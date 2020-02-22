Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 6:25 p.m. Feb. 8 along Buffalo Road, west of Strawbridge Road, Buffalo Township.
Gerald Allen Sakers, 47, of 795 E. Ridge Road, Middleburg, was charged with DUI (two counts), drivers required to be licensed, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, maximum speed limits and careless driving. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Sakers was stopped for traveling 61 mph in a 45 mph zone. Troopers said an odor of alcohol was detected and signs of impairment were noted. Sakers refused all testing, troopers noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
DUI
• Approximately 7:25 p.m. Dec. 8 along Route 15 at Deitrick Road, White Deer Township.
Justin Edward Knapp, 33, of 38 Newport St., Glen Lyon, was charged with DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, registration and certificate of title required and required speed limits. State police said a vehicle driven by Knapp was stopped for traveling 84 mph in a 55 mph zone. Troopers said Knapp displayed signs of aggression, paranoia and other strange behavior. A marijuana pipe with suspected marijuana was discovered, it was noted. Knapp refused testing, police said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• A summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct allegation Charles S. Hanson, 21, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
• Summary allegations of public drunkenness and similar misconduct and purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Santiago M. Quintero-Bohorque, 20, of Lewisburg, were dismissed.
Michael T. Hudock, president judge Sentences
• Brett K. Barlet, 39, of Port Trevorton, received seven days confinement and five years probation for a guilty plea to a first offense misdemeanor charge of DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Corey M. Hummel, 26, of Coal Township, was re-sentenced to six months to 24 years confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor access device issued to another who did not authorize use.
State Police At Milton Indecent assault
• 12:15 a.m. Feb. 10 at 15 Ridgecrest Circle, Kelly Township.
George Workman, 91, of Lewisburg, was charged following an incident with an employee, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at 3300 Creek Road, Hartley Township.
A red glass smoking pipe with suspected marijuana residue was discovered in a creek, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Northumberland County
Courthouse
• Brian Elliot Jr., 28, of Shamokin, one to two years in state prison, fines and costs, 90 days’ credit for time served in prison, for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Stefanie Lichty, 41, of Shamokin, three to 12 months in county jail, may apply for parole in 30 days, fines and costs, for possession of a controlled substance; recommitted to county jail to serve balance of maximum sentence for two counts of retail theft, fines and costs, credit for 61 days served in prison.
• Eric Ingram, 40, of Shamokin, recommitted to county jail to serve balance of maximum sentence, fines and costs, for false identification; recommitted to county jail to serve balance of maximum sentence, fines and costs, for disorderly conduct; recommitted to county jail to serve balance of maximum sentence, fines and costs, for possessing a controlled substance.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 7:47 p.m. Jan. 21 at 3455 Musser Lane, Delaware Township.
Troopers said they responded to a crash with injuries involving a 2008 Dodge Avenger. A 38-year-old Muncy man was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
DUI
• 1:10 a.m. Feb. 2 along Industrial Park Road and Route 147 north, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2001 Ford F350 was stopped for alleged violations and Paul Brooking, 55, of Milton, arrested for DUI. Brooking allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment. He was charged with DUI and traffic offenses, troopers reported.
DUI
• 2:36 a.m. Feb. 2 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said a 2004 Jeep Cherokee driven by Thomas Miller, 37, of Sunbury, was stopped for alleged violations at which time Miller was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.
Harassment
• 5:59 p.m. Sunday along Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township.
Troopers said a 58-year-old man and 54-year-old woman, both of Watsontown, engaged in a verbal dispute that turned physical with the woman striking the man, and the man biting the woman. Both were cited.
Theft
• Between 5 and 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at 1120 Pine St., Turbot Township.
Troopers said mail containing $53 was stolen from a roadside mailbox belonging to Mary Kennedy, 81, of Milton. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Found property
• 1:26 p.m. Tuesday along I-180 westbound, Delaware Township.
A cell phone was found along the westbound ramp along I-180, troopers said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI, drug possession
• 12:57 a.m. Jan. 21 along Continential Boulevard and Ponderosa Lane, Valley Township.
Troopers said Barbaraanee Ryder, 22, of Greenlawn, N.Y., was asleep in a 2019 Subaru Impreza parked in the travel lane after it allegedly struck a concrete barrier. Ryder was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of controlled substances, police said. She was charged.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 5:35 a.m. Monday along I-80 east, Liberty Township.
A 2002 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Seth T. Hresko, 20, of Bloomsburg, was traveling east in the left lane when it went onto the north shoulder, off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, troopers reported. Hresko was belted and was transported by ambulance for a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Corruption of minors
• Between Aug. 1, 2015, and June 30, 2018, along River Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers received a report of suspected abuse involving a 16-year-old Montoursville boy who claimed his parents had been providing him alcohol since he was a sixth grader. An investigation is ongoing.
Corruption of minors
• 11:36 a.m. Tuesday at 241 Back St., Upper Fairfield Township.
Troopers responded to a Childline referral involving an alleged corruption of a juvenile. An investigation is ongoing.
Corruption of minors
• 11:38 a.m. Tuesday at 219 River Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a Childline referral and noted an investigation into corruption of minors involving a juvenile is ongoing.
Corruption of minors
• 12:07 p.m. Tuesday at Loyalsock Valley Elementary School, 3790 Route 87, Upper Fairfield Township.
An investigation into an alleged corruption of minors is ongoing.
Theft
• 1:15 a.m. Feb. 12 along Fairfield Road and I-180 west, Fairfield Township.
A 55-year-old Shenandoah man ran out of gas along the interstate when a white man described as being in his early 30s approached to see if he needed help, troopers noted. The victim gave the suspect $20 to get gas, and never returned. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• 1:03 p.m. Tuesday at 11825 Wallis Run Road, Cascade Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged theft.
Theft
• 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at 770 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Troopers are investigating an alleged theft.
Theft of vehicle
• 8:08 a.m. Tuesday at 1313 Commerce Park Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers are investigating the theft of a 1976 Chevrolet.
Drug possession
• 1:13 p.m. Sunday along East Third Street and Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2007 Chrysler and arrested Wesley Miller, 27, of Williamsport, when paraphernalia and cocaine was found, police reported.
