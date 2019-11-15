Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Possession of a controlled substance
• 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 10 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Police stopped a vehicle for an alleged traffic violation. A K9 Unit investigation revealed Courtney L. Guffey, 31, and Joel D. Nies, 30, both of Watsontown, were in possession of a controlled substance and assorted paraphernalia, police reported. Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Harassment
• 1:10 a.m. Thursday along West Seventh Street, Watsontown.
Hunter Hess, 20, and Elizabeth Hill, 26, both of Watsontown, were charged with harassment after police responded to a reported disturbance.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI/aggravated assault
• 11:08 p.m. Oct. 11 at 246 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
Trenton Michael Lyons, 26, of 117 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, was charged by Union County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, aggravated assault, resisting arrest or other law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and careless driving. Lyons was stopped as an alleged suspect in a reported assault when he became combative and resisted arrest, according to law enforcement. He allegedly banged his head against the window of a cruiser and attempted to flee, it was noted. Lyons refused chemical testing and repeatedly threatened officers, it was reported. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Terroristic threats
• Nov. 7 at 903 High St., White Deer Township.
Lewis Donaldson Brouse, 59, of 30 Walter Road, Danville, was charged by State Police At Milton with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct. Brouse allegedly threatened his estranged wife via phone message. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Unlawful operation of kennel
• Sept. 27 in West Buffalo Township.
Fain T. Morley, 50, of 609 Swarey Road, Mifflinburg, was charged by a state dog warden with the Department of Agriculture with requirements for kennels, prohibition to operate stemming from allegations that at least 27 dogs had been housed or transferred through the premises between Jan. 1 and March 25 without a kennel license. Additionally, Morley allegedly marketed dogs for sale through a website. When a search warrant was executed Sept. 27, records showed 57 dogs this year had been transferred. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Tampering with public records or information
• Aug. 8 at Dave Gutelius Excavating Inc. and Greenridge Notary Service, Mifflinburg.
Blair Dunkle, 58, of 75 School House Lane, Selinsgrove, was charged by State Police At Milton with tampering with public records or information and application for certificate of title stemming from allegations he notarized a title to a vehicle knowing the information to be false. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Forgery
• Aug. 8 at Dave Gutelius Excavating Inc. and Greenridge Notary Service, Mifflinburg.
Coleen Renae Wagner, 61, of 995 Moores School Road, Lewisburg, was charged by State Police At Milton with forgery, false application for certificate of title or registration and false swearing-mislead public servant. Wagner allegedly forged a name on a title transfer. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg DUI
• 2:58 a.m. Oct. 2 along South Derr Drive and Market Street, Lewisburg.
Dominic Lynn Clausen, 33, of 136 Pine View, Northumberland, was charged with DUI (six counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers required to be licensed and traffic-control signals by Buffalo Valley Regional Police. A vehicle driven by Clausen was stopped for turning right when such movement was prohibited, police noted. Clausen admitted not having a license and having consumed alcohol earlier, police said. Paraphernalia was allegedly found in the vehicle and later tests showed Clausen’s blood alcohol content was .122 percent and tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and Benzoylecgonine.
DUI
• 9:17 p.m. Sept. 26 at Dunkin’ Donuts, 600 N. Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
Melissa Cheree Huyck, 42, of 1131 Mountain Road, Montoursville, was charged with DUI by Buffalo Valley Regional Police. Following up on a reported impaired driver, officers questioned Huyck, who allegedly showed signs of impairment. Later tests showed her blood contained amphetamine, Clonazepam, Amino Colonzaepam, oxycodone-free and meprobamate, police noted.
Theft
• 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Jack William Donovan, 19, of 301 E. 78th St., Apt. 9F, New York, N.Y. and David Luke Allain, 19, of 860 Beech St., Pottstown, were charged with one count each of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy. State Police At Milton reported the two entered the Walmart and took a wheelchair that was left by the door by a man who was using a motorized cart in the store. The two were observed on surveillance taking the chair, troopers said.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:37 p.m. Oct. 9 along Highland Lake Road, north of Route 220, Shrewsbury Township.
Troopers said David A. Ryder, 55, of Hughesville, was driving northbound in a 2016 Ford F150 when the truck drifted into the oncoming lane, back into its lane of travel, off the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled down the embankment. Ryder was not belted properly, police noted, and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:40 p.m. Wednesday along Route 220 south at The Angus Inn, Wolf Township.
A 2018 Ford F150 XLT driven by Richard T. Saltsgiver, 53, of Hughesville, attempted to cross Route 220 to Beaver Lake Road from the parking lot at the Angus Inn when it struck a southbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma driven by Chris G. Brownawell, 48, of Trevorton, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. cow
• 10:49 a.m. Sunday along Route 44, west of Pikes Peak Road, Washington Township.
A 2017 Subaru Outback driven by Donna M. Noah-Hudkins, 74, of Montgomery, was traveling east, west of the intersection, when it struck a cow in the roadway, troopers reported. Noah-Hudkins was belted and was not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage, troopers noted.
Harassment
• 8:46 p.m. Tuesday at 409 S. Washington St., Muncy.
Troopers responded to a report of harassment and cited Ryan Watson, 42, of Montoursville, it was noted. Michael Creasey, 36, of Muncy, was the alleged victim.
Retail theft
• Between 5:03 p.m. Sept. 24 and 4:46 p.m. Oct. 24 at Weis Markets, 1271 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township.
According to troopers, three white women, none of whom were named, committed multiple retail thefts. Charges are pending. Miscellaneous items valued at $249.63 were stolen, it was noted.
Theft
• 8 p.m. Oct. 12 along East Water Street, Muncy Creek Township.
A trans-dermal patch used to apply medicine for an 88-year-old Muncy woman went missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of scrap metal
• Between 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 10 a.m. Oct. 12 along Quaker Church Road, Mill Creek Township.
Miscellaneous scrap metal valued at $250, a cast iron tub valued at $50, a Chevrolet Cobalt engine valued at $300 and a 60-gallon drum of copper wire valued at $100 were stolen, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• 10 a.m. Sept. 4 along Loyalsock Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers received a report of a student throwing items at the window of a school. An altercation with a student was confirmed, it was noted. Charges are pending.
Firearm found
• 6 p.m. Nov. 7 in the area of Weis Markets and Route 442, 1462 John Brady Drive, Muncy Creek Township.
A Remington Gamemaster 760 was found in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
US Attorney David Freed, Middle District of Pa., Williamsport Conviction
• Nov. 8 in Middle District Court, Williamsport.
David Dewald, 43, of Bloomsburg, was convicted of two counts of attempted production of child pornography and three counts of online enticement and attempted online enticement of minors for sexual purposes following a five-day trial. Prosecutors said Dewald used his cell phone and the internet to attempt to persuade two minors, ages 13 and 16, to take and send him sexually explicit photographs of themselves, and persuaded a 14-year-old girl to meet him for sexual purposes.
