Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 1:25 a.m. July 5 at Church and Walnut streets, McEwensville.
An unidentified 20-year-old Sunbury man who was driving a 2017 Kia Rio was stopped by officers for traffic violations and taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:18 p.m. July 28 along Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 211, Turbot Township.
A 2005 Honda Pilot driven by Patrica Spies, 41, of Cranberry Township, lost control and struck a guide rail cable. Troopers said Spies, who was belted, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
Harassment
• 5:22 July 27 along Limestoneville Road, Turbot Township.
Troopers responded to a dispute and said both parties made threats and attempted to strike one another. An unidentified 39-year-old Milton woman and an unidentified 40-year-old Montandon man are both listed as victims and being arrested. An unidentified 33-year-old Milton woman is listed as a victim.
Harassment
• 2:08 p.m. July 30 along Fogelmans Grove Road, Delaware Township.
Jonathan Evans, 31, of Watsontown, allegedly grabbed and pushed a 24-year-old Watsontown woman during an argument. Evans also punched a hole in the hole and broke a picture frame, troopers noted. He was cited with criminal mischief and harassment. Damages were estimated at $100.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearings held for court are next due to appear Oct. 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Kaden Dallas Best, 20, of Millmont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of criminal attempt-burglary, misdemeanor counts of DUI, stalking, criminal mischief and trespasss and summary counts of purchase alcohol by a minor and reckless driving.
• Timothy J. Breen, 31, of Lancaster, had a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief held for court.
• Ethan Michael Kline, 30, of Milton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 12:51 a.m. July 29 at Westbranch Highway and Colonel John Kelly Road, Kelly Township.
An unidentified 27-year-old man from Newark, N.J., who was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, was arrested by troopers for suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a small amount of marijuana following a traffic stop.
Criminal mischief
• 2:46 a.m. July 26 at 1711 Pine Bark Lane, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 2008 Chevrolet Imapla owned by Joyce Spaid, 59, of Mifflinburg, was found to have pin holes in each tire. Damage is estimated at $100.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 8:03 p.m. July 28 along Klein Road, south of Route 642, Mahoning Township.
A 2016 Ford Focus driven by Richard A. Krebs, 45, of Danville, was traveling west in a right curve when it left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers reported. Krebs was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:27 p.m. July 29 along Liberty Valley Road, west of Landau Road, Valley Township.
A 2008 Ford Focus driven by Janice M. Faux, 59, of Mifflinburg, was traveling east when it went out of control and into multiple trees off the roadway, troopers noted. Faux was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
• 8 a.m. July 1 along Strawberry Ridge Road, Anthony Township.
A 40-year-old Danville man agreed to sell an item valued at $1,800 and never received payment, police noted.
Theft from a vehicle
• Between 6:15 and 8:50 p.m. June 23 at Miller and Washingtonville roads, Derry Township.
The following items were reported to be stolen from a vehicle owned by an unidentified 26-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man: Bottle of Jim Beam, $30 value; light, $120 value; medical kit, $100 value; Apple watch, $400 value; Apple watch link band, $100 value; handgun, $350 value; and box of ammunition, $20.
Theft by deception
• 8 a.m. June 28 along Jackson Road, Liberty Township.
Someone allegedly took the credit card information of a 42-year-old Danville man and used it to pay a T-Mobile bill in the amount of $97.78. An investigation is ongoing.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 11:28 p.m. July 3 along North Susquehanna Trail and Stetler Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
A 2013 Mazda 3 was stopped for going through a red light and Kevin Rhodes, 26, of New Columbia, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, troopers reported.
DUI
• 4:48 p.m. June 19 at Dundore and Witmer roads, Union Township.
A 1999 Toyocar van driven by Brian Ennis, 46, of Freeburg, was stopped for a title violation when troopers took Ennis into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
2-vheicle crash (injury)
• 3:51 p.m. July 24 along Route 204 at the Country Creamery parking lot, Jackson Township.
A 2016 Ford Focus driven by Taylor L. Cray, 20, of Selinsgrove, was leaving the parking lot when it was struck by a northbound 2004 Dodge Dakota driven by Tyler L. Shaner, 19, of Middleburg, police noted. Both drivers were belted. Cray was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a possible injury. He will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Burglary
• Between 11 p.m. July 29 and 10 a.m. July 30 at 4147 Troxelville Road, Center Township.
Someone forced open a window at Jacks Mountain Freeze, entered and stole money, troopers reported.
Harassment
• 3:23 p.m. July 27 at 5322 Troxelville Road, Adams Township.
Larry Camp, 61, of Beavertown, was charged after troopers investigated a disturbance between neighbors. Preston Delsite, 29, of Beavertown, was listed as a victim.
Harassment
• 8:10 p.m. July 29 at 19318 Route 522, Spring Township.
Elaine Carrasquillo-Melendez, 34, of Beaver Springs, was arrested after a verbal argument with a 16-year-old girl turned physical.
Terroristic threats
6:26 p.m. July 11 at 11638 Route 522, Franklin Township.
Troopers received a report that Debbie Bilger, 45, of Middleburg, received threats by email. An investigation is ongoing.
Firearm offense
• 7:24 p.m. July 8 at 2118 Old Trail, Monroe Township.
A firearm was found in a juvenile’s bedroom, troopers reported.
Theft by deception
• Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 29 along Salem Manor Court, Penn Township.
A 50-year-old Selinsgrove woman received an email she thought was from Apple regarding her iPhone being hacked and was scammed into sending $400 in Google Play cards, police noted.
Criminal mischief
• Between 6 p.m. July 26 and 7 a.m. July 27 at 80 Railroad Ave., Spring Township.
Someone spray painted various messages on a covered bridge, troopers noted.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 3-vehicle crash
• 2:35 p.m. July 25 along Route 15, north of West Blind Road, Clinton Township.
A northbound vehicle driven by Shane A. Erb, 51, of New Columbia, rearended a vehicle driven by Brian R. Caskey, 22, of Cockeysville, Md., troopers reported. The impact forced the Caskey vehicle into a third vehicle. No injuries were noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 10:17 a.m. July 27 at Sheetz, Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
An unidentified vehicle backed north and struck a parked 2016 Chevrolet Equinox then fled east on Eldercrest Drive, police noted.
Firearm discharged into occupied building
• 4:51 p.m. July 30 at 1740 Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said passing motorists fired multiple rounds which struck a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
