WILLIAMSPORT (AP) — A federal judge in Pennsylvania has sentenced a New York City man to 72 months in prison for producing and distributing visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.
The judge also ordered 58-year-old Leonard Lewis to three years of supervised release.
Federal prosecutors say Lewis placed the image of a minor on photographed bodies of adult men engaged in sexual activity. Prosecutors say he sent those images and marijuana to the minor, solicited the minor to send Lewis photos of himself and tried to entice the minor to travel to New York to have sex with Lewis.
The case was brought as part of a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation.
