President Judge Michael T. Hudock Plea court
• Deanna M. Brunner, 32, of East Stroudsburg, entered a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking movable property. Three related felonies and three misdemeanors were dismissed.
• Marissa A. Hendricks, 27, of Sunbury, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Bree A. Holmes, 41, of Williamsport, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance, combination alcohol/drugs, a misdemeanor.
• Amber N. Sanford, date of birth not given, of Sugar Run, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise. A felony count of retail theft take merchandise was changed to criminal attempt retail theft take merchandise and dismissed.
• Robin G. Smith, 65, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor indecent exposure.
• Liang Zheng, 29, of Alliance, Ohio, entered a guilty plea to felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. No contest pleas to felony use or possession of drug paraphernalia and felony intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered were also entered.
Sentences
• Michelle L. Cunningham, 53, of Mifflinburg, received six months probation for a no contest plea to recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor.
• Angela Rider, 23, of Hughesville, received five years probation for a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense, a misdemeanor. A felony count of the same offense was dismissed.
• Ross E. Terry Jr., 21, of Sunbury, received two years probation for a guilty plea to corruption of minors. A felony count of unlawful contact with minor, sexual offenses, was dismissed.
• Jacqueline M. Orendo, 40, of Lebanon, received 24 months IPP (Intermediate Punishement Program) for a guilty plea to misdemeanor conspiracy theft by deception false impression. A felony count of conspiracy retail theft take merchandise was dismissed. Orendo was also found guilty of a separate misdemeanor count of theft by deception false impression and sentenced to 24 months IPP.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession with intent to deliver
• 9:38 a.m. Wednesday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 201.4, White Deer Township.
Tyre Devon Young, 36, of 401 Rank St., Braddock, was charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop and search of the vehicle, troopers from Milton reported. Young was allegedly found in possession of a large vacuum-sealed bag of suspected cocaine. Tests showed the substance to be cocaine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Burglary
• Between March 5-14, 2018, at 8759 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township.
Jaimee-Beth Kitchens, 32, of 110 Vindale Ave., Montandon, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. State Police At Milton said Kitchens took part in the burglary of a cabin during which a safe with multiple firearms was taken, and damage done to the cabin. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
• 8:06 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 600 block of North Derr Drive, Kelly Township.
Richard Charles Troutman, 62, of 416 Hoch Road, Dornsife, was charged with two counts of DUI and single counts of driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving. State Police At Milton reported a vehicle driven by Troutman was observed driving across the fog line following reports received concerning an erratic driver. Following a traffic stop, troopers said Troutman showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood alcohol content to be .220 percent.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Elvin Jay Neuenschwander, 22, Kensington, Ohio; Amanda Reiff Martin, 22, Lewisburg
• Camden John Scampone, 50, New Columbia; Kimberly Ann Ely, 52, Lewisburg
Deed transfers
• John Dunkle Jr., Mary Elizabeth Dunkle to Jeffrey Blair Dunkle trustee, John W. Jr. and Mary E. Dunkle Family Protection Trust, John W. Dunkle Family Protection Trust, Mary E. Dunkle Family Protection Trust, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• James J. Dischert to Gina L. Dischert, James J. Dischert, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Diane Marie Rocek, Susanna Florence Oliver to Rodney O. Witherite, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Home in Time LLC to Caleb R. Williams, Lynae Williams, property in Kelly Township, $285,000.
• Anthony G. Mike, Valerie W. Mike to Larry E. Engle, Joyce E. Engle, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Evelyn J. Jones to Loren S. Martin, Dorcas H, Martin, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Loren S. Martin, Dorcas S. Martin to Kenneth M. Horning, Mary Ann Horning, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Kenneth M. Horning, Mary Ann Horning to Mervin M. Horning, Irene M. Horning, property in Limestone Township, $1.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearings
• Robert Sellers Jr., 27, of Watsontown had a harassment charge moved to non-traffic.
• Nathan Biddinger, 32, of New Columbia, had a disorderly conduct charge moved to non-traffic.
• Levi Swancer, 26, of Northumberland, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (three counts), reckless driving, careless driving, driving at safe speed and pass when prohibited.
• Thomas Hall, 29, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts).
• Dustin Heddings, 29, of Watsontown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (two counts), habitual offenders, driving while suspended or revoked, drivers required to be licensed, and registration and certificate of title required.
• Robert Merrill, 33, of Watsontown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of fail to verify address and fail to provide accurate registration information.
• Tina Young, 38, of Milton, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of identity theft, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Watsontown Police Department Possession
• 5:04 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street, Watsontown.
Watsontown Police K9 conducted a traffic stop at which time K9 Mariska indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, police noted. A controlled substance and paraphernalia were found, police said, and a 17-year-old boy is facing charges in juvenile court.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Bruce T. Smith Sr. and Connie J. Smith to Robert R. Tegge Jr. and Jamie A. Tegge, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Wade C. Joline Jr. and Krista M. Lipps to Robert James Thomas and Tracy Lea Thomas, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Vehicle into tree (injury)
• 7 a.m. Thursday along Salem Road, west of Kratzer Road, Penn Township.
A 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by Stacy R. Reitenbach, 41, of Selinsgrove, was traveling north when it struck a tree, which had fallen across the roadway, troopers reported. A passenger, Bethan Faunce, 53, of Selinsgrove, was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a possible injury. Both were belted.
Theft by deception
• 12:01 a.m. April 13 at 1750 Main St., Union Township.
Someone allegedly attempted to open two lines of credit in the name of Teresa Simcox, 36, of Port Trevorton. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Assault
• 6:30 p.m. Saturday along Route 654, Susquehanna Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and arrested a 41-year-old South Williamsport man for simple assault and false imprisonment, it was noted. The victim was a 37-year-old woman, police added.
Assault
• 5 p.m. Nov. 3 along Marlin Parkway, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers are investigating a reported injury to a non-verbal man, 30, of Williamsport.
Harassment
• 4:50 p.m. Dec. 27 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported fight involving juveniles and arrested three boys, ages 13, 14 and 15, all of Williamsport. Action was taken with Lycoming County Juvenile Probation and the appropriate court, police added.
