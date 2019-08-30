Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg
Summary trials
• Kristina Jo Walter, 43, of Lewisburg, was guilty of driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked.
• Desiree E. Adams, 29, of Winfield, was guilty of driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked.
• William F. Roush, 61, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea of driving without a license.
• Eddie M. Davis-Fraizer, 30, of Milton, was guilty of driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked.
Courthouse
Deed transfers
• James D. Beam, Jane L. Beam to Cory L. Leaman, Mary A. Leaman, Dennis G. Garman, Sandra S. Garman, Tyler D. Garman, Keaton A. Garman, property in Lewis Township, $276,000.
• Brent E. Sauers, Codie M. Nevil Sauers, Leeanne J. Sasser, property in West Buffalo Township, $1. • Greg Mathias, Deborah Mathias to Chase P. Gregory, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• John M. Lynch, Maureen Lynch to Courtney N. Burns, Kenneth R.O. Englund, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott R. Meinke, Lynda B. Meinke to Trevor D. Woodruff, Melissa E. Woodruff, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Paul P. McGinnis, Catherine M. McGinnis to John Wamai Munene, Sabina Wambui Mwaniki, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Gerard J,. Foley, Elizabeth A. Foley to Ross M. Fisher, Melissa S. Fisher, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Molly S. McKeown Gasquet, Molly Howell to Molly Howell, Ciaran Robert Howell, property in New Berlin, $1. •
Gary Lee Haire to Amy Danilowicz, Carol Scholl, property in Mifflinburg, $112,000.
• David A. Romanshyn, David E. McKracken to David A. Romanshyn trustee, Kathleen M. Romanshyn irrevocable grantor trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
State Police At Milton
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:49 p.m. Aug. 20 along Creek Road, Hartley Township.
A 1990 Ford Ranger driven by Jacob Bergeron, 30, of Millmont failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a tree. Troopers said it was not known if Bergeron was belted. He sustained an injury of unknown severity and was charged with stop and yield signs.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton
2-vehicle crash
• 2:26 p.m. Monday along Route 642, at Mansion Road, East Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Brian A. Brown, 18, of Wilmington, Del., was traveling west when it attempted a turn onto Mansion Road and struck the driver’s side of an eastbound 2005 Honda Accord driven by Rajasri Alaparthi, 23, of Danville. No injuries were noted. Brown will be cited with vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:57 p.m. Aug. 27 at Route 54 and Main Street, Turbotville.
A 2007 Dodge Nitro driven by William Houseknecht, 28, of Danville, pulled from a stop sign and was struck by a 1998 Saab 900 driven by Tristan Delp, 21, of Washingtonville, which was traveling east on Route 54. Troopers said both drivers were belted and not injured.
Hit and run
• 11:11 a.m. Aug. 24 along Interstate 180, Delaware Township.
An unknown vehicle sideswiped a 2008 Mazda CX9 driven by Vikki Erb, 59, of Halifax, as troopers said the vehicle passed Erb’s by using the shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then fled the scene. Erb, who was belted, was not injured.
Reckless endangerment
• Between 9 p.m. Aug. 18 and 8:47 a.m. Aug. 19 at 1415 Paradise St., Turbotville.
Eric Staman, 53, of Watsontown is accused of discharging a firearm, resulting in a 9 millimeter bullet becoming lodged in a second-story glass window of an occupied home. Damage to the window is estimated at $300. An investigation by troopers is ongoing.
Watsontown Police Department
DUI
• 12:52 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in Watsontown.
Police stopped a vehicle driven by Desiree M. Fahey, 21, of Watsontown, for alleged summary traffic violations when it was discovered she was driving under the influence of alcohol, it was noted. Tests showed her blood alcohol content was. 10, police said. She was charged with DUI, and three summary counts of vehicle inspection violations.
Montour County
State Police At Milton
Harassment
• Noon Aug. 27 at 102 Quick Road, Anthony Township.
Troopers investigated a a ChildLine referral.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
PFA violation
• 5:56 p.m. Aug. 18 along Log Run Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 34-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both of Williamsport, allegedly violated a PFA through a Facebook post, police noted. Both were charged.
Harassment
• Between Aug. 20 and 24 along Route 118, Wolf Township.
A 17-year-old Hughesville boy, who was not named, allegedly sent messages to a 15-year-old Hughesville girl indicating he was going to strike her.
