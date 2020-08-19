Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove False reports to law enforcement
• 5:19 p.m. July 1 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Shandi Snook, 33, of Selinsgrove, reported she was robbed of $20. Troopers said an investigation showed the allegations were not true.
Falsification of firearm application
• 12:41 p.m. March 24 at Walmart, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 45-year-old Middleburg woman allegedly falsified their application when attempting to purchase a firearm.
Trespass
• 10:56 p.m. Aug. 15 at Buffalo Wild Wings, 249 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Kenneth O’Keefe, 51, of Waialua, Hawaii, was arrested after an investigation following a disturbance, police noted.
Trespass
• 11:21 p.m. July 17 along Mount Pisgah Altar Road, Spring Township.
Troopers were dispatched after three individuals were reportedly at the alter after hours. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 1:04 p.m. July 31 at Boscovs, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
Margaret Notestine, 60, of Danville, allegedly concealed three pairs of earrings and attempted to leave the store.
Underage drinking
• 12:08 a.m. Aug. 15 at Econo Lodge, 3249 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers responded to an underage drinking party and cited an 18-year-old Northumberland man with underage drinking.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
• Between 2 p.m. Aug. 8 and 5:45 p.m. Aug. 10 at 2103 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
The boyfriend of Courtney Wilson, 20, of Selinsgrove, was allowed to borrow Wilson’s 2005 Ford Taurus but failed to return the vehicle within a reasonable time, based on police reports.
Criminal mischief
• Between 3 p.m. June 7 and noon July 23 at 6404 Route 15 northbound, Monroe Township.
Damage to the side window of a 1989 First American Coach boat was estimated at $250. The boat belongs to Upholstery Shop, Selinsgrove.
Criminal mischief
• Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. July 30 at 408 Walnut St., Center Township.
Damage to the right side of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander belonging to Kimberly Shreck, 24, of Middleburg, was estimated at $250, police noted.
Prohibited offensive weapons
• 9:24 p.m. July 21 along North Susquehanna Trail and Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township.
Following a traffic stop involving a 2003 Jeep, Ryan Park, 42, of New Columbia, was allegedly found in possession of throwing stars, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Found money
• 3:02 p.m. Aug. 18 along Reservoir Hill Road and Nemo Lane, Washington Township.
Money was found. Anyone who believe it belongs to them is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 2:34 a.m. Aug. 14 along I-180 east, Montoursville.
Troopers said a 2011 Hyundai Genesis was stopped, at which time Grady Walker, 47, of Hughesville, was determined to be under the influence. Charges were filed.
Car vs. motorcycle
• 5:49 p.m. Aug. 13 along East Third Street at Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 1979 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Stephen W. Smith, 70, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it allegedly failed to yield and turned onto Westminster Drive where it struck a 2000 Harley-Davidson Softtail driven by Devin M. Bailey, 24, of Jersey Shore, troopers noted. Bailey was not wearing a helmet and sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers noted. Smith will be cited with vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 5 p.m. Aug. 6 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2018 Dodge Durango driven by Elmer W. Danley, 72, of Northumberland, went through a stop sign and struck a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Lori A. Grochala, 48, of Montoursville, troopers noted. Danley and a passenger were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with possible injuries, it was noted. Grochala and a passenger were also transported with possible injuries. All were belted. Danley will be cited with vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:33 a.m. Aug. 12 along Route 15 at Elimsport Road, Clinton Township.
A 2010 Kia Forte driven by Laura E. Brusseau, 37, of Dundee, N.Y., struck the rear of a 2019 Ford F250 Supercab driven by Adam L. Stahl, 34, of Lewisburg, troopers noted. Brusseau was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury, it was noted. No one else was injured. Brusseau will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:14 a.m. Aug. 1 along Narber Ferry Road, east of Route 220, Muncy Township.
A 2006 Mazda 5 driven by Amber C. Bartlett, 32, of West Milton, swerved to avoid a deer, left the roadway and struck an embankment, troopers noted. Bartlett was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:13 p.m. Aug. 15 along Greevey Road, west of Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2003 Dodge Stratus driven by Runell L. Hairston, 28, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it veered right and struck a utility pole, police noted. Hairston was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with careless driving.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:05 p.m. Aug. 16 along Maple Lane, west of Clarkstown Road, Wolf Township.
A 2018 Ford Fiesta driven by a 17-year-old Hughesville girl was traveling south when it swerved to avoid a deer and entered a field, troopers noted. The girl was belted and was not injured. She was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:48 p.m. Aug. 17 along Logue Hill Road, Penn Township.
A 2001 Toyota Tacoma driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Hughesville boy was traveling west in the right lane when it crossed into the eastbound lane, left the roadway, struck an embankment, reentered the roadway, left the roadway again, went down an embankment and struck a tree, troopers noted. The boy and a 16-year-old Hughesville girl, a passenger, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with suspected minor injuries. The driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
• 10:08 p.m. Aug. 3 in the parking lot of Arby’s, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
An unknown vehicle driven by a woman struck the rear of a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Tyler D. Hertwig, 19, of Montoursville, in the drive-thru, police noted. The incident remains under investigation.
Harassment
• 1:06 p.m. Aug. 15 along Little Pine Creek Road, Cummings Township.
Troopers said Jack Scampone, 52, of Muncy, was arrested following an alleged disturbance at Happy Acres Campground involving a 52-year-old Muncy woman.
Harassment
• 11:58 a.m. Aug. 15 along Lycoming Creek Road, Lewis Township.
Philip Cook, 54, of Elmira, N.Y., was arrested and cited with harassment following a disturbance with a 61-year-old Cogan Station woman, troopers noted.
Terroristic threats
• 2:32 a.m. July 21 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Dana Mann, 24, of Williamsport, allegedly threatened to kill a 32-year-old Williamsport woman while in possession of a knife. Mann was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Receiving stolen property
• 3:24 p.m. July 6 along Route 14, Lewis Township.
Troopers said Jonathan Sick, 32, of Dansville, N.Y., stole a Ford F250 and traveled from New York to Pennsylvania in an attempt to pick up a stolen camper. Charges were filed.
Theft of motor vehicle
• 3:18 a.m. Aug. 1 at 5399 Route 15, Clinton Township.
A 1999 black Ford F350 belonging to Shaheen Auto Sales, Montgomery, was taken from the parking lot.
Theft by deception
• Between 9 a.m. Aug. 10 and 11 a.m. Aug. 13 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 56-year-old Williamsport woman was allegedly scammed out of $2,400 white attempting to apply for a pesonal loan. The woman was contacted by a company called Eagle Financial Services, which claimed she was eligible for an $8,000 loan.
Theft
• Between 7 p.m. June 24 and 6:45 a.m. June 25 at 378 Rabbittown Road, Muncy Township.
An engagement ring with diamond valued at $430 and gold ring with five birthstones valued at $200, both belonging to Karrie Johnson, 28, of Muncy, went missing, troopers noted.
Criminal mischief
• Between 2 and 11 a.m. Aug. 16 along Hazel Drive and Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Someone threw a rock through a rear window, and deflated the tires on a 2009 Dodge belonging to a 27-year-old Williamsport woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
