Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department DUI
• 6:15 p.m. Dec. 28 along West Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
Paul L. Strohecker Jr., 28, of White Deer, was charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license-DUI and summary traffic violations following a traffic stop, police noted. Strohecker was allegedly found to be under the influence and driving with a suspended license. His blood alcohol content was .224 percent, police said, and this is Strohecker’s fifth DUI offense, which makes it a felony.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 6:28 p.m. Tuesday along Hoy Road, north of Paradise Road, Turbot Township.
Troopers said a 2011 Honda CRV driven by an unnamed female was traveling south in snowy conditions when the vehicle began to fishtail, spun clockwise and overturned. The driver was belted and was not injured.
Hit and run
• 6:17 p.m. Dec. 28 in the parking lot of Great Valu, Turbotville.
A 2009 Honda Civic driven by Joyce A. Doyle, 82, of New York, N.Y., backed into a 2018 Volvo S90 and drove off without notifying the driver of the Volvo, troopers reported.
Vehicle into parked vehicle (injury)
• 7:01 p.m. Dec. 29 along Franklin Avenue, north of Mahoning Street, Turbot Township.
A 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Dierdra L. Lower, 46, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south when Lower became distracted by her phone, which caused the vehicle to hit an illegally parked 2007 Honda Accord, troopers reported. The Ford came to rest on its roof. Lower was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. She will be cited with careless driving, troopers said.
Burglary
• Between 9:45 p.m. Dec. 31 and 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1 along Main Street, Turbotville.
Troopers said a burglary was reported by a 26-year-old woman. A door had been forced open and several items taken from a safe, including a birth certificate, Social Security card, vehicle registration card, hat valued at $25, Lock Haven class ring with a duck engraving valued at $150, 9mm ammunition valued at $45 and $4,800 in cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
• 5:41 p.m. Sunday along East Shamokin Street, west of Millers Hill, Zerbe Township.
A 2012 Nissan Titan driven by an unnamed person was traveling east when it rearended a 1974 Chevrolet Custom 10, troopers reported. No one was injured. Damage was reported to both vehicles.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 6:20 p.m. Sunday along Upper Road, west of Gottshalls Lane, West Cameron Township.
A 2012 Ford Focus driven by Sherri L. Trometter, 55, of Sunbury, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Trometter was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:43 p.m. Jan. 3 along Route 61, east of Strawberry Road, Shamokin Township.
A southbound 2006 Ford Fusion struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. The driver was belted and was uninjured.
Harassment
• 4 p.m. Sunday along West Shamokin Street, Zerbe Township.
Troopers said a 24-year-old woman and 30-year-old man, both of Trevorton, were engaged in a physical altercation. Both were charged.
Union County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 5:55 p.m. Jan. 1 along I-80 east, White Deer Township.
A 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Regina Moscarello, 49, of Lewisburg, was traveling east on the off-ramp when it went of a tire retread, which damaged the front air dam and undercarriage, troopers reported. Moscarello and passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 9:55 p.m. Saturday along Route 15, north of Russell Road, Gregg Township.
A 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by George E. Dy, 34, of Wellsboro, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Dy and three passengers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 12:42 a.m. Dec. 21 along Continental Boulevard and Arrowhead Road, Anthony Township.
Troopers stopped a 2007 Kia Rio driven by Joshua Buck, 31, of Muncy, for traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving. Buck was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Buck was charged with DUI and drug-related charges.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:46 p.m. Tuesday along Liberty Valley at Landau roads, Valley Township.
A 2015 Jeep Compass driven by Maria E. Canales, 52, of West Milton, was traveling east when it went out of control, into the westbound lane and struck a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by Pamela S. Wallace, 64, of Lewisburg, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted. Canales was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:22 p.m. Tuesday along Washingtonville Road, west of Cromley Road, Derry Township.
A 2017 Subaru Forester driven by Susan C. Mabus, 66, of Laporte, was traveling east when it left the eastbound lane during a snow storm, struck a tree and went into a ditch, troopers noted. Mabus was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:03 p.m. Tuesday along Broadway Road, east of Kiln Road, Limestone Township.
A westbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Daniel S. Zimmerman, 47, of Danville, went out of control in snowy conditions, left the westbound lane and struck a utility pole, troopers reported. Zimmerman was belted and was not injured.
Found property
• 10:39 a.m. Monday at 78 Center Road, Liberty Township.
A plastic bag containing suspicious materials was found. The materials were later identified as supplies from a methamphetamine lab, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Retail theft
• 7:10 p.m. Dec. 22 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said someone attempted to leave the store with a cart full of electronics and when confronted by store personnel fled on foot. The suspect is believed to be Gerald Wetzel, police noted. Anyone with information about Wetzel should contact troopers at 570-374-8145. Items stolen, troopers noted, included a 42-inch flat-screen television valued at $278, speakers valued at $32.88, a computer game valued at $29.88 and computer keyboard valued at $54.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 8:21 p.m. Dec. 27 along Park Avenue and Herdic Street, Williamsport.
A 2002 Mercury was stopped for a traffic violation at which time troopers arrested Albert Crane, 58, of Williamsport, for DUI, troopers noted. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
DUI
• 11:20 p.m. Dec. 27 along Roosevelt and Green avenues, Old Lycoming Township.
Troopers stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado for an alleged traffic violation and arrested Marc Jackson, 49, of Collegeville, for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:29 p.m. Tuesday along Route 220 north, north of Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township.
A 2015 Mercedes-Benz driven by Janet M. Lecce, 55, of Williamsport, was stopped at a red light when it rearended a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jonathan M. Wyant, 46, of Jersey Shore, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Minimal damage was reported.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:33 p.m. Tuesday along East Third street, near Best Western, Loyalsock Township.
A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by an unnamed person was attempted a left turn into the parking lot when it turned and was struck by a 2007 Toyota Camry, troopers said. No injuries were noted. Minor damage was reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:04 p.m. Dec. 30 along Route 15, north of Wentzel Lane, Clinton Township.
A 2000 Dodge Neon driven by Tara N. Martin, 35, of Muncy, was traveling south in the right lane when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole, went through a grass yard and struck a tree, troopers said. Martin allegedly fled the scene. A 9-year-old passenger was reported as well. Martin will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:20 a.m. Friday along Route 287, south of Route 284, Pine Township.
A 2007 Freightliner Columbia driven by Robert W. Lucas, 60, of Pleasant Gap, was traveling south in a right curve when it went out of control, hit an embankment, went across both travel lanes and struck a guiderail, went down an embankment, hit multiple trees and came to rest facing south, troopers reported. Lucas was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Jersey Shore, with a possible injury, it was noted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:55 p.m. Tuesday along Calvert Road, Gamble Township.
A 2017 Ford F150 XLT driven by Troy L. Vonthun, 47, of Bridgeville, was traveling in a left curve when it went out of control, off the east side of the roadway, struck a stump and tree and came to rest facing northeast, troopers reported. Vonthun was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:02 p.m. Tuesday along McKee Road, north of Lycoming Creek Road, Lycoming Township.
A northbound 2012 Subaru Legacy driven by Brion L. Pepperman, 39, of Cogan Station, went out of control, off the roadway, into an embankment and overturned onto its roof, troopers reported. Pepper was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicles vs. rock
• 11:13 p.m. Sunday along Route 15, east of Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling in the right lane when it struck a rock in the roadway. A 2014 Honda Civic then struck the rock. Both vehicle sustained flat tires, though no injuries were noted.
Harassment
• 7:15 p.m. Monday along McGill Hollow Road, Woodward Township.
A 46-year-old Linden man was arrested and cited after he allegedly pushed a 50-year-old Linden woman in the face.
Harassment
• 1:04 p.m. Dec. 31 along Peterman Lane, Wolf Township.
Randy Ritter, 54, of Hughesville, allegedly threatened to smash the head of a 48-year-old Hughesville woman into a wall.
Harassment
• 12:41 a.m. Dec. 7 along Turkey Path Road, Anthony Township.
Shiloh Flannigan, 20, of Salladasburg, allegedly got into an argument with a 24-year-old Linden man and struck him in the face several times. Flannigan was cited wth simple assault and harassment.
Harassment
• 10:18 p.m. Nov. 25 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Christian Henderson, 28, of Wilkinsburg, allegedly got into an argument with a 29-year-old Williamsport woman at the Econolodge. Henderson allegedly tackled the woman and struck her in the face, causing injury. He was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Criminal mischief
• Between 8 a.m. Dec. 24 and noon Dec. 26 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Damage was reported to a metal chain link fence valued at $150 and a shed door valued at $50, all of which belonged to a 92-year-old Williamsport woman.
Theft from vehicle
• Between Oct. 1-31 along Stryker Avenue, Clinton Township.
Someone allegedly stole 24 1/2-inch aluminum Budd wheel rims valued at $300 and Exide 12-volt truck batteries valued at $100. The items belonged to a 57-year-old Montgomery man and charges are pending.
