Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department
• 5:28 a.m. at Hemlock and Peach alleys, Watsontown.
Police responded to a report of a tractor-trailer hitting multiple buildings and identified Branden-Lee Butler, of Harrisburg, as the driver. Butler’s vehicle allegedly struck the southeast corner of the Lingle’s Market, causing damage, as well as a garage and grass area to the rear of 110 Canal Street. Butler was cited with trespass by motor vehicle.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 11:47 p.m. March 13 along Potash Street, McEwensville.
Troopers said a 2015 Jeep was stopped for an alleged violation and Brad Wertman, 42, of Milton, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, police said. Charges were filed.
Suicide attempt
• 7:15 p.m. March 24 at 248 Hill Road, Lewis Township.
Troopers attempted to find a female alleged to have suicidal thoughts. The female was located and transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for evaluation, it was noted.
Hit and run
• 10:18 a.m. Thursday at 1460 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township.
A 2018 Volvo driven by Ahmed Ghafour, 38, of Philadelphia, was attempting to back into a parking stall when it struck a 2005 Freightliner Century, then drove away headed west, police noted. He was cited with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Crystal L. Bucher, 48, of Middleburg, entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit by 1 mph.
• John Sun, 57, of Washington, DC, entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit by 1 mph.
• Julio N. Cruz, 44, of Loganton, entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit by 1 mph.
• Adrian A. Pinter, 40, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit by 11 mph.
• Amanda M. Eldred, 34, of Williamsport, entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit by 1 mph.
• Robert L. Hughes, 72, of Winfield, entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit by 1 mph.
• Eileen B. Ulmer, 22, of Selinsgrove, entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit by 1 mph.
• Derek W. Knight, 19, of Port Washington, NY, entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit by 1 mph.
• Amanda Higgins, 45, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to notice of change of name or address.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 1:28 a.m. Monday along Aikey Hill Road at Redtail Lane, Buffalo Township.
A 2007 Scion driven by Kristy L. Foster, 38, of Montandon, was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a porch, troopers noted. Foster was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police said.
Harassment
• 11:29 p.m. Monday at 3477 Old Route 15, White Deer Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and arrested Salvatore Balsamo, 34, and Andrea Balsamo, 28, both of New Columbia, stemming from allegations they physically assaulted one another. Both were cited.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:38 a.m. Monday along Continental Boulevard, south of Preserve Road, Anthony Township.
A 2004 Jeep Cherokee driven by John R. Tarde, 47, of Shamokin, was traveling west when it left the roadway and struck a ditch, troopers reported. Tarde was belted and was not injured. A passenger, Stanley Oraczewski, 57, of Muncy, sustained an unspecified injury and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, it was noted. It is unknown whether or not Oraczewsi was belted. Tarde will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
• 5:53 a.m. Thursday along Indian Run Road, Derry Township.
Troopers responded to a reported altercation and determined a 43-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, both of Danville, shoved and grabbed at one another. Both were cited.
Criminal mischief
• 6:30 a.m. Wednesday along Adams Drive, Cooper Township.
Troopers investigated damage done to a 2008 Honda CRV belonging to a 21-year-old Danville woman. Troopers said all four tires were punctured or slashed. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662. Damage was estimated at $500.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Activity report
• March.
Incidents, 915; criminal offenses reported, 84; criminal offenses founded, 81; criminal offenses cleared, 53; criminal arrests, 48; crashes, 33; hit-and-run crashes, 2; injured, 8; DUI arrests, 7; DUI-related crashes, 2; traffic citations, 200; warnings, 115.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 11:38 p.m. March 20 along Sheridan Street and Faxon Parkway, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2012 Kia Sorento was stopped for multiple alleged violations and Roger Pannah, 38, of Loyalsock Township, arrested for DUI.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:11 p.m. Tuesday along Lycoming Mall Drive, near Fairfield Road, Fairfield Township.
A 2010 Volvo S40 driven by Allyson C. Kurtz, 54, of Montoursville, was traveling west when Kurtz became distracted, causing the vehicle to swerve right, off the roadway into a ditch, then roll until it came to rest on its roof, police reported. Kurtz was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected injury, police said. She will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic, it was noted.
Harassment
• 3:30 a.m. March 8 along Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 35-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, both of Williamsport, engaged in an argument that led to physical contact by both. Both were cited.
Harassment
• 9:39 p.m. Sunday along Ashlor Manor Drive, Muncy Township.
A 17-year-old Muncy Creek Township girl allegedly struck a 16-year-old Muncy Creek Township girl in the face with a closed fist. Charges are pending.
Theft
• 6 p.m. March 2 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported theft and discovered the matter was civil in nature.
Theft by deception
• 1:39 p.m. March 15 along Lafayette Parkway, Loyalsock Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly identifying as an Apple Inc. employee gained access to the Apple ID account and bank information of a 54-year-old man, 48-year-old woman and 22-year-old woman, all of Williamsport, and withdrew approximately $2,894.
Theft by deception
• 11:55 a.m. Friday along Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township.
Troopers investigated a scam involving coin-flip (bitcoin). The victim, a 68-year-old Montoursville man, was fraudulently advised there was a warrant for his arrest and that he needed to pay $1,700 to resolve the warrant.
Criminal mischief
• 9 p.m. Saturday along Mansel Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Someone scratched the hood of a 2019 Subaru Outback belonging to a 72-year-old Williamsport man, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• Between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday at 2428 Route 864, Upper Fairfield Township.
Someone damaged a mailbox belonging to Donald Pepperman, 68, of Montoursville, troopers reported. Damage was estimated at $40.
Roaming dogs
• 6:19 p.m. Friday at 362 Willow Brook Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a disturbance involving multiple dogs from a neighboring residence were roaming and utilizing victim’s yards, troopers said. Those charged included John Rishell, 72, and Ronald Fernald, 58, both of Williamsport, troopers said.
Found property
• Noon Feb. 16 along Walters and Warrensville roads, Loyalsock Township.
Items belonging to Wayne Inners were found along the roadway, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
