Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Disorderly conduct
• 9:58 p.m. Wednesday along East Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
Anthony Perrone, 18, of Turbotville and Mark Krisher, 41, of Watsontown, were cited after an alleged fight witnessed by multiple people, police noted.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 12:27 a.m. Friday in Watsontown.
Francis Harmer, 36, of Lewisburg, was charged after a vehicle stop in which Harmer was a passenger. Police said Harmer was found to be wanted in New Jersey and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Possession of a small amount of marijuana
• 10 a.m. Feb. 5 at the Milton Area High School, Mahoning Street, Milton.
Ethan Fischer, 19, of 108 Locust St., Milton, has been charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed after Coach Ryan Brant reported Fischer appeared to be intoxicated during basketball practice. According to court documents, Assistant Principal Mike Bergey searched Fischer’s locker and found a small amount of marijuana and a pipe. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25.
Driving while suspended or revoked
• 4:16 p.m. July 31 in the 400 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Watsontown, and 3:25 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 400 block of Plum Alley, Watsontown.
John Decker, 53, of 410 Pennsylvania Ave., Watsontown, has been charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (two counts) and drivers required to be licensed (two counts). On July 31, police said Decker fled the scene with a dog in a vehicle after the dog was running loose and attempted to attack another dog. According to police, Decker’s license was suspended for four prior driving under the influence convictions. On Aug. 15, officers stopped a vehicle operated by Decker after spotting him driving and realizing he was not licensed to do so. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9.
State Police At Milton Identity theft
• Noon Sept. 3 at Pennsylvania State Police, 50 Lawton Lane, Milton.
William Parker, 38, of Mount Pleasant Mills, reported his identity had been stolen by an unknown individual.
DUI
• 1:22 a.m. Aug. 7 at Broadway and South Front Street, Milton.
Kendra Lafferty, 52, of Towanda, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop, troopers reported.
Union County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 8:41 a.m. Sept. 9 along Fort Titzell Road, Kelly Township.
A 1999 Ford Explorer driven by Cody Blevins, 31, of New Columbia, traveled off the roadway while attempting to negotiate a curve. Troopers said Blevins was belted and not injured. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Criminal mischief
• 8:54 p.m. Sept. 10 along Cemetery Street, White Deer Township.
Troopers charged Derrick Bennett, 33, of New Columbia, with criminal mischief after he allegedly threw a rock through the windshield of a 2005 Dodge Ram owned by Tyler Metzger, 25, of New Columbia.
Harassment
• 10:28 p.m. Sept. 11 at 380 Furnace Road, White Deer Township.
Michael Deivert, 49, of New Columbia, and an unidentified 40-year-old female from New Columbia were cited with harassment after troopers responded to reports of a domestic violence incident.
Assault
• 10:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at 2500 Route 235, Hartley Township.
Michael Camp, 22, of Millmont, was charged following an assault. Troopers provided no further details.
Found property
• 2:50 p.m. Aug. 27 at 135 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
A pink and purple purse was found. Anyone with information on the purse should contact police at 570-524-2662.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Gregory C. Strausbaugh to George C. Stoltzfus, Priscilla K. Stoltzfus, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Patricia W. Grenoble successor trustee, Barbara C. Stahl living trust to Scott G. Houtz, Anita M. Houtz, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kathy A. Kron to Zachary L. Dorman, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Michael P. Dieter, Shiloh M. Waltman to Alysha Marie Houser, Bishop O. Aikey, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jeffrey D. Benner, Deborah A. Benner to Natasha T. Strande, John Jurgensen, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kristen Ann Lamey, Leslie W. Johnson estate to Mark H. Nueslein, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Rose M. Aikey to Evangelical Community Hospital, proeprty in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ronald L. Hartung, Susan Stacey Hartung to Calli Co Farms LLC, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Stone Financing LLC to Michael S. Arduini, Patricia K. Arduini, property in Mifflinburg, $222,600.
• Jonas R. Yoder to Eric Boyer, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard G. Scheib, Heaton Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Richard T. Heaton, Janet M. Heaton to Clarence B. Chambers, Suzanne H. Chambers, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Timothy P. Schultz, Jaime N. Schultz, to Robert W. Goss Jr., Claudia H. Goss, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Kenneth E. Day, Linda P. Day to Virginia J. Toplenszky, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Purnell W. Jows, Pamela J. Jows, Audrey M. Jows, Celain J. Teichman, Marty Teichman, Terry E. Jows to Purnell W. Jows, Pamela J. Jows, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Drug possession
• 1:46 a.m. Aug. 29 at North Susquehanna Trail and Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
During a traffic stop, Michael Oldt, 30, of New Berlin, was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Theft
• 5 p.m. Aug. 31 at 340 Kreamer Ave., Middlecreek Township.
Shalea Smith, 36, of Mount Carmel, reported a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from her driveway. An investigation is ongoing.
PFA violation
• 12:50 p.m. Sept. 9 along Walnut Street, Center Township.
While incarcerated in the Snyder County Prison for a previous PFA violation, troopers said Zachary Haines, 27, of Selinsgrove attempted to call the protected party — a 40-year-old woman from Middleburg — 27 different times.
Stalking/harassment
• Between noon July 21 and Aug. 20 along North Market Street, Selinsgrove.
Adam Strouse, 35, of Selinsgrove, allegedly sent a 23-year-old Selinsgrove woman continuous Facebook messages, which caused emotional distress.
Harassment
• 9:35 p.m. Aug. 28 along North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
A 39-year-old Sunbury woman and a 51-year-old Shamokin Dam man allegedly got into a physical altercation and began shoving one another. Both were charged.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. pedestrian
• Troopers said Safdar Khateri, 54, of Williamsport, was struck by a 2020 International Harvester driven by Terrence Moore, 50, of Brandon, Fla., as Khateri pulled a dolly into the westbound lane of travel. Khateri was then struck by a 2003 Toyota Tundra. A driver of the Tundra was not named. Troopers said Khateri was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of a suspected serious injury.
Assault
• 10:28 p.m. Sept. 7 at 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
Padro Hernandez, 33, of Duncannon, entered the room of Keith Cole, 38, of Williamsport, and stabbed him in the chin with a pencil, troopers reported.
Criminal mischief
• Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 10 at 110 Charlene Drive, Valley Township.
Someone entered the property of Ronald Avenia, 69, of Danville, and damaged marble and concrete statues valued at $6,500, air vents and a van valued at $250, a glass tabletops valued at $1,200 and a post lamp valued at $50. Anyone with information on the incident should call police at 570-524-2662.
