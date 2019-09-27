Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for hearings held for court or waived is scheduled for Oct. 28 at Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Jeffery Michael Oberdorf, 20, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (three counts), careless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
• Cory James Renner, 20, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a count of simple assault.
• Charles Thomas Feigles Jr., 32, of Muncy, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of criminal trespass, simple assault, loitering and prowling at night time, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury and harassment.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
Saturday: Foot patrol, 12:10 a.m., St. Catherine Street; assist police agency, 12:13 a.m., Dickson Avenue, Watsontown; 911 open line, 12:16 a.m., Market Street; underage drinking, 1:31 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 1:52 a.m., South Seventh and St. Catherine streets; traffic arrest, 2:28 a.m., Market Street at North Derr Drive; hit and run, 9:14 a.m., North Fourth Street; complaint, 10:20 a.m., St. Catherine Street; complaint, 11:44 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Fourth Street; disorderly gathering, 1:22 p.m., St. Catherine Street; domestic, 1:58 p.m., Walnut Street, Mifflinburg; complaint, 2:13 p.m., Lewisburg; pedestrian stop, 2:17 p.m., South Sixth Street; assist fire/EMS, 4:47 p.m., Market Street; harassment, 5:09 p.m., North Second Street; assist police agency, 5:25 p.m., Westbranch Highway; burglar alarm, 7:04 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 7:32 p.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; suspicious person, 10:25 p.m., South Fifth Street.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash (injury)
• 8:15 p.m. Friday along the ramp from Broad Street to I-180 westbound, mile marker 23, Montoursville.
A 2004 Harley-Davidson Night Train driven by Joseph J. Dewald, 46, of Williamsport, was stopped for alleged violations when Dewald fled the scene, troopers said. The motorcycle went out of control in a left curve, overturned and slid to a stop. Dewald, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained a suspected serious injury and was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Williamsport. He was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, police noted. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
DUI crash
• 10:23 p.m. Aug. 30 along Second Street and Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a crash involving a 2015 Honda Accord and discovered the driver showed signs of impairment. Charges were later filed after chemical testing, it was noted.
DUI
• 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Homewood Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said the suspect arrived at PSP Montoursville to report an incident. The motorist of a 2015 BMW 325i was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
• 11:07 a.m. Sunday along Route 118, south of Art Shaner Road, Moreland Township.
A 2012 Harley-Davidson driven by Casey A. Swank, 27, of Muncy, was traveling east when it went out of control when it encountered a deer in the roadway, and slid off the roadway, troopers said. Swank was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna for treatment of suspected injuries, it was noted. He will be cited.
2-vehicle crash
• 8:46 a.m. Thursday along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2007 Toyota Highlander driven by Susan M. Lange, 65, of Hughesville, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2011 Honda CRV driven by Anita M. Sheets, 56, of Hughesville, then continued until it came to rest on the southern shoulder, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Lange will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:46 p.m. Susquehanna Trail, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2012 Buick Verano traveled down the exit 10 off-ramp of I-180, turned left onto Susquehanna Trail Road and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Express. There were no apparent injuries and driver names were not released by troopers but it was noted that the driver of the Buick was given a written warning for vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:13 p.m. Friday, Four Mile Drive at Mount View Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers reported at crash involving a vehicle driven by Kristina M. Himes, 42, of Trout Run and a vehicle driven by Jennifer L. Allis, 43, of Watsontown. The Allis vehicle was transporting a 12-year-old and a 14-year old male of Watsontown. No one was reported injured.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:49 a.m. Friday, 3587 Middle Road, west of Route 880, Limestone Township.
A 2007 Subaru Legacy driven by Shawn M. Rinehart, 33, of Jersey Shore, was involved in a crash with a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Andrew Batschelet, 27, of Avis. Batschelet sustained an injury of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC Williamsport by Jersey Shore Area EMS. Neither Rinehart nor a passenger in the Batschelet vehicle, Jade Brennan, 30, of Falls Creek, were injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:35 a.m. Saturday, Route 15, Armstrong Township.
A northbound 2016 Freightliner driven by Robert T. Shumberger of Camp Hill struck the guide rail along the roadway. Shumberger, who told troopers he fell asleep behind the wheel, was ticketed for careless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:01 a.m. Sunday along Route 15, east of Borderline Road, Armstrong Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Yvonne M. Undahl, 37, of Milton, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway. Undahl was belted and was not injured.
Assault
• 8 a.m. Friday along Middle Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers said a verbal argument between Shawn Rhinehart, 33, of Jersey Shore, and three others led to a vehicle crash and disturbance. Victims included a 25-year-old Jersey Shore woman, 27-year-old Lock Haven man and 30-year-old Dunnstown man. One victim was injured and transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Rinehart was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County, police reported.
Harassment
• 9:58 a.m. Wednesday along Park Road, Watson Township.
Ashley Peck, 23, of Jersey Shore, was charged after troopers said she harassed a 37-year-old Jersey Shore woman through Facebook.
Harassment
• 4:04 p.m. Sept. 3 at 1730 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Ervin Mosley, 29, of Williamsport, allegedly provoked a physical altercation with Steven Ryder, 30, of Ralston, then attempted to strike Ryder as Ryder sat in his vehicle. Ryder exited his vehicle and a physical altercation ensued, police added, before Mosley fled in a vehicle.
Harassment
• 5 p.m. Monday, Cemetery Street, Loyalsock Township
Lathan Meredith, 30, of Williamsport was arrested and has formal charges pending after allegedly pushing a female, 28, of Williamsport, with an open hand to the chest.
Disorderly conduct
• 3:11 a.m. Sunday at 1620 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported disturbance and contacted Maurice Carney Williams, 28, of Pennsylvania, who was described as unruly and yelling obscenities at a residence. He was taken into custody.
Criminal mischief
• 9:46 a.m. Sept. 13, Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A male, 28, was arrested after allegedly using a large concrete block to smash windows of a vehicle. The front windshield and front passenger window were damaged to the vehicle of a female, 24, of Sunbury.
Theft
• Between 5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 along Green Street, Muncy Creek Township.
A Radio Flyer wagon valued at $100 and belonging to a 57-year-old Muncy woman who had reported it stolen, was recovered along with other items, troopers reported.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI crash
• 7:38 a.m. Sept. 1 along Dornsife Mountain Road.
A 2002 Ford Ranger driven by James Bradbury, 19, of Dauphin traveled off the roadway and rolled after troopers said Bradbury fell asleep while driving. It was subsequently determined that Bradbury had been drinking prior to the crash. Troopers said he was belted and not injured.
Theft
• Between 5 p.m. Sept. 20 and midnight Sept. 25 in Washington Township.
Troopers said various street signs were taken from Covered Bridge Road, Schwaben Creek Road, Line Mountain Road, South Sheep Lane, Mill Road, Taylor Road, Bordner Road, Kulp Road, Middle Creek Road and Hoch Road.
Criminal mischief
• 7:40 p.m. Sept. 24 at 481 Sawmill Road, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers said a horse trailer, car and home owned by Mark Keller, 58, of Sunbury, were egged. An investigation is ongoing.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove
Montour County
State Police At Milton
Criminal mischief
• Between Sept. 13-14 at 50 Bennett St., Valley Township.
Someone damaged a window screen belonging to Larry Roup, 64, of Danville, troopers noted. Damage was estimated at $30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.