Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Assault
• 9:18 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the Mansion House Bar and Grill, 201 Main St., Watsontown.
Police said John T. Wuerdeman, 56, of Lewisburg, the owner of the establishment, assaulted a male employee. Police said Wuerdeman struck the employee, who was working at the time, several times with a closed fist about the head, chest and arms. The victim allegedly sustained injuries. Wuerdeman was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.
DUI
• 9:53 p.m. Friday, June 12, in the 100 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Jason A. Tolliver, 49, of Milton, was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of failing to drive on the right side of the roadway and operating a vehicle with an expired registration. Police stopped a vehicle driven by Tolliver following an alleged traffic violation. Tests allegedly showed Tolliver had a blood alcohol content of .244 percent.
Courthouse Sentences
• Hunter Dannheimer, 20, of Shamokin, 308 days to 23 months with credit for 308 days time served in Northumberland County Jail, with sex offender assessment and registration as a Tier 1 Megan’s Law sex offender; $50 fine, costs of prosecution and a Act 35 supervision fee.
• Stacey Bellis, 31, of Easton, 12 months of probation and 50 hours of community service at an animal shelter if allowed, plus fees and costs of prosecution, for neglect of an animal. Bellis also is not allowed to have any animals in her household nor own any animals while she is on supervision.
• Colby Swanger, 26, of Milton, credit for five days time served to not more than 10 months in Northumberland County Jail for DUI, to run concurrently with two years of probation for forgery and for another charge in Union County courts; in regards to the DUI charge, Swanger’s license is suspended for 12 months and he will be eligible for immediate parole but may not consume, purchase or possess alcohol or enter any establishments that serve primarily alcohol. He also will pay a $1,000 fine, costs of prosecutions and related fees. In regard to the forgery charge, he will provide a DNA sample and pay $805 restitution to BB&T Bank plus costs of prosecution and related fees.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash (injuries)
• 1:18 p.m. June 29 along South Market Street at Middle Road, Penn Township.
A 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Chad E. Oberdorf, 48, of Port Trevorton, was traveling east on Middle Road when it went across both lanes of traffic, struck a guiderail on the east shoulder, went back onto the roadway and came to a rest, troopers reported. Oberdorf and passenger Marsha D. Brubaker, 33, of Port Trevorton, were belted and both sustained suspected minor injuries, police noted. Oberdorf was allegedly found under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Charges were filed.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:07 p.m. July 6 along Route 35, north of Millrace Road, Perry Township.
A 2019 Ford F350 driven by Steven J. Miller, 50, of Mifflinburg, was traveling east when it drifted off the right side of the roadway, struck a guiderail and came to a rest, troopers noted. Miller and a 19-year-old Mifflinburg man, Nathaniel Zimmerman, were note belted, police noted. Neither was injured. Miller will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 10:14 a.m. July 4 along Park Road at Chubb Alley, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a vehicle described as taupe/tan sedan was traveling the wrong way in an alley, entered Park Road without stopping and struck a 2011 Honda Odyssey driven by Rebecca J. Geipel, 44, of Selinsgrove, troopers noted. The vehicle then fled along Susquehanna Trail. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Harassment
• 8:40 p.m. July 6 along Salem Church Road, Franklin Township.
An 11-year-old Middleburg boy allegedly shoved Michele Kerstetter, 50, of Middleburg, to the ground.
Child custody order violation
• Noon June 21 along Route 522, Franklin Township.
A child custody agreement was allegedly not followed. The victim was listed as Cherokee Shrawder, 24, of Penns Creek.
PFA violation
• 9:52 p.m. July 2 along Herman Road, Penn Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation. A 28-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested. A 29-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman was the reported victim.
Terroristic threats
• 6:30 p.m. July 6 along Inch Hill Road, Washington Township.
Following an alleged threat via social media, troopers launched an investigation. Victims included a 49-year-old Selinsgrove man, a 29- and 49-year-old Lewisburg man and a 44-year-old Winfield man.
Theft of services
• 8:12 a.m. July 1 at A&A Auto Store, Selinsgrove.
Someone dumped trash into a recycling dumpster owned by the business.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 10:35 p.m. July 3 along Washington Boulevard and Elizabeth Street, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 2019 Ram was stopped for an inoperable fog lamp when Brian Twigg, 39, of Montoursville, was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending.
DUI
• 1:14 p.m. July 4 along Route 44 south, Limestone Township.
A 28-year-old Jersey Shore woman, who was not named, allegedly painted the tailgate of a vehicle belonging to a 30-year-old Williamsport man. The woman was located at her residence, where she allegedly showed signs of impairment. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
DUI
• 11:25 p.m. June 28 along West Fourth and Pine streets, Williamsport.
A 2019 Ram was stopped for an alleged traffic violation and the driver found to be driving under the influence, troopers noted. Charges are pending.
DUI
• 10:50 p.m. June 24 along I-180 eastbound, Montoursville.
An unnamed driver of a 2015 Chevrolet was stopped for an alleged traffic violation and found to be driving under the influence, troopers noted. Charges are pending.
DUI crash
• 9:19 p.m. May 29 along Biddle Road, Upper Fairfield Township.
Troopers investigated an ATV crash in which the operator sustained a minor injury and was transported for treatment. No further information was provided.
2-vehicle crash
• 8:14 p.m. July 1 along Lincoln Drive at Tinsman Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by Taiesha M. Hyland, 22, of Williamsport, was traveling south, when it stopped at the light, proceeded to enter Lincoln Drive and was struck by a 2016 Jeep Latitude driven by Tina L. Beach, 65, of Montoursville, troopers noted. Both drivers and a child passenger in the Lucerne were belted and no injuries were noted. Hyland will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:08 a.m. June 30 along Muncy Creek Boulevard in the parking lot at Cole’s, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2013 Ram 1500 driven by an unnamed person backed from a parking stall and struck a parked 2014 Nissan Rogue, troopers noted. No one was injured.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:41 a.m. July 2 along East Penn Street, Muncy.
A 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Elysia L. Hinkel, 24, of Muncy, was traveling north when it went through a red light and struck a westbound 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Chris S. Klinger, 75, of Picture Rocks, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted. A suspected minor injury was reported, but no one was transported. Hinkel will be cited with traffic-control signals.
2-vehicle crash
• 9:44 a.m. July 3 along North Konkle Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 200 Honda Odyssey driven by Gerald L. Fullmer, 87, of Montoursville, was backing from a driveway when it struck a legally parked 2020 Subaru Forester, troopers noted. Fullmer allegedly suffered a medical episode.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 2:05 p.m. July 3 along Route 414, south of Old State Road, McHenry Township.
A 2001 Ford Ranger driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Milton boy was traveling north when it went off the east side of the roadway, spun counter-clockwise, struck a guiderail and came to rest in the southbound lane, troopers noted. The driver and a passenger, a 16-year-old New Columbia girl, were treated for suspected minor injuries, police said. The driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:29 p.m. July 6 along Main Street, south of Dochter Street, Salladasburg.
A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Shiloh Sheddy Flanigan, 21, of Salladasburg, was traveling south when it began to rotate, crossed the double-yellow lines, went into the northbound lane, rotated back across the roadway and struck a curb, troopers noted. Flanigan and passenger Brooke M. Shope, 22, of Williamsport, were not belted, police noted. Flanigan was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. Shope was treated at the scene.
