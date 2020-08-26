Union County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 3:05 a.m. Aug. 22 along Old Turnpike and Bear Run roads, Hartley Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, which struck a treen head-on. The driver, a 36-year-old Sunbury man, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, troopers noted. Charges are pending test results. A passenger was transported by ambulance for treatment, it was noted.
DUI
• 8:34 p.m. Aug. 21 along Walbash and Lohr roads, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 2002 Toyota Tacoma was stopped for a lane violation and Ray Concard Jr., 43, of Mifflinburg, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.
2-vehicle crash
• 8:30 a.m. Aug. 25 along Old Turnpike Road, east of Four Bells Church Road, Lewis Township.
A 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kenneth T. Shuck, 91, of Mifflinburg, was traveling north when it turned east onto Route 45 and was struck by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robert F. Smith, 30, of Millmont, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Shuck will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Criminal mischief
• Noon Aug. 22 at 6-7 Hoffman Lane, Hartley Township.
A windown screen valued at $25 and belonging to Clarence Bingaman, 87, of Millmont, was damaged, police noted.
Criminal mischief
• 12:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at 1711 Pine Bark Lane, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said four Hankook tires on a 2008 Chevrolet Impala belonging to Joyce Spaid, 59, of Mifflinburg, sustained pinpoint holes. Damages were estimated at $75.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 4:43 p.m. Aug. 25 at Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township.
Troopers said John Davies, 44, of Danville, grabbed a 45-year-old Danville woman by the arm and pushed her, leaving a mark on her arm.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:10 a.m. Aug. 22 along Gameland Road between Middle and Creek roads, Adams Township.
A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Devon A. Lafty, 28, of Beavertown, was traveling west when it swerved left and struck a tree as a deer entered the roadway, police noted. The Chevrolet then went down an embankment and rolled over. Lafty, who was belted, sustained a suspected minor injury.
Harassment
• 11:18 a.m. Aug. 20 in Shamokin Dam.
A verbal argument turned physical when Pedro Cheverez-Pagan, 28, of Shamokin Dam, allegedly punched and slapped a 30-year-old Shamokin Dam woman in the face. The victim had a swollen lip and a cut, police said.
Theft
• 11 p.m. Aug. 22 at 579 Fisher Road, Monroe Township.
A President Donald Trump sign was allegedly stolen from the yard of Charity Hoffman, 44, of Selinsgrove.
Theft by deception
• 11:01 a.m. Aug. 18 at 1650 Starlight Drive, Center Township.
Troopers investigated an online fraud where victims, including Sherry Swab, 65, of Middleburg, sent $850 through the Zelle App in exchange for a boxer puppy. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 2:15 a.m. July 31 along East Third Street and Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 1998 Chevrolet for an alleged violation and arrested Michael Taylor, 39, of Trout Run, for DUI-controlled substance, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:28 p.m. Aug. 24 along Third Street in the area of the parking lot of Rite-Aid, Loyalsock Township.
A 2004 Ford Freestar driven by an unnamed person was traveling east when it rearended a 2012 Nissan Rogue. No one was injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:03 a.m. Aug. 19 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Robert W. Hopkins, 86, of Trout Run, was traveling east when it veered off the roadway and struck a mailbox and tree, police reported. Hopkins will be cited with careless driving.
Hit and run
• 11:30 p.m. Aug. 12 along Route 118, east of Penn Drive, Wolf Township.
A 2018 Nissan Sentra driven by Carol M. Wolfe, 47, of Plymouth, was traveling west when it left the roadway and struck the guiderail, troopers noted. Wolfe was allegedly not at the scene when troopers arrived. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 10:35 a.m. Aug. 25 in the parking lot of Surplus Outlet, Clinton Township.
An unknown vehicle struck a parked 2016 Ford Explorer, troopers reported. The vehicle then fled the scene.
Strangulation
• 11:09 p.m. Aug. 22 along Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance and charged Wesley Lebegern, 24, of Linden, will strangulation, simple assault and harassment. The victim was a 30-year-old woman, it was noted.
False identification
• 1:17 a.m. Aug. 21 along Pine and West Third streets, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2016 Buick Enclave was stopped for alleged violations and Shakira Palmer, 39, of Philadelphia, provided false information about her identity. Palmer-Jones was found to have three active warrants and was taken into custody, police said.
Drug possession
• 9 p.m. July 16 at 322 Rocky Hill Road, Franklin Township.
Troopers said Stuart Caruso, 59, of Muncy, was found in possession of heroin and paraphernalia.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Gwendolynn R. Mowrer agent and individually and Michael F. Mowrer by agent to Madeline Moser, property in Riverside, $213,500.
• Ronda Pollock to Jamielynn Fisher and John Howard Fisher Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $12,000.
• Jeffrey J . Brennan and Angela Furca Brennan to Jeffrey J. Brennan and Angelay Furca Brennan, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Thomas H. Joraskie to Thomas J. Joraskie, William H. Joraskie Jr. and Diane M. Joraskie, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Autumn Englehardt to Alisca Lutcher, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Matthew R. Nolter and Melissa Nolter to Jeramie Brooks, property in Sunbury, $85,000.
• Slade A. Shreck to Kevin M. Moll, property in Sunbury, $40,000.
• George Palovick Jr. and Barbara A. Schmoyer to Invest PA 2020 LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
• Richard N. Anthony and Shirley Anthony to Invest PA 2020 LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $16,000.
• Judith A. Dangelo, Joseph T. Thiroway and Judith A. D’Angelo to Sharon Bibbus, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Samuel L. Fleming Jr. to Peter Rivera, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Michael A. Buch, Jayson D. Mitch and Heather Mitch to Jayson D. Mitch and Heather Mitch, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• William M. Staffroni, Bridgette Brown Staffaroni and Bridgette Brown-Staffroni to Luis O. Berrios Melendez, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Joyce S. Kahler to Linda D. Lesher, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Dale R. Schaffner Sr. to Susan C. Davies, property in Point Township, $1.
• Cathi L. Troutman, Steve Troutman and Dawn L. Shaffer to Sean D. Esch and Cheyenne A. Esch, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $164,000.
• Kathryn M. Dewees to Thomas W. Kenenitz and Catherine Marie Kenenitz, property in East Cameron Township, $10,000.
• Domestic LLC to Richard Geldreich, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Nicholas M. Gallinot and Lindsey E. Gallinot to Ronald E. Wright and Rebecca A. Wright, property in Ralpho Township, $167,500.
• Anna L. Vanatta by agent and Shari L. Murphy agent to Eric S. Fitzgerald, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Jodi L. Hayes, William P. Hayes, Scott Sharp and Jennifer S. Sharp to Daryl B. Hicks and Mary K. Hicks, property in Upper Augusta Township, $98,000.
• Kathleen M. Else to Jonathan Else and Diane Else, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Andrew S. Schreffler and Jennifer L. Schreffler to Michael A. Gordon, property in Sunbury, $108,750.
• Nicholas W. Dudeck to Eric Kuijpers, property in Shamokin, $55,000.
