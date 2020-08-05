Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 11:47 a.m. Aug. 2 along Route 405, south of Weisner Lane, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Mikyla R. Lloyd, 19, of Milton, was traveling south when it rearended a 1999 Jeep Cherokee driven by Craig C. Updegraff, 62, of Northumberland, police noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Lloyd will be cited with careless driving.
Hit and run
• 8:50 a.m. Aug. 4 along Route 45 at Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township.
According to troopers, an eastbound Ford F150 XLT driven by an unnamed person when it passed a 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by Mark W. Moser, 36, of Shamokin, in the intersection, at which time items from a trailer the Ford was towing sideswiped the Subaru. The Ford did not stop, police noted.
Union County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 12:31 a.m. July 12 along Crossroads and Franklin drives, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban was stopped for alleged traffic violations and a 47-year-old Mifflinburg man taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
Harassment
• Noon April 23 in Buffalo Township.
Someone grabbed and threw a 12-year-old Mifflinburg boy, causing injury to the boy’s wrist.
Drug possession
• 5:!5 a.m. Aug. 2 at 110 White Deer Ave., White Deer Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a suspicious person. Adam Beachel, 42, of Milton, was found lying on a porch with marijuana in a tin container beside him, it was noted.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Ronald Paul Dreese, Beatrice Shaffer Dreese to R. Brooks Gronlund, Amy Goulstone Gronlund, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dwight Legrande Bower executor, Richard Legrand Bower estate to Dwight Legrand Bower, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Steven M. Korek to Steven M. Korek, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Elizabeth E. Shipton executor, John A. Edwards estate to James C. Ranney, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Amanda R. Packard, Amanda R. Hary, Chad D. Packard, Jason C. Duke, Brittany A. Duke, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Scott C. Sheesley to Maura N. McGlaughlin, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jeremiah A. Simon to Tina M. Seidel, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Keith R. Lytle, Stacy Keister to High Street Assets LLC, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Rodney R. Lukens to Tommy L. Shemory, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Ralph E. Moyer attorney, Margaret O. Moyer by attorney to Scott C. Sheesley, property in Hartley Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Assault with a weapon
• Between 5 p.m. July 21 and 11:45 a.m. July 22 along Troxelville Road, Adams Township.
A 29-year-old Beavertown man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a 30-year-old Selinsgrove woman, troopers reported.
Trespass
• 4:02 p.m. Aug. 1 at 6123 New Berlin Highway, Jackson Township.
Troopers said Cassidy Kohl, 28, of Littleton, Colo., flew a drone onto the property of Theresa Long, 42, of Winfield, and into an opening in a silo, where it crashed and fell to the ground.
Disturbance
• 7:15 p.m. July 18 at Susquehanna Valley Country Club, 1 Country Club Drive, Monroe Township.
Troopers responded to a disturbance between members of the club, it was noted.
Theft
• 9:34 a.m. July 31 along Route 522 and Elm Street, Spring Township.
A USA flag and an Army flag were stolen from the Spring Township Veterans Memorial, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145. Value of the flags was listed at $75.
Activity report
• July.
Total incidents, 567; criminal offenses reported, 73; criminal offenses founded, 68; criminal offenses cleared, 53; criminal arrests, 39; hit-and-run crashes, 4; injured, 15; DUI arrests, 7; DUI-related crashes, 1; traffic citations, 118; warnings, 61.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 1:21 a.m. June 21 along Rakestraw Road, Fairfield Township.
According to police, Michael Pfleegor, 34, of Salladasburg, drove his 2010 Jeep onto someone’s property and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending chemical testing.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 3:45 p.m. July 30 along River Avenue at Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township.
A 2004 Dodge Durango driven by Devon E. Houseweart, 28, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it attempted a left turn and struck a pedestrian, Shadanna L. Wayman, 28, of Williamsport, troopers reported. Wayman sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Houseweart was cited with right-of-way of pedestrians in a crosswalk and restraint systems, police added.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 4:46 p.m. July 31 along Highland Lake Road, Shrewsbury Township.
A 2000 Volkswagen Beetle driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Muncy girl hit loose gravel in a right curve, went out of control southbound, struck an embankment and rolled onto its driver’s side, troopers reported. The driver and a passenger, a 13-year-old Muncy girl, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with suspected minor injuries, troopers noted. Another passenger was uninjured. None were belted and a warning was issued for restraint systems.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:34 a.m. Aug. 2 along Route 414, south of Fern Lane, Brown Township.
A westbound 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Stacey R. Loudenslager, 42, of Liberty, failed to negotiate a left turn, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and went down an embankment, troopers noted. Loudenslager was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:58 p.m. July 31 along North Main Street at Route 220, Wolf Township.
A 2005 Peterbilt 379 driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it made a left turn, at which time its trailer struck two traffic markers. No damage was reported.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 4:14 p.m. Aug. 3 along Route 42, south of Route 239, Franklin Township.
A 2013 Audi Q7 driven by Dennis R. Dekrane, 70, of Muncy Valley, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Dekrane was belted and was not injured.
Assault
• 7:55 p.m. Aug. 1 along Moreland Baptist Road, Franklin Township.
Troopers investigated a verbal disagreement that turned physical and charged a 53-year-old man and 45-year-old woman, both of Hughesville, it was noted.
Harassment
• 2:16 a.m. Aug. 2 along West Houston Avenue, Montgomery.
Troopers were dispatched to an active domestic and charged a 44-year-old woman and 44-year-old man, both of Montgomery, with harassment.
Harassment
• 7:18 p.m. Aug. 2 along Katzmaier Road, Eldred Township.
During an altercation, troopers said a 47-year-old Montoursville woman threw a lawn chair and can of beer at a 44-year-old Montoursville man. The man then grabbed the woman and shoved her to the floor. Both were cited.
Terroristic threats
• 1:22 p.m. July 25 at TGIFridays, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a known, unnamed male, displayed his concealed-carry firearm after being confronted by staff for not wearing a mask. Troopers said the case is pending review by the district attorney’s office.
Underage drinking
• 3:13 a.m. Aug. 2 at 448 Tebbs Road, Clinton Township.
A 15-year-old Salladasburg boy was reported missing and due to the proximity to the river, water rescue was summoned, troopers noted. The boy was found highly intoxicated and asleep under a camper. He was cited.
Criminal mischief
• Between noon and 7:26 p.m. along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Someone damaged a Sklz baseball net, valued at $80, troopers reported.
Theft
• Between June 1-9 along South Pine Run Road, Woodward Township.
Troopers said a theft occurred through an online banking application. A 45-year-old Linden woman was victimized. An investigation is ongoing.
