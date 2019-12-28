Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 12:25 p.m. Dec. 12 along Route 54, east of Warrior Run Boulevard, Lewis Township.
A 2010 Ford F150 XLT driven by Earnest L. Sharr, 41, of Muncy, was traveling east in the right lane when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers reported. Sharr was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:19 p.m. Monday along Route 157 north, north of Ridge Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2005 Subaru driven by Eric J. Daniels, 28, of Danville, was traveling south when it went off the west shoulder, into a grassy area, struck a concrete pipe and rotated clockwise, troopers reported. Daniels was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
• 9:41 p.m. Tuesday at 83 Main St., Turbotville.
A juvenile allegedly tripped and pushed Tiyanna Gibson, 18, of Watsontown, after wich Gibson struck the juvenile multiple times in the area of the torso with a closed fist. Another juvenile then struck Gibson in the head with a closed fist, after which Gibson allegedly struck that juvenile in the head with a closed fist. Gibson and the juveniles, ages 15 and 12, were cited with harassment.
Drug possession
• 5:07 p.m. Tuesday along Market Street and Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers stopped a 2016 Nissan Altima and reportedly detected an odor of marijuana. Passengers in the back and front were found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, troopers noted. Vanessa Marques, 27, and Steven Pagan, 27, both of Elizabeth, N.J., were cited.
Burglary
• Between noon Dec. 21 and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at 14455 Route 405, Delaware Township.
Several ratchet/wrench sets belonging to Christopher Nicholas, 43, of Watsontown, were taken from a barn, troopers noted. Stolen items included two Williams 1/2-inch tool set valued at $500 each, Williams 1/4-3/8-inch tool set valued at $500, Williams 3/4-5/16-inch tool set valued at $500, Williams oil filter removal tool set valued at $500 and JMAC brand u-joint puller valued at $500.
Theft by deception
• Between 9:10 and 9:21 p.m. Nov. 17 at 248 Hill Road, Lewis Township.
Someone made fraudulent transactions totaling $44.57 with the credit card information of Kimbe Frahn-Bergerstock, 48, of Muncy, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Daniel J. Hollick, 26, of Shamokin, received 79 days to two years confinement and three years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor corruption of minors. A felony charge of unlawful contact with minor, sexual offenses, was dismissed.
• Jason R. Shoemaker, 27, of Mifflinburg, received 18 months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor firearm not to be carried without a license no criminal violation, and 30 days Intermediate Punishment Program (IPP) for a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3, a misdemeanor.
• Vincent G. Stuter, 32, of Selinsgrove, received 30 days IPP for a guilty plea to illegal operation of vehicle without ignition interlock.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 7:37 a.m. Dec. 14 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 208, White Deer Township.
A 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Shayla J. Mims, 22, of Indianapolis, Ind., was traveling east in the left lane when it went out of control, left the roadway to the north, went into the median and struck a ditch, troopers said. Mims and her passenger, a 1-year-old girl, were belted and no one was injured. Mims will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Burglary
• Between noon Dec. 16 and 12:44 p.m. Tuesday at 260 Ziegler Road, Kelly Township.
Someone cut the lock to storage unit 313A belonging to Amy Schol, 61, of Lewisburg, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Drug possession
• 12:45 a.m. Nov. 27 along Route 15 north, White Deer Township.
Troopers reported stopping a 2019 Dodge Durango for speeding. Randy Snyder, 49, of Owings Mills, Md., was arrested for possession of a small amount of TCH oil and paraphernalia. A speeding charge was also noted, police reported.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 5:15 p.m. Wednesday along Jerseytown Road, Valley Township.
Troopers responded to a reported assault. A 20-year-old Danville woman got into a verbal altercation with a 42-year-old Danville woman, it was noted. The 20 year old allegedly started a physical altercation.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Retail theft
• 5:54 p.m. at Kohls, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Troopers were dispatched for an alleged retail theft, obtained a registration plate and contacted the female matching the description of the suspect, it was noted. Brandy Cuff, 43, of Linden, allegedly took bracelets valued at $199.98. The vehicle involved was a 2013 Lincoln-Continental MKZ.
Retail theft
• 12:52 p.m. Dec. 4 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Katia Cordero Gonzalez, 29, of Selinsgrove, allegedly failed to pay for leggings valued at $27.96.
Retail theft
• 4:40 p.m. Oct. 20 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Katia Cordero Gozalez, 29, of Selinsgrove, allegedly failed to pay for food products valued at $3.98
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 12:29 a.m. Nov. 9 at 215 E. Water St., Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said Bonnie Murray, 59, of Noxen, arrived at the UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, to pick up her boyfriend, and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed after blood tests returned, it was noted.
DUI crash
• 6:58 p.m. Tuesday at 1152 Cemetery Road, Franklin Township.
Troopers said a 2008 Ford Escape was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Upon further investigation, Ann Thompson, 47, of Muncy, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Charges are pending.
DUI
• 7:36 p.m. Dec. 2 along Read Road and Court Alley, Williamsport.
A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Mitchell Baugh, 37, of Williamsport, was stopped for an alleged traffic violation when Baugh was found to be driving under the influence, troopers said. He was charged.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:04 p.m. Dec. 17 along Sheridan Street, east of Miller Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2009 Lexus ES350 driven by Michelle M. Lawson, 54, of Montoursville, was traveling east when it rear-ended a 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by David H. Green, 65, of Williamsport. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Lawson will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:15 p.m. Dec. 18 along Route 220, north of Reservoir Road, Wolf Township.
A northbound 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by an unnamed person rear-ended a 2001 Ford Focus as the Focus was stopped to make a turn, troopers reported. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Sienna was issued a warning for following too closely.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:06 p.m. Tuesday along Northway Road at Miller Hill Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2008 Jeep Liberty driven by a 17-year-old Williamsport girl was traveling west when the vehicle’s brakes malfunctioned. As the vehicle approached a left curve, the girl decided to exit the vehicle, which then went through the curve, off the south side of the roadway, through a grassy area and across both travel lanes of Northway Road before hitting a guiderail, troopers said. The girl sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, for evaluation.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:41 a.m. Dec. 19 along Gap Road near Brushy Ridge Trail, Washington Township.
A westbound 2012 Volvo tractor could not continue due to icy conditions and came to a stop, troopers said. The tractor then began to slide backward, went off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, who was not named, was not injured, but will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Public drunkenness
• 1:26 a.m. Dec. 21 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported intoxicated male causing issues in the parking lot at Econo Lodge and arrested Matthew Bryan, 34, of Williamsport, it was noted.
Theft from building
• Between 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at Surplus Outlet, 5464 Route 15, Clinton Township.
Two white males, a white female and a juvenile arrived in a black, or dark grey, Jeep Liberty or Jeep Patriot, troopers said. The two males allegedly stole multiple “HABIT” fleece jackets, forest green in color with camouflaged strips along the spine of the arms and across the chest. The two also allegedly stole additional items to include over-the-counter medicine and grocery items. One of the males allegedly stole multiple die-cast NASCAR model cars from a Toys for Tots bin at the entrance to the store. One of the males was described as about 5-feet, 7 to 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 40 to 50 years of age, blue eyes, bald, a possible tattoo under his right eye and walking with a slight gait or limp in the left leg. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
• Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 12 along Beaver Lake Road, Wolf Township.
A 68-year-old Hughesville woman was allegedly scammed of $94,975.77 under the impression she’d be paid back from a private party. Troopers are investigating.
Drug possession
• 2:08 p.m. Dec. 21 at 340 Country Manor Lane, Woodward Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a suicidal juvenile, who was found unresponsive. He was transported for treatment.
