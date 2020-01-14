Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearings
• Anthony Sierra, 39, of Allentown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (three counts), trespass by motor vehicle and disorderly conduct. He also waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (three counts) and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
• Tammy Ulrich, 56, of Montandon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (five counts) and prohibited acts (two counts).
• Benjamin Cowher, 27, of Muncy, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (two counts), resisting arrest, escape, driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
• Ricky Swigart, 59, of Milton, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic, depositing waste on highway and careless driving.
Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Plea court
• Jessica L. Bauer, 40 of South Williamsport, entered a guilty plea to second offense DUI, highest rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Bradley T. Beardsley, 27, of White Deer, entered guilty pleas to first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1 and a summary charge of driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked.
• Jeffrey A. Bottiger, 51, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, a misdemeanor. Four felony counts of aggravated assault were dismissed.
• Chad E. Gittle, 34, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault.
• Michael S. Lorenz, 25, of Sunbury, entered a guilty plea to retail theft, take merchandise,a misdemeanor.
• Trenton M. Lyons, 27, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to second offense DUI highest rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Seth A. Magargle, 45, of Sugar Run, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise. A felony count of retail theft take merchandise was changed and a criminal attempt retail theft take merchandise charge was dismissed.
• Amy A. Orner, 31, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to felony robbery inflict threat of immediate bodily injury. Felony counts of burglary overnight accommodations, criminal trespass break into structure and two related conspiracy charges were dismissed.
• David W., Page, 66, of Middleburg, entered a guilty plea to second offense DUI highest rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sentences
• Kristine A. Dziadzio, 51, of Miffllinburg, received five days to six months confinement for a no contest plea to first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely, a misdemeanor.
• Jeremy J. Hamm, 30, of Williamsport, received one year probation for each of two no contest pleas to misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense.
• Shane A. Kissel, 42, of Linden, received three years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor stalking, repeatedly committing acts to cause fear.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 12:25 a.m., Market Street; DUI, 1:26 a.m., South Seventh Street and White Pine Alley; non-injury accident, 1:52 a.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 6:32 a.m., Old Turnpike and Fairground roads; road hazard/closure, 9:13 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic stop, 9:57 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; parking complaint, 12:11 p.m., North Third Street; threats, 2:15 p.m., Sunnyside Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 4:51 p.m., Market and Seventh streets; traffic complaint, 6:30 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Oak Drive; assist police agency, 7:32 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; trespass, 7:50 p.m., Jefferson Avenue; suspicious circumstance, 7:55 p.m., Harrison Avenue; traffic warning, 8:35 p.m., South Seventh Street at Moore Avenue.
• Saturday: Pursuit, 12:09 a.m., Stein Lane at Adams Avenue; traffic stop, 12:22 a.m., Old Turnpike Road at Brook Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 12:32 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 12:59 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic stop, 1:17 a.m., Crescent Hollow Road at Edgemont Drive, East Buffalo Township; dispute, 1:27 a.m., Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 2:15 a.m., St. Paul Street; non-injury accident, 7:56 a.m., Market and South Seventh streets; traffic stop, 10:12 a.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets; family dispute, 10:53 a.m., Sunnyside Drive; complaint, 1:35 p.m., St. Catherine Street; burglar alarm, 3:09 p.m., North Derr Drive; burglary, 4:31 p.m., South Seventh Street; non-injury accident, 5:37 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic complaint, 7:28 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic stop, 9:53 p.m., North Derr Drive; disturbance, 10:23 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 1:16 a.m. Dec. 1 along East Main and South Shuman streets, Middleburg.
Troopers reported stopping a 2010 Toyota Yaris at which time Cylinda Petty, 39, of Middleburg, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. She was charged.
DUI/possession
• 9:01 p.m. Jan. 5 along Route 522 and Freeburg Road, Middlecreek Township.
A 2004 Nissan X-Terra was stopped for an alleged equipment and moving violations. Troopers arrested Robbie Royer, 39, of Harrisburg, was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a large amount of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Troopers said he was charged with DUI and Act 64 violations.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:32 a.m. Wednesday along Route 11, south of County Line Road, Monroe Township.
A 2011 Toyota Tacoma driven by John R. Sensenig, 69, of Watsontown, attempted to pass a 2000 Kenworth T600 driven by Michael S. Graver, 54, of Wellsboro, when it went out of control and struck the Kenworth, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Sensenig will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:18 p.m. Jan. 8 along North Susquehanna Trail near Lori Lane, Monroe Township.
A 2007 Peterbilt driven by Christopher J. Hall, 54, of Muncy Valley, was traveling north when it rearended the trailer towed by a 2010 Volvo D13, troopers noted. No injuries were noted. Hall will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle into parked car
• 5:35 p.m. Thursday along East Market Street, east of South New East Street, Freeburg.
A 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Sharon G. Graybill, 69, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling south when it drifted east and struck a parked 2005 Ford 300, troopers noted. Graybill was belted. She will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:13 p.m. Sunday along Summit Road, south of Red Bank Road, Washington Township.
A 2006 Nissan Altima driven by Carl E. Zettlemoyer, 19, of Mount Pleasant Mills, attempted a left turn when it went out of control, went through the turn and struck a tree, troopers said. Zettlemoyer was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Sunbury, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:08 p.m. Jan. 7 along Route 104, north of Shade Mountain Road, Washington Township.
A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Pamela J. Moore, 29, of Montandon, lost control in snowy conditions, went off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment, troopers noted. Moore and three passengers were belted and no injuries were reported. Moore will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:51 p.m. Wednesday along Old Colony Road, near the Snyder County Prison, Penn Township.
A 2002 Ford Focus driven by Tyler J. Liberman, 24, of Middleburg, was traveling east when it went out of control and struck a dirt embankment, troopers reported. Lieberman was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:50 a.m. Saturday along Route 35, east of Miller Hill Road, Washington Township.
A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Shannon A. Swope, 43, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Swope was belted and was uninjured.
Resisting arrest
• Between 11 a.m. and 6:14 p.m. Wednesday at 4281 Route 204, Jackson Township.
Jayden Geiswite, 20, of Selinsgrove, fled from adult probation and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, troopers said. A probation officer received small brush burns and a small laceration on the inside of his lip.
Harassment
• 10:10 p.m. Saturday at White Block Studio, Penn Township.
Troopers responded to a father-daughter dispute and arrested a 47-year-old Selinsgrove man for making unwanted contact with a 27-year-old Selinsgrove woman, troopers noted.
Retail theft
• 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Sandra Masden, 34, of Sunbury, allegedly stole $29.44 in merchandise.
Retail theft
• 10:36 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Robert Ridgway, 51, of Danville, allegedly stole two pair of Wrangler pants valued at $21.92; Wrangler pants valued at $19.97, men’s polo valued at $25.32; women’s boots valued at $19.98, two cargo bars valued at $21.83 each, Hart 20-volt power tool valued at $88 and a cargo crate valued at $79.94.
Retail theft
• 5:31 p.m. Nov. 12 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 17-year-old Northumberland girl allegedly committed multiple retail thefts. A juvenile petition was filed with the Snyder County district attorney.
Retail theft
• Between 11:14 a.m. Dec. 8 and 11:25 a.m. Dec. 14 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
An unnamed suspect allegedly failed to pay for the following items at the self checkout: Lion King toys valued at $12.98, Lion King pajamas valued at $10, Lion King slippers valued at $9.97, pizza cutter valued at $6.97, food valued at $100.42, glue valued at $11.94, fabric softener valued at $10.91, gift bag valued at $17.88, hand mixer valued at $24.96 and blue wipes valued at $9.86.
Retail theft
• 1:26 p.m. Jan. 4 at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Kelly Thomas, 38, of Northumberland, allegedly took a king-size mattress pad valued at $459.99.
Retail theft
• 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Zachary Honabach, 18, of Catawissa, allegedly concealed an overalls junior bottom valued at $39.99 and sterling silver jewelry valued at $97.50 and attempted to leave the store without paying.
Criminal mischief
• Between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday along Woodlyn Drive, Penn Township.
Someone vandalized property and vehicles belonging to three women, ages 56, 19, 20 and 17, all of Selinsgrove, troopers noted. Damage was caused by smashed eggs and troopers were assisted by Selinsgrove Area High School administration, it was noted.
Criminal mischief
• 1:07 a.m. Jan. 7 along Hollow Road, Monroe Township.
Someone allegedly struck the front windshield and passenger-side window of a 2000 Dodge Dakota belonging to a 36-year-old Winfield woman.
