Northumberland County
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Laura Krisher, 39, of Turbotville, and Thomas Smith, 40, of Turbotville.
• Martha Hostetler, 19, of Muncy, and Jonathan Yoder, 22, of Watsontown.
• Audrey Rohrbach, 28, of Sunbury, and Beau Sebasovich, 28, of Sunbury.
• Kyle Beck, 24, of Shamokin, and Ashley Buck, 25, of Shamokin.
• Patricia Jack, 40, of Shamokin, and Lamar Thompson, 38, of Shamokin.
• Michael Sokalzuk, 26, of Northumberland, and Erika Rohrbach, 25, of Point Township.
• Frances Ruzcka, 57, of Sunbury, and Ricky Burgos, 55, of Sunbury.
• Morgan Mcdonald, 19, of Bloomsburg, and Nathan Hurst, 23, of Milton.
• Brenda Bryson, 52, of Turbotville, and Steven Kiger, 52, of Turbotville.
• Jason Reed, 31, of Watsontown, and Sara Blankenship, 30, of New Florence.
• Eduardo Osorio-Caceres, 26, of Northumberland, and Mikayla Beiler, 24, of Northumberland.
• Rebecca Miller, 30, of Coal Township, and Seth Bower, 33, of Coal Township.
• Cody Brady, 32, of Danville, and Vanessa Dorian, 28, of Pottsville.
• Donald Bucher, 52, of Northumberland and Sharon Rydzeski, 51, of Northumberland.
• Shirley Barley, 25, of Shamokin, and Abimael Roque Sr., 45, of Shamokin.
• Courtney Ososkie, 30, of Elysburg, and Leonard Sassaman, 32, of Sunbury.
• Donna Bokma, 51, of Coal Township, and Larry Benfer, 53, of Coal Township.
Deed transfers
• Scott A. Carl and Rebekah A. Carl to Adam Armstrong and Emily Armstrong, property in Turbot Township, $284,000.
• Stephen Patel and Suzanne K. Patel to Stephan A. Patel, property in Milton, $1.
• Carl E. Squire Sr. and Rebecca A. Squire to Lindsay M. Hoffman, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Elijah J. Ilgenfritz and Devin D. Ilgenfritz to Mattison Ishman, property in Milton, $1.
• Arnold Betts estate Arnold J. Betts Jr. co-executor and Matthew J. Betts co-executor to Arnold J. Betts Jr., Julia Ann Lemon, Katrina Jean Gekoskie, Thomas A. Betts and Matthew J. Betts, property in Delaware Township, no amount listed.
• James M. Dreese and Jocelyn E. Dreese to Thomas J. Ohm, property in Milton, $1.
• Oakie B. Singletary by agent and Ernest L. Singletary agent to Singletary Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Ernest L. Singletary, Linda M. Cowher and Susan L. Crovetti, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Robert D. Gudmundson estate, Robert Benion administrator, Clair Frances Shampanore and Richard A. Long to Joyce R. Jamieson, property in Milton, $120,000.
• William L. Shoers Sr. to Gina K. Volk and Joshua R. Walker, property in Milton, $1.
• Duane L. Knopp and Sandra D. Knopp to Abbie L. Herman, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Ronald I. Knopp and Mary H. Knopp to Duane L. Knopp and Sandra D. Knopp, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Allison K. Smith and Allison K. Fisher to Allison K. Smith, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Marie A. Treibley to Ronald E. Brion Jr., property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
Union County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 2:45 p.m. Thursday along White Deer Pike, east of Mountain Road, White Deer Township.
A 1999 Subaru Outback driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when the driver became distracted, crossed into the eastbound lane, oversteered, went out of control, left the roadway via the north berm and struck a utility pole, troopers reported. No injuries were noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:34 p.m. Thursday along Centennial Road, south of Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township.
A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by an unnamed person was traveling south when it came over a crest, went out of control, spun clockwise, struck a utility pole and came to rest on the west berm. No one was injured.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• 11:20 a.m. May 9 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Troopers said someone took the wallet of Amanda Worthington, 37, of Watsontown, after she left it in a cart in the parking lot.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft by deception
• 10:24 a.m. Tuesday along Lupine Lane, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 51-year-old Selinsgrove man received two checks claiming to be from the Pa. Unemployment Compensation Office. A trooper investigation showed the checks were legitimate. Pa. Department of Labor is investigating and a suspect has not been identified.
Criminal mischief
• 6:08 a.m. May 21 along Horseshoe Bend Road, Washington Township.
Leah Harry, 30, of Middleburg, was cited for allegedly damaging/vandalizing a vehicle tire, troopers reported.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:44 p.m. May 22 along Route 44 north, east of Elizabeth Drive, Cummings Township.
A 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Joann F. Sweetwood, 66, of Lock Haven, was traveling south when it veered into the northbound lane and struck a northbound 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Devan J. Blose, 19, of Liverpool. Sweetwood was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. All were belted.
1-vehicle crash
• 9 p.m. Wednesday along Route 8012, west of Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2007 Infiniti M45 driven by Shaniece A. Wilson, 26, of Cogan Station, was traveling east in the right lane while fleeing from a marked police unit, troopers said. The vehicle was traveling in excess of 110 mph, it was noted. The vehicle went through a curve, struck an embankment at the on ramp, went airborne, struck the ground, continued southeast, crossed the westbound lane and raised center median and came to rest west of Warrensville Road, police noted. Wilson was taken into custody and charged with approximately 15 traffic violations, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of controlled substances, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, DUI and forgery, it was reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 4 p.m. Saturday along Route 220 north, east of Quenshuckney Road, Woodward Township.
A 2009 Toyota Prius driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it went out of control, left the right side of the roadway and struck a guiderail, troopers reported.
Assault
• 12:06 a.m. Sunday along Finks Road, Lewis Township.
Troopers said a 31-year-old Watsontown man and 30-year-old Watsontown man were charged with simple assault and harassment, it was noted.
Harassment
• 9:25 a.m. May 21 along Route 287, Cogan House Township.
A 14-year-old Trout Run girl allegedly pushed a 66-year-old Trout Run man multiple times.
Harassment
• 7:17 p.m. May 21 along Church Street, Salladasburg.
Troopers responded to an inactive domestic and determined an ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend of a woman shoved and struck one another. A 65-year-old Lock Haven man and 76-year-old Jersey Shore man were charged.
Disorderly conduct
• 7:40 p.m. Sunday at 1980 Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a disturbance and noted Michael Laidacker, 50, of Muncy, caused a public disturbance, acted erratically and fled in a frantic manner. He was cited.
Criminal trespass
• 2:30 p.m. May 21 along Beaver Run Road, Franklin Township.
A 70-year-old Milan man and 59-year-old Towanda man allegedly fished along the Little Muncy Creek in an area properly posted.
Drug possession
• 3:01 a.m. April 12 along Route 44 north, McHenry Township.
A disabled motorist was reported, troopers said. The passenger was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, it was added.
Drug possession
• 5:38 p.m. May 5 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Boulevard, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a report of an erratic driver and located a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, it was noted. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and a search of the vehicle produced marijuana and illegally possessed prescription drugs and paraphernalia. Saiyd Muhammad, 43, of Towanda, was taken into custody and toxicology tests showed he was under the influence of several controlled substances, police noted.
Drug possession
• 9:22 p.m. May 4 along West Fourth and Oliver streets, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2001 Volkswagen was stooped for an alleged violation and a probable cause search conducted. Troopers said marijuana was found in the vehicle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 12:34 a.m. May 3 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township.
Troopers stopped a 2010 Mazda 3 for an alleged violation when the passenger, a 30-year-old Hughesville woman, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia, police reported.
Theft
• 5:51 p.m. May 11 at 24 Michael Ave., Wolf Township.
A pair of UPS packages were delivered to an unintended address, troopers said. Robert Eisner, 49, of Hughesville, allegedly admitted to stealing the mislaid packages and troopers said upon obtaining the stolen packages marijuana and associated drug paraphernalia belonging to Lisa Grove, 35, of Hughesville, was discovered.
Theft
• Between noon May 10 and noon May 22 along Rosser Lane, Bastress Township.
Someone allegedly took a laptop from an unlocked camper parked at the residence of a a 76-year-old Williamsport man. The Dell laptop was valued at $899.91.
Theft
• Between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 21 at 322 Buttorf Lane, Limestone Township.
The purse and multiple items inside were stolen from Sherry Buttorf, 61, of South Williamsport, troopers reported. Later in the day, someone attempted to use one of the credit cards at a Walmart in Mill Hall, troopers said.
Criminal mischief
• Between April 13 and May 13 along Blockhouse Road, Jackson Township.
Someone allegedly damaged the garage window at the address of a 51-year-old Liberty woman.
