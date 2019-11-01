Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Karen W. Blackway to David L. Manney Jr. and Christina H. Manney, property in Ralpho Township, $228,000.
• Martin E. Davis Sr. and Francine K. Davis to Daniel E. Williams, property in Mount Carmel, $24,500.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waive or have hearing held for court are scheduled for formal arraignment Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Tyler William Hendricks, 28, of Sunbury, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of forgery, identity theft, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
• Jason Paul Ranck, 42, of Watsontown, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of false report-falsely incriminate another, false identification to law enforcement officer, resist arrest/other law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Michael Steven Lorenz, 25, of Sunbury, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of conspiracy-forgery, conspiracy-identity theft, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:56 a.m. Wednesday along Route 522 at Salem Road, Penn Township.
A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Colby C. Fisher, 25, of Middleburg, was traveling east when it stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection and struck a northbound 2012 Honda Accord driven by Donna M. Shriver, 53, of Lewisburg, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and Shriver was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with an unspecified injury. Fisher will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:56 a.m. Wednesday along Route 35 at Route 104, Perry Township.
A westbound 2017 KTM 390 Duke driven by Joseph W. Straub, 41, of Selinsgrove, proceeded into the intersection without clearance and struck an eastbound 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Steven R. Shelley, 63, of Richfield, troopers reported. Straub was wearing a helment and sustained what troopers described as a minor injury to his wrist. He will be cited with stop signs and yield signs. Shelley and his two passengers were belted and were not injured.
Assault
• 12:25 p.m. Oct. 20 along Baldwin Boulevard and North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers were dispatched for a reported road rage incident and arrested Dalton Carr, 21, of Mansfield, it was noted. Victims included Michele Mull, 52, and Bruce Mull, 57, both of Freeburg.
Harassment
• 9:59 a.m. Wednesday in West Beaver Township.
Troopers were dispatched to a mental health call. A daughter was reportedly argumentative and allegedly struck another family member in the shoulder with her fist. Charges were filed. The girl, age 14, allegedly hit a 63-year-old woman, it was noted.
Burglary
• Between Oct. 11 and 25 at 3480 Freeburg Road, Middlecreek Township.
Troopers were dispatched for a burglary and theft of a firearm. An investigation was conducted, a firearm located and charges filed. A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, both of Middleburg, were arrested. A 10-round Glock magazine (9mm) valued at $40, Glock 26 holster valued at $10, Glock 26 9mm valued at $250 and 9mm ammunition valued at $10 were stolen from Seth Wenrich, 26, of Kreamer, troopers reported.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:11 p.m. Wednesday along Cemetery Road, north of Sunny Terrace, Loyalsock Township.
A northbound 2017 Mazda CX9 driven by Megan E. Imrisek, 35, of Williamsport, struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Imrisek was belted and was not injured.
Burglary
• 12:13 a.m. Tuesday along Poco Farm Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported disturbance and found Jason Wherley, 40, of Williamsport, attempting to enter the residence of a 46-year-old Williamsport woman by smashing a window with a rock. Entry was not successful, it was noted. Wherley was taken into custody and charged with attempted burglary, criminal trespass and other charges. He was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $35,000 bail. Damage to the window was estimated at $500 and damage to a rear patio door and window pane was valued at $4,501.
Theft by deception
• 12:01 a.m. Sept. 20 at 45 Red Barn Road, Wolf Township.
Someone allegedly opened a Verizon account using the personal information of Curtis Lepley, 62, of Hughesville.
Drug possession
• 11:15 a.m. Oct. 18 along Route 220 south, Woodward Township.
Troopers reported assisting Clinton County Probation with drugs and drug paraphernalia found while conducting a home check of a female. Further investigation revealed a 4-year-old boy was in the room with potential access to the drugs and paraphernalia, police said. An investigation is ongoing. Suspects include a 24-year-old Jersey Shore woman and a 33-year-old Woodward Township man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.