Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 12:45 a.m., North Seventh Street and North Derr Drive; assist police agency, 4:48 a.m., Swengle Road, Lewis Township; traffic arrest, 7:46 a.m., Westbranch Highway; theft, 10:28 a.m., East Tressler Boulevard; traffic warning, 1:07 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 1:25 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist police agency, 3:36 p.m., Elm Street, Milton; alarm, 6:08 p.m., Buffalo Road at Raspberry Alley; trespassing, Old Schoolhouse Road.
• Saturday: Underage drinking, 12:35 a.m., South Sixth Street; assist fire agency, 12:41 a.m., South Sixth Street; underage drinking, 12:48 a.m., South Sixth Street; traffic warning, 2:04 a.m., Market Street; assist police agency, 6:08 a.m., Mahoning Street, Milton; traffic arrest, 7:58 a.m., Westbranch Highway; theft, 9:27 a.m., Farley Circle; traffic arrest, 11:03 a.m., Westbranch Highway; assist fire agency, 12:48 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 1:17 p.m., Westbranch Highway; complaint, 3:28 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; disturbance, 4:10 p.m., South Sixth Street; traffic warning, 5:18 p.m., Market at Seventh streets; sexual assault, 8:55 p.m. Vedder Hall, Bucknell University; traffic warning, 9:56 p.m., Route 45, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookout, 11:36 p.m., Lewistown.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 3-vehicle crash
• 2:29 p.m. North Susquehanna Trail, south of 10th Avenue, Shamokin Dam
Troopers said a 2011 Nissan Titan southbound on North Susquehanna Trail and driven by Lauren J. Johnson, 21, of Knoxville, failed to stop and struck the rear of a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Morgan L. Outhouse, 22, of Canandaigua, N.Y. The collision caused the Outhouse vehicle to strike the rear of a 2019 Ford Edge driven by Gregory S. Shaffer, 23, of Northumberland. Neither Katherine S. Benelli, 23, of Wellsboro, a passenger in the Outhouse vehicle, nor Carol A. Weikel, 56, of Sunbury, a passenger in the Shaffer vehicle were injured. Drivers were also not injured but Johnson was ticketed for following too closely.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:48 a.m. Friday along West Market Street, east of Route 522, Beaver Township.
A 2009 Audi A4 driven by Katie M. Hammond, 30, of Lewistown, was traveling south when it attempted to pass a 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by an unnamed female from McClure as several deer ran onto the roadway, troopers reported. The Audi swerved back into the southbound lane and struck the left rear bumper of the Hyundai, went out of control and came to rest in a field. The Hyundai went out of control, spun and rolled as it entered a field, troopers said. The driver of the Hyundai and a male passenger were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected injuries.
Robbery
• 7:46 p.m. Tuesday at Dollar General, 499 Old Route 15, Chapman Township.
Troopers responded to a reported robbery. A suspect described as a white man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and teal sweatpants entered the store, displayed a handgun and asked the cashier to open the register, police reported. The suspect then fled. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-274-8145.
Theft via debit card
• 12:12 p.m. to 12:24 p.m. Oct. 29, 1399 Paxton St., Franklin Township
State police began an investigation into access device fraud reported by Lynne Roush, 47, of Paxtonville. Troopers said $95 was stolen from a debit card account.
Possession of drugs
• 10:22 p.m. Oct. 23 along Route 522 and Clifford Road, Penn Township.
A 2004 Ford Explorer was stopped and the driver found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, troopers reported. The man arrested was listed as Michael Welch, 29, of Sunbury.
Lycoming County
US Attorney David Freed, Middle District of Pa., Williamsport
Conviction
• Nov. 8 in Middle District Court, Williamsport.
David Dewald, 43, of Bloomsburg, was convicted of two counts of attempted production of child pornography and three counts of online enticement and attempted online enticement of minors for sexual purposes following a five-day trial. Prosecutors said Dewald used his cell phone and the internet to attempt to persuade two minors, ages 13 and 16, to take and send him sexually explicit photographs of themselves, and persuaded a 14-year-old girl to meet him for sexual purposes.
