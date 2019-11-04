Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington
• 8:17 a.m. Oct. 28 along Route 147 north, Lower Mahanoy Township.
Troopers said a 2019 Ford F250 Supercab driven by William J. Clark, 45, of West Decatur, was traveling south when it attempted a left turn and struck the left front of a northbound 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Matthew A. Morgan, 32, of Selinsgrove. Both drivers and a passenger in the truck were belted. Morgan sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Sunbury. Clark will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Union County
State Police At Milton Found property
• Noon, Oct. 29, 85 White Deer Pike, West Buffalo Township
A Samsung Galaxy S8+ with a black speck case and a Samsung J3 Orbit phone with stickers “R” and “T” on the back was found along the roadway. Anyone with information is asked to call troopers at 570-524-2662.
Montour County
State Police At Milton
11:00 p.m. Oct. 23, 760 Camel Town Hill Road, Derry Township.
Troopers investigated a burglary of a residence and shed belonging to Ronald Brewer, 50, of Danville. Various items were taken after the actor or actors gained entrance. Troopers requested a call to 570-524-2662 with any information about the incident.
Snyder County
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
• 1:37 a.m. Oct. 31 at Paxtonville Road and Mill Street, Franklin Township.
An unidentified 33-year-old Beavertown man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop in which his vehicle was seen spinning and weaving. Charges are pending the results of chemical testing.
3-vehicle crash
• 2:28 p.m. Thursday along Route 522 at Salem Road, Penn Township.
Troopers said a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Horace F. Kendrew, 89, of Selinsgrove, stopped at the intersection, then crossed the intersection and was struck by a northbound 1991 Peterbilt box truck driven by Bryan K. Walter, 46, of Middleburg. Kendrew’s vehicle spun and the Peterbilt struck a stopped 2014 Ford Escape driven by Kristi L. Wolfe, 56, of Selinsgrove. All were belted and no injuries were reported. Kendrew will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:40 a.m. Oct. 32 along App Road, west of Fairway Drive, Monroe Township.
A 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by Kellie Kline, 28, of Selinsgrove, failed to negotiate a curve, spun and came to rest in a ditch. Kline and a 5-year-old male passenger were both properly restrained and not injured, troopers said. Kline was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:50 p.m. Oct. 22 along Route 104, south of Mill Road, Chapman Township.
A 2003 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Sonya Anderson, 42, of Millmont, lost control and struck a building. Troopers said Anderson was belted and not injured. She was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:26 p.m. Tuesday along Buckwheat Valley Road, west of Portzline Hill Road, Perry Township.
A 2010 Subaru Forester driven by Steven L. Shadel, 82, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling west when it went off the north side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, re-entered the roadway, went into a field, re-entered the roadway and entered a yard before hitting a tree, troopers reported. Shadel was belted and was not injured. Shadel had suffered a medical episode and was treated on scene, police added.
Overdose
• 9 a.m. Sept. 23 at 2712 Main St., Union Township.
Troopers responded to Keller’s Marine for a semi-responsive male, believed to be a drug overdose, it was noted. The male was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Criminal mischief
• 10:26 p.m. Oct. 30 at 98 Strawberry Alley, Center Township.
Troopers said an unidentified 26-year-old Milton man flattened four tires on a 2016 Kia Altima owned by Britteny Shambach, 20, of Winfield.
Harassment
• 8:12 p.m. Oct. 18 along Snyder Avenue, Spring Township.
Troopers said a 12-year-old girl from McClure and a 13-year-old girl from Middleburg were cited for harassment after striking a 12-year-old girl from McClure in the head with closed fists at a football game.
Harassment
• 5:06 p.m. Friday at 220 E. Main St., Middleburg.
Alyssa Master, 26, and Keith Shambach, 27, both of Middleburg, were cited after troopers responded to a reported domestic.
Drug possession
• 1:32 a.m. Aug. 31 along Route 322 and Salem Road, Penn Township.
Following a traffic stop, troopers said Alan Billow, 25, of Middleburg, was arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana.
Retail theft
• 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Troopers said an employee, Joshua Houseman, 18, of Freeburg, was charged after he allegedly stole Nike shoes valued at $90, and two Fitbit Smartwatches valued at $199.99 each.
Retail theft
• 6:14 p.m. Sept. 20 at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Kerrie Dugan, 37, of Mount Carmel, was charged after troopers said she left the store without paying for $36.98 worth of clothing items.
Theft by deception
• Oct. 25 at 2367 Jones Hill Road, Franklin Township.
Two lines of credit were sought using the personal information of Terry Gilbert, 55, of Middleburg, troopers noted. Three additional phone lines were added to Gilbert’s account as well. Troopers are investigating.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• Oct. 26 along I-180 westbound, Williamsport.
Troopers conducted a traffic stop and noted the driver was suspected of driving under the influence. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI
• 2:55 a.m. Oc.t 19 along I-180 westbound, Muncy Township.
Troopers stopped a 2102 Chevrolet Cruze for an alleged violation and noted the driver was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending chemical testing.
DUI
• Oct. 19 along I-180 west, Muncy Township.
Troopers conducted a traffic stop and suspected the driver of being under the influence. An investigation is ongoing.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:52 p.m. Thursday along I-180 westbound, Fairfield Township.
A 2018 Hyundai Accent driven by Amy M. Rabb, 23, of Hughesville, was traveling west when it slid on the wet roadway, troopers said. Rabb was belted and was uninjured.
Assault
• Oct. 23 at 2019 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported assault and initiated an investigation.
Burglary
• Oct. 18 at 1758 Pond Road, Muncy Township.
Troopers responded to a reported burglary and opened an investigation.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Liquor law violations
• Sept. 9, 2018 through Sept. 9 at The Lewisburg Club Inc., 131 Market St., Lewisburg, Union County.
Troopers said the establishment failed to maintain records in conformity with the provision of the Liquor Code and Title 40 of the Pennsylvania Code.
• Aug. 10-30 at Seidels Mardi Gras Inc., 1978 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township, Montour County.
The establishment allegedly sold liquor and/or malt or brewed beverages on credit in contravention of the provisions of the Liquor Code and Title 40 of the Pennsylvania Code.
• June 13 at Middleburg Lodge No. 1229, Loyal Order of the Moose, 235 Grand St., Middleburg, Snyder County.
Troopers aid the establishment sold to non-members.
• April 13-14, May 10, Good Old Days Tavern, 501 East St., Bloomsburg, Columbia County.
Troopers said the establishment violated the loudspeaker ordinance, sold to intoxicated persons and failed to post signage as required by the Clean Indoor Air Act.
• Aug. 1-28 at Berwick Russian Glee Club, 1208 Third Ave., Berwick, Columbia County.
The establishment allegedly sold to intoxicated persons and failed to maintain records in conformity with the provisions of the Liquor Code and Title 40 of the Pennsylvania Code.
• Sept. 13 at Finlan’s Tavern Inc., 203 Main St., Towanda, Bradford County.
The establishment allegedly sold to visibly intoxicated persons.
Activity report
October: Complaints received, 35; violation letters issued for violations of liquor laws, 3; warning letters issued for violations of liquor laws, 15; criminal arrests, 2.
