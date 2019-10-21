Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Simple assault
• 11:05 p.mm. Saturday at the Watson Inn, Watsontown.
Michael A. Szymonowicz, 58, of Bear, Del., was charged with simple assault and harassment stemming from allegations he shoved a female into a brick wall outside the inn. He allegedly continued pushing the female against the wall with his forearm. The female, police, said, sustained an injury. Szymonowicz was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 4:13 p.m. Wednesday along Route 54 at Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township.
A 2001 Subuaru Outback driven by Brandon W. Shultz, 30, of Muncy, was traveling west when it attempted to pass a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Rex L. Millington, 61, of Sunbury, on the left causing its passenger-side to hit the front driver’s side of the Ranger, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. The Ranger had slowed to make a turn, police added. Shultz was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Criminal mischief
• Between 8 a.m. Oct. 9 and 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at 3095 Broadway Road, Turbot Township.
Someone damaged spouting on a building belonging to Daniel Shaffer, 71, of Milton, troopers reported.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Robert P. Powell to Real Capital Group LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1,453.98.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Northeast Apartments LLC to Real Capital Group LLC, properyt in Mount Carmel Township, $1,487.28.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Joseph R. Anthony, Eric T. Anthony and Nicollette D. Padkowski to Real Capital Group LLC, property in Coal Township, $1,753.11.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, David E. Neidig and Caroly Hope Neidig to Real Capital Group LLC, property in Coal Township, $1,454.55.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Scott Beaver to Real Capital Group LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,900.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Debra Fisher to Real Capital Group LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,797.37.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Webster Richards and Mark Richards to Real Capital Group LLC, property in Shamokin, 41,410.88.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Richard E. Noecker to Real Capital Group LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,299.50.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Robert E. Sopko Jr. to Real Capital Group LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,534.86.
• Violeta Kola and Frank Kola to Jody M. Shields, property in Mount Carmel, $31,000.
• Shirley A. Kemberling to Kenneth A. Kemberling, property in Sunbury, $1.
Union County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 11:36 a.m. Friday along Route 104 at Mensch Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers said a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Diana J. Ptaszkowski, 60, of Lewisburg, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2017 Mazda 3 driven by Ashley R. Groff, 33, of Milton, as the Mazda was attempting a right turn. Both drivers and one passenger were belted and no injuries were noted. Ptaszkowski will be cited with following too closely.
Harassment
• 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1 along Hafer Road, Kelly Township.
Troopers investigated a harassment claim and determined physical contact was made between an 18-year-old Lewisburg woman and 17-year-old Lewisburg boy. The boy was charged.
Montour County
State Police at Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 10:34 p.m. Wednesday along River Drive, east of Mount Zion Drive, Cooper Township.
A westbound 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Calvin A. Deitrick, 19, of Elysburg, struck rocks in the roadway, which caused disabling damage to the vehicle, troopers noted. Deitrick was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
• 10:42 a.m. Sept. 27 along Water Street, Washingtonville.
Troopers investigated alleged harassment involving an 8-year-old Coal Township boy. The investigation continues.
Burglary
• 6:54 p.m. Friday at 111 Ridge Drive, Cooper Township.
Troopers said Carissa Eifert, 34, of Danville, was arrested for burglary, criminal trespass and theft for an alleged incident involving William Allen, 64, of Sunbury.
Theft
• 9 a.m. Friday along Continental Boulevard and White Hall Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers are investigating the theft of a sign from the intersection. The sign is described as a 2x2 metal-framed sign “Land Auction” with a photo of the land parcel depicted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662. The sign, belonging to Christine Moser, 46, of Turbotville, is valued at $100.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• Noon Oct. 2 at 1812 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township.
A package containing Dr. Scholl’s heavy-duty support insoles valued at $18.99 and an inhaler refill valued at $5.99 was stolen from the residence of Emily Houston, 25, of Danville.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 2:52 a.m. Saturday along Route 35 and South Market Street, Penn Township.
A 1999 Ford Mustang was stopped for speeding and weaving, troopers noted. An unnamed 26-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested for DUI and transported for chemical testing. Charges are pending chemical testing.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:05 p.m. Friday along Route 35 at South Market Street, Penn Township.
A 2005 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Rebecca L. Ferry, 22, of Richfield, was stopped, then entered the intersection westbound and struck the front passenger side of a northbound 2001 Volkswagen Passat driven by Kody D. Shatto, 25, of Sunbury, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Ferry was issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs.
Burglary
• 9:55 p.m. Aug. 31 at Building Solutions, 2138 Route 522, Penn Township.
Charges against an unidentified individual were filed after troopers said they stole $950 worth of tools and equipment from the business.
Retail theft
• 6:27 p.m. Oct. 7 at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
Kasey Boardman, 31, of Sunbury, was charged after allegedly stealing $1,105.75 worth of various merchandise from Boscov’s, Target, TJ Maxx and Kohl’s. Stolen items included clothing, perfume, a vacuum, flat-panel television, game controller and coffee maker.
Retail theft
• 9:52 a.m. Oct. 14 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Adrianna Johnston, 28, of Herndon, was charged after troopers said she stole $156.83 worth of various grocery items.
Retail theft
• 3:31 p.m. Oct. 18 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Jason Leach, 32, of Sunbury, concealed multiple hats and household goods, and then past all points of sale without paying for the items.
Theft by deception
• Noon Sept. 16 at 1888 Stull Road, West Beaver Township.
An unknown suspect(s) used the bank information of Jacob McKnight, 58, of McClure, to obtain checks, troopers said, then sent a check in the amount of $9,800 to a resident in Illinois. The check recipient realized it was fraudulent and contacted the victim, police said, and it was reported to state police. The identity of the suspect(s) is still being sought. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:44 p.m. Oct. 12 along Route 220, east of Auchmuty Road, Wolf Township.
A 2008 Chrysler Aspen driven by an unnamed person struck a deer in the roadway, troopers said. The driver was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:16 a.m. Oct. 9 along Route 118, west of Gregg Run Road, Wolf Township.
A westbound 2013 Nissan Sentra driven by Michelle L. Yaple, 48, of Harveys Lake, struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Yaple was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury.
