Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Fleeing or attempting to elude officer
• Approximately 7:17 p.m. Sept. 13 along Forest Hill and Green Ridge roads, West Buffalo Township.
Robert Malik Mitchel, 23, of 1620 Grand Valley Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, registration and certificate of title required, drivers required to be licensed, required financial responsibility, careless driving and reckless driving. Troopers attempted to stop a motorcycle for no registration when the motorcycle fled at a high rate of speed, it was noted. The motorcycle fled into western Union County, leading troopers on a chase of approximately 25-30 miles over nearly 30 minutes. It nearly struck several vehicles, troopers said, and when the driver was recognized by police, the pursuit was terminated. Since the alleged incident, troopers said Mitchel’s motorcycle has not been found. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Theft by unlawful taking
• 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 19 at Mifflinburg Community Pool, 211 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg.
Britney Nichole Fritz, 28, of 11 Country Road, Middleburg, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Mifflinburg police said Fritz was observed on surveillance taking cash from the wallets of two people while at the pool. The amount taken was $17 and $60. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
District Judge Richard Cashman Summary trials
• A summary allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Grace Segreti, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
• Michael John McNally, 23, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to regulated social gathering, a summary charge.
• John M. Kennedy, 18, of West Milton entered a guilty plea to exceed 55 mph in other location by 5 mph, a summary charge.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Gloria Burns per rep, Dirk G. Burns estate to Gloria Burns, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Richard A. Minnick beneficiary, Richard A. Minnick estate to Richard A, Minnick, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Diane D. Baker to Brigette B. Marchetti, Sabrina S. Baker, property in Lewis Township corrective deed, $1.
• Michael J. Purcell, Lois E. Purcell to Chad M Greiner, Tonya M. Greiner, property in New Berlin, $215,000.
• Nichonate Inc. to Samuel P. Harer, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dennis W. Swank, Kathleen A. Swank to Juan Carlos Naranjo Sanchez, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael L. Moretz, Kim M. Eagan Moretz to Brian M. Wagner, property in Mifflinburg, $174,900.
• Daniel H. Desantis Jr., Eileen B. Desantis to Michael P. Aivles, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Prudence H. McCullough, Stephanie C. McCullough, Margaret A. McCullough to Leighton T. Lutze, Ashley C. Lutze, property in Lewsiburg, $1.
• Terry E. Mitchell executor, Jean L. Mitchell estate, Terry E. Mitchell, Rick L. Mitchell, Robyn F. Mitchell, to Amanda Gomez, property in Lewisburg, $120,000.
• Vincent E. Powell, Rhonda F. Powell, Anita M. Powell to Logan C. Powell, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Mary E. Wagner, Michael E. Himes to Curvin R. Oberholtzer, Ervin R. Oberholtzer, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Allen Z. Reiff, Dorothy M. Reiff to Allen Z. Reiff, Dorothy M. Reiff, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Margaret M. Kessler to Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Jeffrey M. Hauck Jr., Jennifer E. Hauck to Jenelle R. Long, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Cynthia L. Fritz to Jason I. Beck, Kathryn E. Schmid, property in White Deer Township, $1.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearings
• Ethan Fischer, 19, of Milton, had a charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia held for court.
• Kevin Bower, 37, of Montandon, had charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person withdrawn.
State Police At Stonington Criminal mischief
• 7:40 p.m. Sept. 24 at 481 Sawmill Road, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers said a horse trailer, car and home owned by Mark Keller, 58, of Sunbury, were egged. An investigation is ongoing.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 5:21 a.m. Sept. 7 at 9080 Route 522, Franklin Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated man at Dunkin Donuts. Gordon Britton, 24, of Middleburg, was found to be under the influence of alcohol, troopers said. A 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier was involved.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:42 p.m. Wednesday along Salem Road, Penn Township.
A 2016 Ford Escape driven by Max G. Miller, 20, of Falls Church, Va., was traveling north and preparing to turn left onto a private driveway when it was struck by a southbound 1998 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Christopher M. Trawitz Jr., 25, of Selinsgrove, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Miller will be cited with vehicle turning left.
Hit and run
• 2 a.m. Sunday along North Main Street, south of Route 104, Middleburg.
A southbound vehicle went over a curb on the west side of the roadway and struck a traffic sign, troopers said, causing the sign to fall and hit a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, which was scratched, troopers said. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
Terroristic threats
• 6:40 p.m. Sunday along Mill Road and Route 204, Penn Township.
Troopers responded to a reported road rage incident during which Shane Ewig, 35, of Selinsgrove, allegedly brandished a weapon. Ewig was located and apprehended and jailed in Snyder County for violation of bail. Victims, police noted, included a 16-year-old Selinsgrove girl and 17-year-old Selinsgrove boy.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Criminal mischief
• Between Sept. 13-14 at 50 Bennett St., Valley Township.
Someone damaged a window screen belonging to Larry Roup, 64, of Danville, troopers noted. Damage was estimated at $30.
