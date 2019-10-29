Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
• 7:02 p.m. Oct. 14 in Monroe Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a report of a 16-year-old Selinsgrove girl receiving harassing text messages. Troopers viewed the texts and a suspect was identified. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• Between Feb. 1 and Oct. 20 at 204 Universal Road, Penn Township.
The registration plate for a Dodge Ram 1500 belonging to Edwin Haines, 58, of Mifflinburg, was taken from the vehicle, troopers reported. The plate in question is ZHZ-6941. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19 in Franklin Township
Troopers assisted state parole and found contraband in plain view, it was noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Quicken Loans Inc. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Margaret Swank to Charles Rowe, property in Shamokin Township, $385,000.
• David C. Broscious and Tammie A. Broscious to Paul Lubold, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Carol A. Fitzgerald to UNB Bank and Union National Bank of Mount Carmel, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Lori A. Steele to Fulton Bank NA and FNB Bank NA, property in Riverside, $217,600.
• Shamokin Re Holdings LLC to Kolya Kramarenko, four properties in Shamokin, $5,000 each.
• Jennifer J. Sands to Brandon Purcell, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Gertrude R. Feudale by agent and John F. Feudale individually and agent to John F. Feudale, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Kyle S. Domzalski and Jacqueline D. Cash-Domzalski to Tyler J. Vayda and Danielle J. Vayda, property in Point Township, $185,000.
• David L. Manney Jr. and Christina H. Manney to Christopher L. Manney, property in Shamokin Township, $175,000.
• Dana L. Demore to Hidden Castle Banquets LLC, property in Coal Township, $5,500.
• Shirley P. Gard and Marguerite A. Yancheski to David J. Celvi, property in Mount Carmel Township, $25,000.
• Beverly Epps to Donna Stinson and Jeffrey Stinson, property in Shamokin, $21,000.
• Caressa S. Compton to Roger James Legg III and Carly Marie Legg, property in Riverside, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Catherine Willis to Mike W. Maher, property in Mount Carmel, $3,300.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Angel Manuel de Jesus Martinez to Roy Malfarina, property in Mount Carmel, $1,108.25.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Lee Metz and Phyllis J. Metz to Colleen Fessler, property in Coal Township, $2,300.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and George Politza to Gary Fenix, property in Kulpmont, $5,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Harry Collins to Terra Perspectives Inc., property in Shamokin, $1,714.41.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Condit Estates LLC to Richard R. Feudale, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and John Hassinger to Kevin James Richardson, property in Shamokin, $1,600.
• Dennis A. Hetrick to Megan L. Scholl, property in Point Township, $1.
• Lou Cuccia estate and Bruce W. Lesher executor to Bruce W. Lesher, property in Point Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert S. Pehowick and Francis A. Pehowic to Redevelopment Authority of Sunbury, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim and Julio Barahona to Mount Carmel Borough, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Fantasy Ruby Corp to Mount Carmel Borough, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Bonnie Daytz to Kevin Vassello, property in Mount Carmel, $800.
• Stephanie L. Baker and Stephanie L. Hinkle to Stephanie L. Baker, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Vance Hymes to Glenda M. Huyett and Anthony Bishop, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Mark B. Santos to Quick Blue Co., property in Shamokin, $1.
• Sherry A. Doyle to Moores Cafe LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Sherry A. Doyle to Sherry A. Doyle, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• William C. Shellenberger Jr. and Susan J. Shellenberger to Paul Simpson and Linda Simpson, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Frank Friffin and Madhura Sathe to Roger Griffin, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Charles G. Saxton Jr. and Gail L. Saxton to Charles G. Saxton Jr. and Gail L. Saxton, property in Point Township, $1.
• Jiangang Hu, Haiyan Li and Annie Lee to Annie Lee, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Joseph A. Bressi to Maria c. Bressi, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Gary R. Trefsger and Jennifer C. Trefsger to Gary R. Trefsger, Jennifer C. Trefsger, Heather Mattucci and Gary Trefsger II, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Patricia A. Henry to Atomicricket LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Frank J. Gustus Jr., Erika Gustus and Frank J. Gustus Sr. to Joseph Kimsal Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $135,000.
• Silvafox Properties LLC to Mirtha A. Liriano and Mark Bedford, property in Mount Carmel, $8,000.
• Robert Graham Stewart III to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $800.
• Russell E. Brightbill and Dianne L. Brightbill to Jennifer Reed, property in Coal Township, $120,000.
• Martha L. Schrade, Sonda E. Krebs and David L. Krebs to Gregory R. Walizer and Carol A. Walizer, property in Shamokin Township, $54,000.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Brian D. Jeremiah, property in Coal Township, $20,500.
• Deborah A. Kandrot to Skye Odom, property in Mount Carmel, $21,000.
• Darrell R. Dudeck and Marueen A. Dudeck to Richard B. Stover and Barbara A. Stover, property in Shamokin, 438,200.
• Paul L. Smith to Fawn L. Smith and Raymond J. Ranck Jr., property in Riverside, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Tery D. Hine to Branch Banking and Trust Company, property in Coal Township, $3,282.10.
• Richard C. Good, Charlene J. Good, Glenda J. Strouse and Thomas D. Strouse Sr. to Jill M. Shirk, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Richard J. Roberts Jr. to Chad Edwin Leisenring, property in Shamokin, $70,000.
• Karen W. Blackway to David L. Manney Jr. and Christina H. Manney, property in Ralpho Township, $228,000.
• Martin E. Davis Sr. and Francine K. Davis to Daniel E. Williams, property in Mount Carmel, $24,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.