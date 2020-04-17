Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Lewisburg Sentences
• Kaitlyn C. Oamil, 23, of McAdoo, received 18 months probation for a guilty plea to felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. A related felony conspiracy count was withdrawn.
• Christopher Rodcliffe-Barton, 22, of Upland, Calif., received 11 months to 23 months 30 days confinement for a guilty plea to a misdemeanor count of indecent assault person unconscious and two years probation for a guilty plea to felony criminal trespass enter structure. Felony counts of burglary, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse person unconscious and sexual assault were dismissed.
• Charles T. Feigles, 32, of Muncy, received 107 to 214 days confinement and two years probation for a guilty plea to unlawful restraint, serious bodily injury. Felony counts of burglary overnight accommodations, person present bodily injury crime and criminal trespass break into structure were dismissed.
• Amber N. Sanford, date of birth not given, of Sugar Run, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Larissa F. Sparrer, 22, of Lancaster, received two years probation for a guilty plea to felony conspiracy criminal trespass break into structure.
• Cody A. Long, 25, of Riverside, received 30 days to six months confinement for a guilty plea to summary driving while operators privilege suspended or revoked.
• Bobby E. Lenig, 43, of Lewisburg, received five years probation for a suilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
Courthouse Deed Transfers
• Leonard M. Mottern, Doris J. Mottern to Tracy L. Powell, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Carol W. Bitting, Carol W. Wagner to Charles W. Tuttle, property in Union Township, $1.
• David B. Koconis, David B. Koconis agent, Kristen G. Koconis by agent to 44 Mrkt LLC, property in Lewisburg, $50,000.
• Jay R. Long executor, Sharon A. Claytor executor to Shirley A. Long estate, property in West Buffalo Township, $37,500.
• Judy B. Pratt, Judy P. Snyder to Roger D. Beck, Debra Beck, proepty in Lewis Township, $1.
• Laan Fox, Mandy J. Fox, Mandy J. Baker to Matthew W. Fox, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Linda S. Linn to Linda S. Linn trustee, Linda S. Linn irrevocable real estate trust, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Jacob Christian Montalvo administrator, Elizabeth C. Montalvo estate to Reuben L. Kennel, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Vernon J. Gessner, Ruth M. Gessner to Vernon J. Gessner, Ruth M. Gessner, Gessner irrevvocable residential and income trust, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Christopher E. Selgrath, Craig C. Defazio, Jessica B. Pagana Defazio to Park Road Farms LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Bruce C. Stahl, Susie A. Stahl to Michael S. Doane, Shannon M. Dressler, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Robert E. Vonneida estate, Brian K. Vonneida executor, Christopher M. Vonneida executor to Charity L. Bowersox, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Michael L. Ebersole, Donna M. Ebersole to Curtis J. Walter, Kayla B. Walter, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• First National Bank of Pa. to Tioga Co Realty LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $63,500.
• Wayne A. Bromfield, Kathleeen B. Bromfield to Austin Royer, Siobhan Fathel, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Richard W. Faux, Patti A. Faux to Anthony R. Dzikowski, Kathryn E. Dzikowski, property in Kelly Township, $328,000.
• Brian Franco, Joelene R. Franco to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., property in East Buffalo Township, $315,950.
• National Residential Nominee Services to Stephanie Ann Alvasa Farnsworth, Dean Philo Farnsworth. property in East Buffalo Township, $315,950.
• Anastassiya Babakova, Olessya P. Babakova to Olessya P. Babakova, property in White Deer Township, no cash consideration given.
• Steven W. Snyder, Tracy L. Snyder to Brandon Snyder, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Chestnut Buildings LLC, Timothy N. Turner member, Salvatore Mazzamuto member to Chestnut Building LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Richard N. Herman to Richard N. Herman, Debra K. Phelps, Lisa R. Fogle, Sharon L. Seibert, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lynn L. Shambach, Jill D. Shambach to Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
State Police At Milton Theft of vehicle parts
• 3:54 p.m. Thursday at Bill Marks Auto Sales, 8861 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township.
Someone entered the property and took two catalytic converters from a pair of diesel Ford F250s, then fled the scene, troopers reported. The converters are valued at $2,500 each.
Montour County
Harassment State Police At Milton
• 4:25 p.m. Tuesday at 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
Troopers are investigating a reported harassment between consumers. A victim was listed: Michael Pietras, 53, of Hummelstown.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Drug possession
• 11:56 a.m. Tuesday along Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township.
Personnel at Architectural Precast Inc. allegedly found drugs on the premises, and a suspect was identified, troopers said. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 5:36 a.m. Tuesday along Turkey Path Road, Anthony Township.
A 2010 Ford F250 Supercab driven by Tyler S. Roy, 27, of Linden, was traveling east when it went out of control, crossed the opposing lane of travel, left the roadway, rotated clockwise and struck a tree, troopers reported. Roy allegedly fled the scene and was later located and suspected to have minor injuries, it was noted. The crash remains under investigation.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 1:24 p.m. April 9 along Route 15 north, south of Four Mile Road, Lewis Township.
A 2015 Toyota Camry driven by Dennis M. Buckley, 65, of Batavia, N.Y., was traveling north in the right lane when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Buckley was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
• 9:57 p.m. Monday along Radio Club Road, Fairfield Township.
Troopers said Michael Snauffer, 40, of Montoursville, got into an argument with a 45-year-old Jersey Shore woman inside his residence, knocked belongings from the woman’s hands and pushed her as she tried to leave. Snauffer was cited.
