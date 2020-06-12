Union County
District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Retail theft
• 3:30 p.m. April 16 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Clayton Richard McKinney, 32, of 136 Duke St., Northumberland, was charged by State Police At Milton with retail theft stemming from allegations he and another person placed $158.70 in merchandise into their pockets and attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise.
Retail theft
• March 25 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Darnella R. Hoover, 48, of 70 Fairmount Ave., Sunbury, was charged by state police with retail theft. She allegedly took approximately $402 in merchandise without paying. Troopers said this was Hoover’s 22nd retail theft, making the charge a third-degree felony.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Criminal mischief
• 1 p.m. April 24 at 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township.
Timothy J. Breen, 31, of 1780 Temple Ave., Lancaster, was charged by state police with criminal mischief stemming from allegations he broke a door and its frame, resulting in damages estimated at $200. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants with hearings held or waived to court are scheduled to appear for formal arraignment July 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Michael Alan Owens, 45, of Sunbury, had misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and possession of a small amount of marijuana and summary counts of obedience to traffic-control devices and failure to stop and given information render aid held for court.
• Matthew Colby Wert, 30, of Hartleton, had misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, no rear lights, fail to use safety belt-driver and front seat occupant and operate vehicle without valid inspection.
• Heather Ann Reichenbach, 33, of Centre County Prison, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of false identification to law enforcement officer.
State Police At Milton Theft
• 12:02 p.m. June 2 at 2237 Pleasant View Road, White Deer Township.
Fraudulent activity including a tax return was reported. The victim was Frank Shearer, 65, of New Columbia, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• 1:59 p.m. Tuesday at 202 Broad St., Kelly Township.
Troopers are investigating alleged fraudulent activity, the theft of $1,000 in eBay gift cards, from Schawanna Pidcoe, 28, of West Milton.
Theft
• 3:54 p.m. Tuesday at 24 Cedar Drive, Buffalo Township.
Troopers are investigating allegedly fraudulent activity, the theft of a a $7,100 invoice payment, from Paul Lapp, 58, of Lewisburg.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 8 p.m. June 4 along Cashner Road, north of Liberty Valley Road, Liberty Township.
Bruce Bristol Cashner, 32, of Danville, allegedly shoved someone several times and attempted to block the person’s exit from a residence.
Theft from a motor vehicle
• 2:31 p.m. Tuesday along Old Valley School Road, Valley Township.
Troopers said someone stole a navy blue Niagara Falls shirt, St. Thomas Virgin Islands hat and a white Mongoose bicycle from a 33-year-old Danville woman.
Criminal mischief
• Between 10 a.m. Sunday and 4:45 p.m. Monday at 315 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township.
The rear window of a 2005 Dodge Caravan belonging to Tonya Dickinson, 51, of Danville, was damaged, troopers reported.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 5:19 p.m. June 3 along Park at App roads, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Zoe E. Horton, 18, of Mill Hall, was traveling north along App Road when it went through a posted stop sign and struck a 2016 Toyota Rav4 driven by Mara A. Gehman,56, of Shamokin Dam. Both drivers and a passenger in the Cobalt were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with injuries, police added. Horton will be cited with stop signs and yield signs and failure to utilize safety belt system.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:20 p.m. Sunday along Nina Drive at Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township.
A 2002 Honda Accord driven by Sanjana R. Singh, 21, of Danville, was turning left onto Marketplace Boulevard, failed to yield right of way and was struck by a 1996 Ford F150XLT driven by Norbert F. Pronkoskie, 50, of Middleburg, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:31 a.m. June 3 along Nina Drive at Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Heather A. Sims, 48, of Duncannon, was traveling north when it made a turn at the intersection and was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Barbara A. Houck, 73, of Selinsgrove. Both drivers and a passenger were belted and no injuries were noted. Sims will be cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:33 a.m. June 6 along Route 35, west of Produce Road, Washington Township.
An eastbound 2010 Ford Focus driven by William R. Morgan, 26, of Freeburg, swerved off the roadway to avoid a collision with a beige-colored Jeep, went through a field and struck a tree, troopers noted. The Focus overturned onto its passenger side. Morgan was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with required financial responsibility.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:32 a.m. June 4 along Middle Road, Center Township.
A westbound 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Kenneth E. Landis, 24, of Port Trevorton, rounded a left curve and the driver-side front wheel came off the vehicle, causing the vehicle to leave the north side of the roadway, over an embankment and struck a fence, troopers reported. Landis was not injured and was issued a warning for registration card to be signed and exhibited on demand.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:52 p.m. May 26 along Route 104, north of Aline Church Road, Perry Township.
A 2015 Volkswagen Jetta driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Middleburg boy was traveling north when the driver fell asleep causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, hit a ditch and culvert, then overturned multiple times, police reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:33 p.m. June 4 along Fisher Road, Monroe Township.
A 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Dylan C. Smith, 20, of Danville, was traveling south when it went out of control on a wet roadway, spun clockwise, and slid into a creek, troopers reported. Smith was belted and was not injured.
Hit and run
• 8:22 p.m. Tuesday along North Susquehanna Trail, east of Baldwin Boulevard, Shamokin Dam.
A 2017 Freightliner Cascadia driven by McCrady Magwood, 63, of Lyons, N.Y., was traveling south in the right lane when it swerved left and and struck a soutbound 2017 International Prostar driven by Gilbert R. Jacobs, 60, of Trout Run, police noted. The Freightliner continued south until stopped by State Police At Newport near Route 322. No injuries were noted. Magwood will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 8:38 a.m. Sunday along Old Colony Road, Penn Township.
A 2000 Pontiac GrandAm driven by Adam D. Hummel, 37, of Middleburg, was traveling west when it left the roadway to the right, went down an embankment and struck a tree, troopers reported. Hummel then fled the scene, police noted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 9:30 p.m. June 6 at 6888 Middle Road, Adams Township.
A westbound vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and fled the scene, police reported.
Vehicle vs. turkey
• 3:39 p.m. Tuesday along Route 35, east of Miller Hill Road, Washington Township.
A 2005 Ford Escape was travleing south when a wild turkey flew into the windshield, causing it to break, police noted. No one was injured.
Vehicle damage
• 5:34 p.m. Monday at 420 Flint Valley Road, west of Produce Road, Washington Township.
A John Deer T5R3C was turning right when the hay rake it was pulling struck the windshield of a westbound 2006 Ford Explorer, troopers noted. No injuries were noted.
Theft by deception
• 8 p.m. May 24 at 55 Highland Drive, Monroe Township.
Ruthann Book, 55, of Selinsgrove, attempted to purchase a puppy from a website, paid for the puppy, but never received the puppy, troopers said.
