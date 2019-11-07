Snyder County
State Police at Selinsgrove Vehicle vs. deer
• 9:55 p.m. Sunday along Route 204 at Fair Oak Road, Penn Township.
A 2008 Dodge Dakota driven by Zacharia Z. Zingis, 31, of Milton, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Zingis was belted and was uninjured. The collision caused disabling damage to the vehicle, troopers added.
Harassment
• 8:35 a.m. Oct. 6 along Snyder Avenue, Spring Township.
Troopers responded to a 911 hang-up. A 9 year old allegedly placed the call after being disciplined. No unusual observations were noted, police said.
Forgery
• 12:09 p.m. Oct. 30 at Community Aid and Thrift Store,1070 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Someone attempted to purchase $10 with a counterfeit $100 bill, troopers said. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 7 p.m. Sept. 14 along Lorson Road and Route 44, Limestone Township.
A 43-year-old Watsontown woman, who was not named, was arrested for suspicion of DUI, troopers noted. A 21012 Chevrolet Traverse was involved.
DUI
• 12:23 a.m. Sunday along Crawford Alley and Broad Street, Montoursville.
Troopers stopped a vehicle for alleged violations and arrested the driver for suspicion of DUI.
DUI
• 1:03 a.m. Sunday along Market and West Church streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a vehicle for alleged violations and the operator arrested for suspicion of DUI.
DUI crash
• 1:06 a.m. Sunday along Route 15 south, south of St. Michaels Road, Lewis Township.
A 2013 Ford Escape driven by Keifer A. Ohl, 22, of South Williamsport, was allegedly traveling south when it went off the left side of the roadway in a curve and struck a guiderail. Ohl was belted and uninjured, though troopers said the vehicle sustained disabling damage. Alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:02 p.m. Saturday at Dunkin Donuts, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2013 Ford Edge driven by an unnamed driver struck a wall outside Dunkin Donuts, police noted. No damage was reported and no injuries were noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:48 p.m. Monday along Route 405 north, Clinton Township.
A 1994 Ford F450 driven by David E. Davidson, 38, of Muncy, was traveling north when it crossed the fog line, struck a mailbox and utility pole, rotated clockwise and hit a bridge abutment, troopers reported. Davison was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Aggravated assault
• 4:03 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Valley Inn, Duboistown.
Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive male and identified Caleb John Lorson. Lorson allegedly became combative and initiated a physical altercation with troopers. Lorson was taken into custody, arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment and public intoxication. He was jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Harassment
• Oct. 26 at 311 Buttorf Lane, Limestone Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic in progress and found an assault had taken place. An investigation continues.
Burglary
• Oct. 18 at 3342 Nichols Run Road, Mifflin Township.
Troopers responded to a reported burglary and launched an investigation, it was noted.
Burglary
• Oct. 21 at 139 Whyne Road, Piatt Township
Troopers responded to a reported burglary. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
• 6:45 p.m. Sunday at 1848 Bloomingrove Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a domestic in progress and noted that following an investigation it was determined to be a burglary. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 305 River Ave., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said Eric Holcomb, 26, of Perry, Ga. and Paul Snavely, 41, of Williamsport, argued when Holcomb threatened to break Snavely’s legs. Holcomb was cited.
Identification theft
• 4:45 p.m. Oct. 25 in Lycoming County.
Troopers are investigating a reported identity theft in which an unauthorized credit card was opened in the name of a victim.
Theft
• Oct. 21 at 140 Bitner Park Road, Lewis Township.
A theft was reported. Troopers are looking into it.
Theft of services
• 4:53 a.m. Sept. 11 at 214 Brushy Ridge Road, Fairfield Township.
Billtown Cabs, of Williamsport, was deprived of $22.70, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• Oct. 22 at Sheetz, 45 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township.
A case of Coors Light was stolen, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• Between 2:52 p.m. Sept. 29 and 12:34 p.m. Oct. 22 along Konkle and Warrensville roads, Loyalsock Township.
A 32-year-old Montoursville woman was sent a cashier’s check in the amount of $2,985 and instructed to purchase $2,600 in gift cards, troopers said. When the woman purchased the cards and provided the numbers to a suspect, the woman discovered the cashier’s check was fraudulent. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft/fraud
• Oct. 22 at 222 Madison Ave., Loyalsock Township.
A victim was defrauded of approximately $2,000, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• Between Oct. 29 and 8:19 a.m. Tuesday along Cemetery Road, Loyalsock Township.
Someone damaged/removed a bronze/brass ornamental covering from the door of a mausoleum, troopers reported. Damages were estimated at $75.
Criminal mischief
• Between noon Oct. 20 and 4:45 p.m. Oct. 30 at 152 Boak Ave., Wolf Township.
Troopers said two boys, ages 10 and 9, both of Wolf Township, damaged the residence of Michelle Walters, 46, of Muncy, causing $1,542 in damages. Damaged items included windows, a door, a gazing ball and clothesline pole.
Criminal mischief
• Sunday at 2584 Elimsport Road, Washington Township.
A mailbox was allegedly damaged. An investigation is ongoing.
Scattering rubbish
• Oct. 22 along Dutchtown and Dunwoody roads, Wolf Township.
Someone dumped trash alongside the roadway, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 10:18 p.m. Oct. 26 along Route 405 and I-180 eastbound, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers stopped a 1986 Volvo for multiple alleged violations when an odor of marijuana was detected. Following a probable cause search, Omar Sutherland, 38, of Milton, and Chad Brown, 46, of Muncy, were found in possession of suspected marijuana and related paraphernalia, it was noted.
Drug possession
• Oct. 26 along I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township.
Following a traffic stop, the operator of a vehicle was suspected of drug possession, troopers noted. An investigation continues.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Activity report
October: Complaints received, 35; violation letters issued for violations of liquor laws, 3; warning letters issued for violations of liquor laws, 15; criminal arrests, 2.
Northumberland County
Deed transfers
• Mark Bezuhly and Marsha A. Bezuhly to Allyson M. Miller, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Greta J. Kling estate, Harold E. Hoffman executor and Betty Lou Hoffman executor to Colleen A. Brenington, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Kelly L. Glozzer and Robert E. Glozzer to Brandyn S. Irvin and Amanda J. Irvin, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Justin Holdren and Erica Holdren to Justin L. Holdren and Erica G. Holdren, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Jeffrey D. Mohler, Rachel N. Mohler, Brian L. Rodgers and Kelly j. Rodgers to Rufus J. Peachey Jr. and Cheryl Peachey, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Terry J. Bennett estate and Jay A. Bennett administrator to Thomas W. Hosey and Tammy J. Hosey, property in Turbot Township, $188,000.
