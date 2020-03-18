Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentencings
• Louis Porrett, 32, of Dubois, six to 23 months with immediate parole to Clearfield County Prison, $25 fine plus costs and 230 days credit for time served for criminal trespass; concurrent sentence of six to 23 months in county prison, $25 fine plus costs for terroristic threats; concurrent sentence of six to 23 months in county prison, $25 fine plus costs for loitering and prowling at night.
• Gregory Guy, 35, of Coal Township, 76 days to 23 months in county prison, $50 fine plus costs and $6,145 restitution to Francis Petrovich for burglary; concurrent sentence of 21 days to 23 months in county jail, $25 fine plus costs, $1,300 restitution to John Keating and $997 restitution to the Victims Compensation Assistance Program for theft by unlawful taking; concurrent sentence of 62 days to 23 months in county prison, $25 fine plus costs and $5,400 restitution to Francis Petrovich for burglary.
State Police At Stonington
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:02 a.m. Tuesday along Route 147, south of Jews Hollow Road, Lower Augusta Township.
A northbound 1997 Chevrolet Prizm driven by Alexander L. Ray, 31, of Dalmatia, went out of control in a right curve, left the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled several times, troopers reported. Ray, who was not belted, sustained suspected minor injuries but refused treatment, troopers said. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Drug possession
• Between 10:37 a.m. March 5 and 3:25 p.m. March 10 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
A visitor is suspected of delivering contraband to an inmate in the form of Suboxone strips, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 9:35 a.m. March 11 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Contraband was allegedly discovered inside a cell. An investigation is ongoing.
Union County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 7:11 p.m. March 8 along Milroy Road and Noll Star Lane, White Deer Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash involving a 2009 Subaru Forester. The driver, an unnamed 58-year-old New Columbia man, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and processed for DUI, troopers noted. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
Hit and run
• 10 p.m. Thursday along I-80 westbound, west of White Deer Pike, White Deer Township.
An unknown vehicle was traveling west in the right lane when it went onto the right shoulder and sideswiped a parked 2008 Audi A4, then continued westbound. No injuries were noted.
Found property
• 11:38 a.m. Tuesday at Center and Third streets, White Deer Township.
A backpack was found at the playground in New Columbia. To claim it, contact troopers at 570-524-2662.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Criminal mischief
• Between 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday along Walnut Street, Center Township.
Two vehicles, a 2009 Ford Econoline 100 and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500, belonging to a 54-year-old Middleburg woman were keyed along the driver’s side of the vehicles, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Drug possession
• 1:23 a.m. Feb. 29 in the 12900 block of Route 104, Franklin Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation when the driver displayed signs of impairment. A small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia were seized, police noted. An 18-year-old Richfield man was arrested. Charges are pending results of a toxicology report.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville PFA violation
• 2:29 p.m. Sunday along Amanda Avenue, Woodward Township.
A 23-year-old Lewisburg man was arrested when troopers responded to a reported protection-from-abuse order violation. A 20-year-old Linden woman is the alleged victim.
Harassment
• 9:36 a.m. March 11 along Route 118, Franklin Township.
D’Andre Atkisson, 23, of Lairdsville, allegedly got into an argument with a 23-year-old Lairdsville woman at his residence, and struck the victim in the face. Atkisson was cited.
Harassment
• 1:41 a.m. March 12 along Mill Street, Lewis Township.
A 35-year-old Trout Run man was arrested for an alleged incident involving a 25-year-old Trout Run woman, troopers noted.
Burglary
• Between 6 p.m. March 1 and 12:10 p.m. Thursday along Elm Drive, Wolf Township.
Someone entered the shed of a 63-year-old Hughesville man and took an EdenPure heater, troopers reported.
Theft
• 4:47 p.m. March 10 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 65-year-old Williamsport woman left her purse unattended in a shopping cart and upon arriving home realized what happened, then returned to the store. The tie-dye purse contained a wallet with miscellaneous credit cards, a purple Samsung cell phone valued at $250 and blue PPL envelope containing $100 cash, was taken.
Drug possession
• 5:13 p.m. Sunday along Route 15 south, Old Lycoming Township.
Troopers said a 2009 Toyota Corolla was stopped for an alleged expired registration when the driver, an unnamed 58-year-old Lancaster man, was determined to have marijuana and paraphernalia in the car. Additionally, troopers said the man was driving with a suspended license. He was transported for chemical testing and charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana. Additional charges are pending toxicology tests.
Drug possession
• 12:48 p.m. March 9 at 3558 Williamson Trail, Jackson Township.
Troopers responded to reported drug activity and upon further investigation, Seth Reese, 30, of Tioga, was found in possession of drug parahernalia and marijuana, it was reported. Reese was transported to Tioga County due to active warrants, troopers reported.
