Union County
State Police At Milton Terroristic threats
• 9:05 p.m. Jan. 7 along Westbranch Highway and AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 28-year-old Hughesville man was the victim of a road rage incident along Route 15 northbound. Troopers are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a black Dodge 1500 Crew Cab with tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 6:25 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 200 block of Hemlock Alley, Watsontown.
Jackie Shaffer, 62, of 8 W. Dewberry Alley, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence, driving while suspended or revoked DUI related (two counts), drivers required to be licensed and notice of change of name or address. The charges were filed after police stopped Shaffer after receiving a report that she was driving after drinking alcohol. Police said a preliminary breath test came back positive for alcohol. Shaffer declined blood chemical testing. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 5.
DUI
• Nov. 20 along Route 405, Turbot Township.
Omar Sutherland, 38, of 1220 N. Front St., Apt. 4, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), prohibited acts (two counts), no passing zone, careless driving, general lighting requirements and operation of vehicle without certificate of inspection. The charges were filed after troopers stopped a vehicle operated by Sutherland for having a registration light which was not working. He allegedly showed signs of impairment, and had his blood test positive for THC and cocaine. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 5.
DUI
• 3:47 p.m. Nov. 11 along Interstate 180, Delaware Township.
Eric Hoot, 57, of 163 Henry Ave., Hughesville, has been charged with obedience to traffic control device, maximum speed limit and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. The charges were filed after troopers stopped a vehicle Hoot was allegedly driving 84 miles per hour in a 65 zone. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .273%.
Home improvement fraud
• 4:05 p.m. Aug. 9 at 146 Franklin St., Point Township.
Joshua Stanley, 20, of 2595 Little Gap Road, Palmerton, has been charged with home improvement fraud, theft by deception and deceptive business practices. The charges were filed after Dolores Patton reported paying $7,180 to have Stanley complete a driveway paving project at her home. Police said the work should have cost between $1,600 and $2,500. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
Strangulation
• 8:46 p.m. Dec. 5 at 251 Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
Alex Aikey, 31, of 1965 Vincent Ave., Watsontown, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. The charges were filed after police said Aikey grabbed Jamie Ulrich by the throat after Ulrich allegedly struck his dog for urinating on the couch. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 19.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 1:52 a.m. Dec. 22 along Susquehanna Trail and Middleton Road, Turbot Township.
Troopers reported stopping to assist a disabled motorist. Colten Hoover, 21, of Watsontown, was arrested after he allegedly showed signs of impairment.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 8:43 p.m. Jan. 12 along Fourth Street, Sunbury.
A 2010 Kia Soul was stopped for a violation when Noah Hengst, 34, of Sunbury, was arrested for suspicion of DUI, troopers reported. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI
• 8:40 p.m. Sunday along Route 61 and Hospital Road, Coal Township.
A 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 was reportedly stopped for multiple violations. Daniel Williams, 39, of Shamokin, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
DUI
• 2:33 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 8600 block of Route 61, Coal Township.
A traffic stop was conducted, during which troopers said Byron Cuenca, 20, of Shenandoah, resisted arrest and was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was transported for testing and charges are pending.
DUI
• 12:42 a.m. Dec. 26 along West Walnut and North Owl streets, Coal Township.
Following a traffic stop, troopers said Paul Gurba, 24, of Coal Township, was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and determined to be under the influence of a narcotic. Gurba allegedly refused testing and was charged with DUI and possession.
DUI
• 8:56 p.m. Friday along Route 61 and Center Street, Coal Township.
A 2001 Chevrolet Malibu was stopped for numerous violations, troopers said, at which time David McGuinn, 28, of Paxinos, showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and charged.
Disorderly conduct
• Between 10 p.m. Jan. 14 and 8:32 a.m. Thursday along Route 147, Lower Mahanoy Township.
Troopers investigated the transmission of sexually explicit images involving two minors, ages 17, one from Herndon the other from Sunbury. Both were cited.
Theft by deception
• Between noon Jan. 13 and 8 a.m. Tuesday at 5064 Route 147, Jackson Township.
An unknown suspect convinced Nancy Williard, 65, of Herndon, to send $800 worth of gift cards for a pet cat, and did not deliver the cat.
Theft
• 12:41 a.m. Monday along Plum Creek Road, Rockefeller Township.
A track camera, described as an STC-GX45NG Stealth valued at $100, was stolen off a tree in a wooded area. The camera belonged to a 66-year-old Sunbury man. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers in Stonington.
Theft of scrap metal
• Between noon Jan. 11 and 8:57 p.m. Jan. 14 at 1711 Sunshine Road, Zerbe Township.
Someone entered the property and took $20 worth of scrap metal belonging to Erica Shingara, 31, of Shamokin, troopers reported.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/underage drinking
• 12:35 a.m. Dec. 31 along Jefferson Avenue and South Old Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers stopped a 2010 Ford Focus for an illegal turn, at which time the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Four juvenile passengers were also cited with underage drinking. Those arrested included two 17-year-old boys, 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, all of Selinsgrove, and a 17-year-old Freeburg boy.
DUI
• 11:05 a.m. Jan. 6 along Ninth Street and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 2013 Ford Fusion was stopped for alleged traffic violations when the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed against Joshua Cole, 39, of Columbia.
DUI crash
• 11:10 a.m. Monday along Vanvoorheis Avenue and West Market Street, Beavertown.
Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash. The driver alleged to have caused the accident attempted to leave the scene before being confronted by the other driver. A 22-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested for DUI after signs of impairment were noticed, troopers said. Charges are pending toxicology results.
False identification
• 2 a.m. July 16 along Grand Valley Road, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers are investigating a 35-year-old Lebanon woman who allegedly falsely identified herself.
Theft by deception/ID theft
• Between Jan. 1, 2006 and Dec. 23 along Winey Avenue, Franklin Township.
Troopers are investigating an identity theft with Paypal credit. The victim is a 31-year-old Middleburg woman.
Retail theft
• 11:54 a.m. Sunday at Kohls, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Shari Weaver, 50, and Sarah Karpinski, 30, both of Shamokin, allegedly concealed merchandise and passed points of sale without paying. A vehicle stop was later initiated, a search conducted and stolen items to include graphic T-shirts valued at $50, infant apparel valued at $12 and infant playwear valued at $15.98 recovered, it was noted. Both women were taken into custody, troopers said.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 12:37 a.m. Sunday at 110 Furnace Run Road, Watson Township.
A 2018 Jeep Compass driven by Jason V. Franklin, 46, of Jersey Shore, was traveling south on a snow-covered roadway when it failed to take a left curve, left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said. Franklin was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unknown injury. He was suspected of driving under the influence, troopers reported. Charges are pending results of chemical testing.
DUI crash
• 7:03 p.m. Jan. 3 along Route 118, west of Temple Road, Jordan Township.
A 2010 Chrysler Sebring driven by Guy E. Minier, 65, of Unityville, was traveling east when it struck the guiderail and came to rest in the middle of the roadway, troopers noted. Minier allegedly showed signs of impairment and was transported for testing. Charges are pending toxicology results.
DUI
• 4:10 p.m. Dec. 31 along Northway Road and Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 57-year-old Muncy man was arrested for DUI after troopers responded to a report of a reckless driver. A 1995 Chevrolet Corvette was reportedly the suspect vehicle.
DUI
• 9:48 p.m. Dec. 23 along Peters Alley and North Washington Street, Montoursville.
Troopers reported making contact with the driver of a vehicle suspected of being impaired and arrested a 38-year-old Montoursville woman after she was determined to be impaired. A 2019 Hyundai Tucson is the suspect vehicle.
3-vehicle crash
• 10:55 a.m. Monday along Route 118 at Beaver Run Road, Franklin Township.
A 2007 Toyota Tacoma driven by Anthony Politz, 24, of Shickshinny, struck the rear of a 2015 Subaru Impreza driven by Alexandra L. Warner, 26, of Unityville, and then swung into the oncoming lane and struck a westbound 2016 Chevrolet driven by Wilson F. Harvey, 47, of Cogan Station, troopers reported. Each driver was belted and a suspected minor injury was reported by police to Warner. Politz will be cited with careless driving.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:45 a.m. Jan. 15 along Route 44 south, west of Mountain View Lane, Limestone Township.
A southbound 2013 Kia Rio driven by Abbie G. Frank, 31, of Jersey Shore, left the roadway to the right, crossed a driveway and struck a pipe, rolled over and came to rest on its roof, troopers reported. Frank was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, but refused transport, police said. She was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:15 a.m. Saturday along Sulphur Springs Road, east of Skyline Drive, Washington Township.
A 2004 Mazda 6 driven by Brandon M. Shearer, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said. Hazardous weather conditions played a role in the crash. Shearer was belted and was not injured. He was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:56 p.m. Saturday along Route 414, Brown Township.
A 2017 Ford Focus driven by Phillip T. Clay, 25, of King of Prussia, was traveling east when it went out of control, off the roadway and into a tree, troopers reported. Clay and passenger Katelyn J. Dundore, 25, of Ephrata, were belted and were not injured. Clay will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Dissemination of intimate image
• 3:57 p.m. Jan. 14 along Wallis Run Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Troopers are investigating harassing communications involving the sending of sexually explicit images. No further information was provided.
Harassment
• 12:30 a.m. Nov. 26 at 1709 Becht Road, Loyalsock Township.
Ryan Joseph Kranz, 30, of Williamsport, allegedly shoved a 34-year-old Cogan Station woman into a car door.
Theft
• 4 p.m. Dec. 13 along Richard Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 48-year-old Williamsport woman was allegedly scammed out of $790 in eBay gift cards.
Drug possession
• 11:06 p.m. Jan. 10 along Lycoming Creek Road and Vesta Avenue, Old Lycoming Township.
A 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 was stopped for a traffic violation and the driver determined to be under the influence, troopers noted. During a search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia and multiple drugs were located, police said. Arrested were Terra Maggs, 32, of Cogan Station, Courtney Sholly, 25, of Jersey Shore, Joseph Moyer, 33, of Mill Hall and Ryan Danneker, 35, of Chickasha, Okla. DUI charges are pending toxicology testing results.
Bad checks
• 11:30 a.m. Monday along Route 15, Clinton Township.
Brandon Kishlock, 37, of Jenners, was charged after allegedly issuing a bad check in the amount of $4,043.75, to A1 Wheels and Deals, Clinton Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.