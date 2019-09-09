Union County
State Police At Milton 3-vehicle crash (injury)
• 9:31 a.m. Friday along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2012 Ford Escape driven by Virginia F. Codispoti, 70, of Williamsport, was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Catherine A. Pappas, 26, of Danville, which was pushed into the rear of a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by Amy I. Feaster, 58, of Milton, troopers noted. All drivers were belted and Pappas was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. Codispoti will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:09 p.m. Friday along Baker Hollow Road, south of Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Glenn E. Hendershot, 86, of Lewisburg, was traveling south, taking a left curve when it entered the lane of a northbound 2000 Dodge Dakota driven by Jason R. Shoemaker, 27, of Mifflinburg, and struck the front of the vehicle driven by Shoemaker, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported.
Bicycle vs. police vehicle
• 11:48 a.m. Aug. 31 in the parking lot at Rusty Rail, 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg.
Troopers said a local police vehicle, a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Nathan W. Fisher, 39, of Mifflinburg, was traveling west through the parking lot while responding to an automatic fire alarm when it was struck by a southbound bicycle driven by Susan J. Jows, 68, of Mifflinburg. Jows was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 9:12 a.m. Friday in front of 6439 Furnace Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2006 Toyota Tacoma driven by Mackenzie D. Brown, 21, of West Milton, was traveling west when it went off the right side of the roadway, into a ditch and rolled onto its roof, troopers said. Brown was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
Strangulation
• 2 a.m. Tuesday along Route 15, Gregg Township.
Troopers said Michael Compton, 23, of Dewart, struck a 22-year-old Dewart woman multiple times in the face and held her down by the throat, restricting her airway for seconds. He was arraigned and jailed in Northumberland County, troopers noted.
Harassment
• 3:25 p.m. Thursday at 631 New Columbia Road, White Deer Township.
Troopers said a woman spanked her children, a 10-year-old boy and 6-year-old boy, both of New Columbia, with a wooden spoon.
Theft
• Between 1 and 2 p.m. Tuesday at 515 Creek Road, West Buffalo Township.
Britney Fritz, 29, of Middleburg, was mowing her parents’ yard when her wallet, which was placed in her jacket and left on the front door, was either lost or stolen, troopers said. The wallet contained $300 cash and a Woodford National Bank card, troopers added. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
• 2 a.m. Sept. 1 at 140 International Drive, Kelly Township.
Troopers said Vincent Pittiglio, 65, of Northumberland, was causing a disturbance at The Hampton Inn, where he destroyed two glass end tables and damaged drywall in the lobby. He was allegedly found in possession of a Walmart shopping cart and arrested for theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned and jailed in Union County in lieu of $15,000 bail. The cart was valued at $135 and damages were estimated at $200.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI/possession
• 11:50 p.m. Aug. 24 at North Front and 10th streets, Turbot Township.
Troopers came into contact with James Walls, 50, of Milton, in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt when walls allegedly displayed signs of impairment. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of THC wax and possession of drug paraphernalia, it was noted. He was arraigned and jailed in Northumberland County, police added.
Strangulation
• 10:30 a.m. Aug. 31 along Vincent Street, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 36-year-old Montandon man was charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and reckless endangerment stemming from allegations by a 33-year-old Montandon woman, troopers reported. The man was jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of $100,000 bail.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
• 2:25 p.m. Friday along North Main Street, north of Snydertown Road, Snydertown.
A 1995 Ford Ranger driven by Sara E. Turner, 23, of Danville, was traveling north when it went through the intersection and was struck by a westbound 2014 Freightliner driven by Nick Yost, 31, of Sunbury. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured. Turner will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 3-vehicle crash (injury)
• 5:10 p.m. Sept. 3 along Route 11, south of County Line Road, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Ford F150 XLT driven by Zachary W. Schreffler, 27, of Sunbury, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2010 Kia Forte driven by Keisha M. Castle, 29, of Northumberland, which was pushed into the rear of a 2017 Kia Optima driven by William J. Jacavage, 61, of Bloomsburg. Schreffler and Jacavage were belted and not injured. Castle was not belted and was trasnported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. Schreffler will be cited with following too closely, Castle with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and Jacavage with drivers required to be licensed, troopers reported.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:42 a.m. Saturday along North Susquehanna Trail at West 11th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Josalynn M. Heichel, 26, of Millerstown, was traveling south when it failed to stop at a red light and struck the front bumper of a turning 2002 Toyota Camry driven by Nicole E. Boone, 35, of Sunbury, troopers reported. Boone was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. The crash remains under investigation, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 10:58 a.m. Aug. 1 along North Susquehanna Trail and Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township.
A 2004 GMC Envoy driven by Danielle R. Dressler, 35, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south in the left lane when it went through a red light and struck a turning 2007 Ford Mustang driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Port Trevorton boy, troopers reported. The boy and his 16-year-old passenger, a Selinsgrove girl, were not belted, police said. Each sustained suspected minor injuries. Dressler will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:30 p.m. Friday along Clifford Road, Penn Township.
A 2008 Toyota Prius driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Selinsgrove girl was traveling south when it went off the right side of the roadway in a left curve and struck a culvert, troopers said. She and her passenger, a 16-year-old Selinsgrove girl, were not injured. The driver will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:16 a.m. Sept. 4 along Route 204, south of Penn Avon Trail, Penn Township.
A 2017 Freightliner driven by Brian Bowers, 45, of Halifax, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a speed limit sign. Troopers said Bowers then continued without reporting the crash. No injuries were reported. Bowers was charged with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Assault
• 11 a.m. Aug. 31 along Fair Oak Road, Penn Township.
A 28-year-old Selinsgrove woman and a 30-year-old Selinsgrove man were taken into custody and charged with simple assault. Troopers provided no further details on the incident.
Harassment
• 4:53 p.m. Friday along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 16-year-old Milton boy threatened a 17-year-old Northumberland girl and was charged.
Retail theft
• 9:40 a.m. Sept. 5 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Alexander Gomez, 26, of Sunbury, was arrested after allegedly committing a return fraud with a queen-size mattress valued at $224.
Theft
• 9:56 a.m. Thursday along Main Street, Union Township.
Troopers responded to an alleged phone scam. A victim was contacted by a female claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and advised there was an out-of-state warrant. Troopers said the victim purchased requested gift cards using multiple bank accounts. Target gift cards valued at $1,900, $1,350 (two), Walmart gift cards valued at $500 (four), $400 and $300 (two) and Best Buy gift cards valued at $500 (four) were stolen, it was noted.
Retail theft
• 8:45 p.m. Aug. 22 at Books-A-Million, Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
Seven books valued at $124.91 were concealed and stolen by Kyle DeFacis, 29, of Shamokin Dam, police noted. Books were described as “Figure it out Proportions,” “1,000 Nudes,” “Tattoo Coloring Book,” “1,000 Pin-Up Girls,” “National Geographic Simply,” “Art of Coloing Book: Tim Burton” and “Human Anatomy Made Amazing.”
Montour County
