A 2011 Buick Lacrosse driven by an unnamed person entered the intersection and struck the passenger side of a southbound 2018 Toyota Sienna, troopers reported. No one was injured. The driver of the Buick will be cited for a stop sign violation.
Theft of motor vehicle
• Between 4 p.m. Jan. 22 and 6 p.m. Tuesday along Grubbs Church Road, Perry Township.
A 2005 GMC Savana belonging to a 46-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was taken, troopers said. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 3:54 p.m. Jan. 24 along Maynard Street and Vine Avenue, Williamsport.
Following a traffic stop, David Rogers, 50, of Williamsport, was taken into custody for DUI-controlled substance, troopers noted. Charges are pending lab results.
DUI/ possession
• 5:34 p.m. Jan. 24 along Beautys Run and Lycoming Creek roads, Old Lycoming Township.
Following a traffic stop, troopers said it was determined Scott Weisel, 55, of Cogan Station, was under the influence of a controlled substance. A small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia were also located, troopers said. Charges are pending lab results.
DUI
• 11:54 a.m. Monday along I-180 westbound, Williamsport.
A 2016 Dodge Ram was stopped for alleged violations when troopers said the driver, a 40-year-old man who was not identified, was taken into custody for DUI-controlled substance. Charges are pending lab results.
DUI
• 6:44 p.m. Sunday along North Main Street and Blueberry Alley, Hughesville.
Troopers stopped a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado and noted Grant Rooker, 45, of Hughesville was arrested for suspicion of DUI-alcohol. Charges are pending lab results.
DUI
• 9:41 p.m. Tuesday along I-180 westbound, Williamsport.
A 2019 Ford Escape was stopped when troopers said the driver, who was not identified, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI-alcohol. Charges are pending lab results.
DUI/possession
• 8:30 p.m. Sunday along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township.
A 1997 Ford Mustang was stopped and troopers said Jurgen Starr, 31, of Hughesville, was determined to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance. A small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia was also discovered, troopers added.
DUI crash
• 6:17 p.m. Jan. 3 along Bloomingrove Road at the intersection with Cemetery Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a westbound 1992 GMC Sierra driven by Edward P. McCluskey, 62, of Williamsport, turned left into the path of an eastbound 2019 Kia Sportage driven by Charles J. Mertes, 65, of Cogan Station. McCluskey was not belted and was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a possible injury. His passenger, Stephen E. Peters, 62, of Williamsport, was also transported with an unspecified injury, troopers noted. Mertes and his passenger, Christine M. Mertes, 63, were belted and were not injured. McCluskey was suspected of DUI and charges are pending lab results, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:49 a.m. Sunday along I-180 at exit 13A at the intersection with Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
A southbound 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Thomas J. Leahan, 20, of Collegeville, failed to stop at a stop sign, went across the westbound lane of Route 405, struck a concrete median, continued and hit a guiderail and came to rest on the south shoulder of Route 405 eastbound, troopers reported. Leahan was belted and was not injured, however the vehicle was disabled, police said. Leahan will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:33 a.m. Saturday along Windfield Drive, north of Poco Farm Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2009 Mercury Marquis driven by an unnamed person, was traveling west when it left the south shoulder, struck ditch and came to rest, troopers noted. No injuries were reported. The driver will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. parked vehicle
• 5:51 p.m. Jan. 25 along Westminster Drive, south of Reed Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2016 Nissan Versa driven by Carmela Aloisio, 79, of Williamsport, was traveling east on a wet roadway when it struck a legally parked 2008 Ford F450, troopers said. Aloisio was distracted at the time, police noted. She was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:24 p.m. Jan. 20 along I-180 east, west of the interstate, Fairfield Township.
An eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu driven by James A. Shields, 26, of Jersey Shore, went off the right side of the roadway, struck a guiderail, re-entered the roadway, and off the right side of the roadway again, troopers said. Shields was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Found property
• 1:16 p.m. Wednesday along Kimble Hill Road and Northway Road Extension, Loyalsock Township.
A floral handbag was located. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Harassment
• 5:45 a.m. Jan. 22 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and determined a 25-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both of Williamsport, engaged in a verbal argument which escalated to pushing and shoving. Both were charged.
Scattering rubbish
• 5 p.m. Friday along Sulphur Springs Road, Armstrong Township.
Someone dumped miscellaneous furniture, trash and clothing, then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Found property
• 1:16 p.m. Wednesday along Kimble Hill Road and Northway Road Extension, Loyalsock Township.
A floral handbag was located. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.