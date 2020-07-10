Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 5:20 p.m. July 8 along Route 147 south, West Chillisquaque Township.
A southbound 2005 Kia Spectra driven by Dale L. Linn, 61, of Milton, went off the left side of the roadway and struck a cable barrier, troopers reported. Linn was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:40 p.m. July 8 along I-80 westbound, just west of I-180 eastbound, Turbot Township.
A 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by David A. Williams, 32, of Morrisville, was traveling west when it left the roadway, struck a cable barrier on the left and went into the median, troopers reported. Williams was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:07 p.m. June 27 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 210, Turbot Township.
Troopers said a 2007 Toyota Sienna driven by Li Yisheng, 48, of Bellevue, Wash., was traveling west in the left lane when it went off the roadway and struck a guiderail. Yisheng and four passengers were belted. No injuries were noted. Yisheng will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft
• Between 3 p.m. June 13 and 3 p.m. June 20 at 1104 Main St., Delaware Township.
Someone removed cash from an apartment. Stolen items included a black lock valued at $1; four $100 bills; $250 in cash and $800 in cash. Victims included Marry Mosser, 61; Beverly Pearson, 73; and David Huff, 67, all of Watsontown. Troopers are investigating.
Theft by deception
• Noon July 3 at 2074 Main St., Delaware Township.
Someone contacted a 67-year-old Dewart woman via Facebook and deceived her of $10,000 over the course of a month, troopers reported.
Union County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 8:29 p.m. July 5 along Furnace Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Explorer driven by Joseph J. Martin, 29, of Mifflinburg, was traveling east when the vehicle went out of control, struck an embankment and came to rest in an adjacent field. Martin, troopers noted, will be cited with DUI.
DUI
• 11:35 p.m. July 5 along Johnson Mill and Wolfland roads, Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 2007 Dodge Caliber was stopped for a an alleged traffic violation and Andrew McGill, 27, of Lewisburg, was determined to be under the influence of marijuana. An investigation is ongoing.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:28 a.m. July 3 along Route 104, north of Red Ridge Road, Limestone Township.
A 1999 Buick LeSabre driven by Robert Vandunk, 82, of Middleburg, was stopped, then pulled into the path of a northbound 2014 Kia Optima driven by Sharita L. Faus, 21, of Middleburg, troopers reported. Vandunk was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. Faus was belted and was not injured. An investigation continues.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:21 a.m. July 2 along Route 15, south of Beck Road, Gregg Township.
A southbound 2018 Subaru RX driven by Jessica M. Shipe, 31, of State College, struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Shipe was belted and was not injured.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 6:53 a.m. June 17 along I-80 eastbound, Liberty Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Kia Soul crashed and Brandon Kibler, 36, of Williamsport, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was charged with DUI and related offenses, it was noted. A rest area sign sustained $150 in damages in the crash, police said.
Motorcycle vs. car (injury)
• 2:15 p.m. July 5 along Continental Boulvard and Mill Road, Limestone Township.
A 2020 Honda CBR 600 driven by Brett T. Krainak, 24, of Danville, was traveling west when it struck a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael L. Woodruff, 45, of Danville, troopers noted. Krainak was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed. Woodruff and passenger were belted and not injured, police noted.
Burglary
• Between 7 a.m. June 18 and 5 p.m. June 19 at 108 School House Lane, Anthony Township.
Someone stole a camera from the residence of Christine Moser, 46, of Turbotville, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
• Between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. June 19 at 35 Sheraton Road, Valley Township.
Several items belonging to Joshua Depew, 39, of Danville, were stolen from a motel room, troopers noted. Stolen items included a 2016 US proof set valued at $20, 2008 US proof set valued at $20, 1981 US proof set valued at $20, Knights Templar coin valued at $40, buffalo nickels valued at $50, vintage campaign buttons valued at $50, oil company advertising button valued at $20, Dubois beer labels valued at $50, antique marble set valued at $20, metal lock box valued at $40 and US currency valued at $727.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 3:34 a.m. July 7 along I-180 eastbound, west of Brushy Ridge Road, Fairfield Township.
A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Darron I. Pinkney-Jones, 18, of Williamsport, was traveling east in the right lane when it left the roadway, struck a guiderail, continued east, crossed the center line, struck the north guiderail and came to rest facing south, troopers reported. Pinkney-Jones was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unspecified injury. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
Warrant
• 12:47 a.m. July 9 along I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2005 Chevrolet for an alleged violation and noted a passenger, John Taylor, 40, of Northumberland, was found to be wanted in Tennessee. Taylor was taken into custody and charged as a fugitive of justice. He was jailed in Lycoming County.
Harassment
• 8 a.m. July 4 along Penn Street, Montgomery.
A 41-year-old Montgomery man and his wife, a 37-year-old woman, argued, troopers said. No one was injured.
Harassment
• 11:44 p.m. July 4 along River Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said a 40-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, both of Muncy, engaged in a verbal argument, which turned physical when the man struck the woman with a door. The man was arrested.
Lost/missing firearm
• Noon June 14 along Sterling Drive, Montoursville.
A black Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun with serial No. HPM2933 went missing when its owner moved from California to Pennsylvania. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Drug possession
• 7:50 p.m. May 19 at 899 Cherry St., Montoursville.
Baylen Hairston, 34, of Williamsport, was found in possession of narcotics, troopers noted.
Drug possession
• 4:59 p.m. May 3 along I-180 westbound, Williamsport.
A 2020 Jeep was stopped for an alleged violation when the occupants, who were not named, were found to have drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Burglary
• Bewteen 6:30 p.m. June 29 and 3:58 p.m. July 1 at 633 Harriman Road, Franklin Township.
Someone entered the home of Donna Thompson, 56, of Unityville, and ransacked the basement area, troopers noted. Damage to a door and lock was estimated at $300. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• Between 7 p.m. June 12 and 12:48 p.m. June 13 along Beaver Lake Road, Penn Township.
Troopers are investigating a case which they said may be related to the theft of an older-model lawn tractor in the area of Horn Hill Road, Wolf Township. A 2015 Ram truck is allegedly involved. The victim is a 27-year-old Hughesville man. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• Between 8 p.m. May 31 and 8 a.m. June 2 at 1671 DR Poust Road, Penn Township.
A vehicle drove into a field belonging to Paul Bower, 58, of Hughesville. Damage was reported to land and possible crops. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft items from a motor vheicle
• 1 p.m. April 29 at 2630 Route 184, Cogan House Township.
The purse of a 72-year-old Trout Run woman went missing from her vehicle. Troopers said she was in the vicinity of Walmart in Montoursville and Dollar General along Lycoming Creek Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
