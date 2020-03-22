Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Drug possession (Clarification by state police)
9:30 a.m. March 12 in the area of Shakespeare Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
Daniel Zeigler, 40, of Cogan Station, was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine following a traffic stop. The residents in the area had no association with Zeigler and no involvement in the incident, troopers noted.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Bonnie Beck, 59, of Harrisburg, and Benjamin Arnold, 60, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Cynthia K. Kessel to Eli B. Hostetler, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• New Penn Motor Express LLC to Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., property in Milton, $1,137,500.
• Yoder Development Group Inc. to Jerri L. Racey and June E. Racey, property in Turbotville, $34,900.
• Charles D. Gordner Jr. and Cecilia G. Gordner to Charles D. Gordner Jr., property in Milton, $1.
• John L. King and Verna G. King to John L. King and Verna G. King, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Wilbur H. Elliott and Carol A. Elliott to Cathy A. Long and Amber R. Prokop, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Crystal L. McCarty and Crystal L. Cupp to McCarty Family Irrevocable Trust, Bridgette R. Snyder co-trustee and Douglas S. McCarty co-trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Russell S. Frederick, 28, of Mifflinburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered, a misdemeanor.
• Terry L. Hawbaker, 48, of Harrisburg, received five years probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI highest rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Timothy Little, 55, of Philadelphia, received four days to 23 months, 29 days confinement for a guilty plea to intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered, a misdemeanor. Felony charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and a related conspiracy charge were dismissed.
• Tyler M. Petty, 23, of Middleburg, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude officer.
• Shainia L. Sessions, 24, of Berwick, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Frederick E. Wesley Jr., 55, of White Deer, received four months probation for a guilty plea to theft from a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.
State Police At Milton
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 1:53 p.m. Thursday along Furnace Road, west of Skunk Hollow Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2013 Nissan Sentra driven by Tinisha R. Williams, 31, of Mifflinburg, was traveling west when it went off the north shoulder to void ducks in the roadway, struck a tree, and rotated counterclockwise, troopers reported. Williams was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, it was noted. She will be cited with restraint systems.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Trespass/drug possession
• March 10 at Days Inn, 50 Sheraton Road, Valley Township.
Troopers responded to the hotel, which is abandoned, for a report of two individuals trespassing. Randon M. Knutson, 19, of Shamokin, and a 17-year-old Northumberland boy were taken into custody, at which time they were discovered to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, troopers said. They were cited with criminal trespass, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug parapheralia. Police advise the public that the site has become popular online for urban explorers, however the property is posted and monitored by property owners. State police is contacted whenever trespassers are identified and owners are prosecuting trespassers.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 11:36 p.m. Wednesday along Washington Boulevard and College Place, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 1996 Chrysler was stopped for multiple violations and the driver, Gene Blackwell, 22, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
DUI
• 4:25 p.m. March 16 along Hepburn and Bridge streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2016 Toyocar van for a warrant and determined Norman Jone, 54, of Williamsport, was under the influence of a controlled substance, it was noted.
Assault
• 9:30 p.m. March 12 along South Pine Run Road, Williamsport.
Someone allegedly walked up to a 30-year-old Linden woman, struck her from behind and took approximately $500 in cash, troopers noted.
Drug possession
• 12:48 p.m. March 9 at 3558 Williamson Trail, Jackson Township.
Troopers responded to reported drug activity and upon further investigation, Seth Reese, 30, of Tioga, was found in possession of drug parahernalia and marijuana, it was reported. Reese was transported to Tioga County due to active warrants, troopers reported.
Theft by deception
• 11:55 a.m. Friday along Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township.
Troopers investigated a scam involving coin-flip (bitcoin). The victim, a 68-year-old Montoursville man, was fraudulently advised there was a warrant for his arrest and that he needed to pay $1,700 to resolve the warrant.
Roaming dogs
• 6:19 p.m. Friday at 362 Willow Brook Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a disturbance involving multiple dogs from a neighboring residence were roaming and utilizing victim’s yards, troopers said. Those charged included John Rishell, 72, and Ronald Fernald, 58, both of Williamsport, troopers said.
Found property
• Noon Feb. 16 along Walters and Warrensville roads, Loyalsock Township.
Items belonging to Wayne Inners were found along the roadway, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
