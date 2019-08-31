Union County
Courthouse
Marriage licenses
• Melissa June Shultz, 33, New Columbia; Daniel Ryan Farley, 32, New Columbia
• Daniel Nolt Nolt, 24, Mifflinburg; Karla Hoover Zimmerman, 20, Lewisburg
• Amanda Catherine Bridges, 22, Muncy; Dustin Robert Shoemaker, 28, Muncy
Divorce granted
• David C. Howell, Tuesday A. Howell, 22 years
Deed transfers
• Christopher L. Steckel, Vanessa B. Steckel to Rafael E. Cornejo, Zherfhra R. Cornejo, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Nevin E. Walter, Linda D. Walter to Robert V. Raszewski
• Kristofer W. Adams, Bonnie A. Adams to Bonnie A. Adams, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Benjamin H. Martin, Ethel M. Martin to Benjamin H. Martin trustee, Ethel M. Martin trustee, Benjamin H. Martin and Ethel M. Martin revocable living trust, Benjamin H. Martin revocable living trust, Ethel M. Martin revocable living trust, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• James L Goonan, Deborah A. Goonan to Katlyn E. Yebernetsky, Eric D. Routch, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
Montour County
State Police At Milton
2-vehicle crash
• 4:36 p.m. Thursday along Jerseytown Road, West Hemlock Township.
A 2008 Subaru Impreza driven by Joshua A. Kashner, 23, of Danville, was traveling north when it turned into the path of a southbound 2004 Honda VTX motorcycle driven by William M. Lemon, 70, of Riverside, troopers noted. Lemon was wearing a helmet and police said he sustained a suspected minor injury. Kashner was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:35 a.m. Aug. 25 at 239 McCracken Road, Valley Township.
An eastbound 2013 Ford Edge driven by Matthew R. Meloy, 21, of Danville, went off the south shoulder, struck three mailboxes, went through a guiderail, down an embankment and overturned, troopers reported. Meloy was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Criminal mischief
• 1:04 p.m. Aug. 26 at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
Someone pulled several items from the ceiling causing damage to ceiling tiles, duct work, wires and a security camera, police said. Damage to ceiling tiles was listed at $50.75, ceiling frame at $12.90; wires valued at $29.39, a vent at $15.37 and surveillance camera at $230.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
DUI crash
• 10:41 a.m. Aug. 22 along Clayton Avenue, north of Homewood Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2012 Subaru Legacy driven by Adam J. Sullivan, 27, of Williamsport, was northbound in the right lane traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed both lanes of travel and struck a parked 1997 Honda Civic and a 2009 Toyota 4Runner. Sullivan was belted and was not injured. He was under the influence of controlled substances, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:34 a.m. Monday along Lycoming Creek Road at Log Run Road, Loyalsock Township.
A northbound 2011 Ford F150 XLT driven by Timothy R. Bair, 63, of Williamsport, was traveling in the right lane when it struck the rear of a 2018 Ford Ecosport driven by Dennis M. Rager, 74, of Jersey Shore, troopers said. All were belted and no one was injured. Bair will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:14 a.m. Aug. 23 along Route 442, east of Neufer Hollow Road, Muncy Creek Township.
A westbound 2013 Dodge Caravan driven by Timothy D. Taylor, 27, of Muncy, drifted off the roadway and sideswiped a tree, then struck another tree head on, troopers reported. Taylor was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. He was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 6:23 a.m. Thursday along Route 118, north of Stoney Batter Road, Moreland Township.
A 2005 Ford Focus driven by Rodney N. Prater, 46, of Hughesville, was traveling west in the left passing lane, when it struck a deer in the roadway, police noted. Prater was belted and was not injured.
Drug possession
• 9:44 p.m. Tuesday along Packer Street and North Derr Drive, Williamsport.
Troopers reported stopping a 2002 Subaru Forester for alleged traffic violations and arrested Francis Deter, 33, of Morris, for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
