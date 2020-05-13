Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Strangulation
• Monday in Watsontown.
Lokey Rymshaw, 24, of Watsontown, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Rymshaw fled the scene after assaulting an unidentified victim. A warrant for Rymshaw’s arrest has been issued by the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
Harassment
• Kelly L. Snyder, 46, of Watsontown, has been charged with harassment. Police said Snyder engaged in repeated conduct that “Annoyed, alarmed and harassed another known person.”
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:24 p.m. Monday along Route 54 at Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robert D. Miller, 76, of Friendship, N.Y., was traveling north when it failed to yield to a 2000 Chevrolet Express driven by Roger A. Williams, 89, of McElhattan, and was struck by the Express. Miller was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 11:17 p.m. May 9 at 609 Pine St., Kulpmont.
Troopers said Michael Troutman, 27, of Marion Heights, drove from the scene of a party while intoxicated. Prior to leaving, troopers said he threw beer cans at the walls of a home and started pushing Kayla Wondoloski, 23, of Kulpmont. As the incident escalated, troopers said Clorissa Troutman, 27, of Marion Heights became combative and started striking Wondoloski, as well as Patty Wondoloski, 56, of Kulpmont, and Amber Wondoloski, 33, of Kulpmont.
Corruption of minors
• Between 11 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 851 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township.
Kentucky State Police contacted Pa. State Police regarding a 16-year-old Stearns, Ky., girl taken from a residence, it was noted. State police said the girl was located in Coal Township and taken into custody. Troopers were assisted by Northumberland County Children and Youth and the girl released to her family in Kentucky. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 11 p.m. May 6 along South Main Street, Herndon.
Troopers said Corinne Lower, 38, of Lykens was charged after striking an 18-year-old female in the face.
Burglary
• Between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at 3531 Route 225, Jackson Township.
Someone broke into a business by smashing a window with a brick, entered several rooms and attempted to pry into an ATM with a tool. Cash was taken from a register, police noted. Victims included Dennis Klinger, 61, Michael Klinger, 56, and Marvin E. Klinger Inc, of Dornsife.
Burglary
• 6:56 p.m. May 7 along Chestnut Street, Kulpmont.
Troopers said an unidentified 41-year-old Marion Heights man broke into the garage of an unidentified 57-year-old Kulpmont man and removed a 1997 Jeep dune buggy.
Burglary
• Between noon April 28 and 5 p.m. May 5 at Spring and Crissinger roads, Washington Township.
Someone damaged a window screen and took a porcelain glassware set from the home of Daniel Bloch, 62, of Valley View, troopers reported.
Drug possession
• 1 p.m. Sunday at 917 Pleasantview St., Zerbe Township.
Drugs and paraphernalia were observed in the residence and a 20-year-old Trevorton man arrested, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Union County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 10:46 a.m. April 10 along Dyer Road, White Deer Township.
James Gauger, 46, of New Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence after police said he was involved in a one-vehicle crash while driving a 1996 Buick Regal.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:10 p.m. Monday at 1130 Westbranch Highway, Union Township.
A 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Gregory G. Doebler, 27, of Lewisburg, was traveling north in the right lane when it left the roadway and struck two utility poles, police noted. Doebler was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with careless driving, police reported.
Theft
• Between 5:01 p.m. Saturday and 5:01 p.m. Monday at 300 Polly Pine Road, Hartleton.
A 2005 black Bri-Mar Manfufacturing single-axle dump trailer was stolen from Apple Tree Storage, troopers said. The trailer belonged to Theadore Price, 56, of Mifflinburg.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Burglary
• 7:34 p.m. May 4 at 129 35 Sheraton Road, Valley Township.
Troopers said numerous items were stolen from the hotel room of Kameco Sikes, 23, of Loganton, and Johnathan Sikes, 23. Stolen items included: Nintendo Switch, valued at $300; Android tablet, valued at $100; and $50 cash.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 8:10 p.m. May 4 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers responded for a welfare check, at which time Benjamin Herrold, 32, of Sunbury, allegedly showed signs of drug impairment. He was arrested for DUI. A 1994 Ford Ranger was allegedly involved.
Pornography/Obscene mater or acts
• 9 p.m. March 24 along Newman Road, Jackson Township.
A 16-year-old Winfield girl allegedly received explicit images from someone via Snapchat, troopers noted. The suspect, who was identified but not named by police, allegedly attempted to solicit intimate photos of the girl. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
• 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1703 Kratzerville Road, Monroe Township.
Cody Colon, 21, of Selinsgrove, allegedly smacked Ellen Bailey, 67, of Winfield, across the face with an open hand. No injuries were sustained.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
• 7:36 a.m. May 1 along Route 973, west of Yeagle Road, Eldred Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Dodge Dakota driven by Tina R. Baumgardner, 51, of Cogan Station, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2009 Subaru Impreza driven by Athena G. Leathers, 57, of Williamsport. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Baumgardner will be cited with following too closely.
DUI crash
• 12:38 p.m. Friday along I-180 eastbound, west of Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township.
A 2003 Subaru Legacy driven by Floyd E. Hulsizer, 42, of Milton, was traveling east in the left lane when it struck guiderail, troopers reported. Hulsizer was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury but refused transport, police noted. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed. Additionally, troopers said Hulsizer was found to be driving under the influence.
Harassment
• Between 2:30 p.m. Friday and 5:47 p.m. Monday along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said Christopher Johnson, 26, of Williamsport, contacted a 28-year-old Williamsport woman after being requested to stop.
Harassment
• 11 a.m. May 11 along Route 44, Limestone Township.
An unidentified 30-year-old man from South Williamsport and an unidentified 26-year-old woman from Williamsport were cited with harassment as the result of a domestic disturbance, troopers reported.
Harassment
• 9 a.m. March 25 along Crawley Hill Road, Penn Township.
A verbal argument between a mother and daughter escalated into physical contact. No one was injured. Troopers provided no further details on the incident.
Burglary
• 3:06 a.m. Aug. 2 at Spectrum Business Forms, 1316 Commerce Park Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said Samuel Agor, 28, broke into the business and stole a book of checks. He was jailed in the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Possession
• 7:32 p.m. May 10 at 135 W. Water St., Muncy.
Clinton Rushing, 29, of Muncy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, troopers reported.
Criminal mischief
• Between 6 p.m. April 7 and 11:13 p.m. April 8 at 45 Back St., Upper Fairfield Township.
Troopers investigated an incident in which $500 damage was caused to the back door of a 1984 Dodge Ram owned by Christopher Cox, 47, of Montoursville.
