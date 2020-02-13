Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived or had hearings held are next due in court April 27 at Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Brian Gordon Munns, 46, of White Deer, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary count of harassment.
• Mark Lee Welker, 55, of Williamsport, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts), and summary counts of follow too closely and careless driving.
• Randy Isaac Snyder, 49, of Owings Mill, Md., pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and a traffic count of speeding were withdrawn.
• Hannah Smith, 19, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of retail theft and theft by unlawful taking.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
• 1:15 a.m. Jan. 11, 35 N. Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police followed a 2007 Ford F250 driven by John T. Wuerdeman, 56, of Lewisburg to his residence after it nearly hit a curb while making a turn then sped along North Derr Drive. Wuerdeman got out of the vehicle and was described as having a strong odor of a presumed alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. He was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital where a blood test revealed an alleged blood alcohol concentration of 0.236% at the time of testing. Misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance and DUI highest rate of alcohol charges were filed.
Theft by deception
• 11 a.m. Aug. 17 to 4 p.m. Feb. 5, 369 Sundance Ridge Road, East Buffalo Township.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged Cory A. Strickland, with felony counts of home improvement fraud and theft by deception false impression for not fulfilling a $7,055 contract to install a metal roof and gutters. The victims had given Strickland a check for half the amount which was cashed, but no work was done.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentencings
• Amy M. Dower, 44, of Tremont, time served (35 days) to 23 months in county jail, fines and costs for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Dominica M. McCarthy, 33, of Beaver Springs, fines and costs, must serve balance of maximum county prison sentence with immediate parole with 55 days’ credit for time served for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy M. Cleary, 42, of Milton, house arrest for 60 days, $500 fine plus costs for driving under suspension; one year of probation, $200 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Zigarski, 28, of Mount Carmel, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal trespass.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 9:24 p.m. Nov. 27 along Susquehanna Trail, in the area of Warrior Run Boulevard, Lewis Township.
Tyler Jacobson, 24, of 195 Warren St., Montoursville, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving and occupant protection. A vehicle driven by Jacobson was stopped after troopers noticed it cross a fog line several times. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concenetration of .119%.
DUI
• 6:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at Brimmer Avenue and Elm Street, Watsontown.
Paul Strohecker, 28, of 245 Union Ave., White Deer, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving while suspended or revoked, registration and certificate of title required and required financial responsibility. During a traffic stop, Strohecker allegedly exhibited signs of impairment. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .224%.
Terroristic threats
• 3:15 p.m. Feb. 5 at 318 Main St., Watsontown.
Dennis Beachel, 64, of 38 Michael Lane, lot 8, Watsontown, has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment. While on the phone with police Chief Rod Witherite, Beachel allegedly said Officer Chris Snyder “needs one right between the eyes.” A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 19.
State Police At Stonington DUI/drug possession
• 8:35 p.m. Jan. 9 along Center and Snydertown roads, Rush Township.
Troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash and an investigation revealed a vehicle failed to take a left turn, struck a utility pole and fled the scene. Troopers said a 2004 Nissan was involved and when contacted, the driver, Zakary Walls, 25, of Danville, showed signs of impairment. He was later charged with DUI, possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DUI/drug possession
• 4:20 p.m. Feb. 2 along Route 61 and Cherry Street, Upper Augusta Township.
A 1998 BMW 740I was stopped for an alleged violation and troopers said Steven Bernstein, 35, of Pikesville, Md., was arrested for DUI and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
DUI/drug possession
• 11:30 p.m. Jan. 22 along West Water and North Market streets, Shamokin.
Troopers stopped a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica and arrested Alexander Pagan, 28, of Shamokin, for DUI and drug possession, it was noted.
DUI
• 1:49 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 7700 block of Route 61, Coal Township.
Troopers stopped a 2006 Honda Ridgeline and arrested Ernest Delbo, 51, of Shamokin, for DUI, it was noted. A passenger, Kenny Bunch, 37, of Shamokin, was arrested for drug possession and warrants, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:06 p.m. Friday along Route 61, east of South Lilly Road, Shamokin Township.
A 2007 Honda Civic driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Sunbury girl struck the rear of a 2017 Subaru Outback driven by Jamie E. Long, 52, of Sunbury, as the Subaru was stopped for a school bus, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:20 a.m. Saturday along Route 61, west of Old Reading Road, Shamokin Township.
A 2004 Dodge Dakota driven by Isaiah M. Roberts, 19, of Selinsgrove, was traveling north when it went out of control in icy conditions, off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch. The driver and passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 6:20 p.m. Jan. 31 along Routes 61/901, Coal Township.
Troopers stopped a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta and arrested the front-seat passenger, Austin Snyder, 20, of Coal Township, for possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 1:59 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 700 block of North Shamokin Street, Shamokin.
Troopers stopped a 2000 Nissan Altima and arrested Rebekka Haley, 25, of Coal Township, for possession of a drug paraphernalia, it was reported.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Natural death
• Between 9 p.m. Friday and 5:15 p.m. Saturday at Countryside Village, Monroe Township.
Troopers investigated a death at 33 Countryside Village. The homeowner, a 77-year-old Selinsgrove woman, was found dead of apparent natural causes. No evidence led troopers to believe the death was suspicious.
DUI crash
• 4:44 a.m. Saturday along Route 104 and Shade Mountain Road, Washington Township.
Jason White, 35, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was arrested for DUI following a one-vehicle crash involving a 2011 Ford F150 XLT, troopers reported.
DUI
• 2:05 a.m. Tuesday along Coon Hunter and Paxtonville roads, Franklin Township.
A 2012 GMC Sierra was stopped for speeding, troopers noted, and a 26-year-old Middleburg man determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
Burglary
• Between 5:45 a.m. and noon Monday at 1379 Paxton St., Franklin Township.
Someone broke into the residence and stole a lockbox containing a pistol, valued at $400 and approximately $4,000 in cash belonging to Steven Wagner, 31, of Middleburg. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 5:36 a.m. Monday along East Third Street at Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Lester R. McStay, 66, of Williamsport, was traveling north when it struck the passengers side of a 2013 Ford Chassis driven by Brian P. Beattie, 52, of Montoursville, which was stationary at a traffic light, troopers reported. McStay was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected injury, it was noted. He will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:10 p.m. Monday along Route 220 north, Woodward Township.
A 2014 Subaru Crosstrek driven by an unnamed person swerved to vaoid a deer, left the berm and struck a guiderail, troopers noted. No one was injured and no damage to PennDOT property reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:49 p.m. Monday along Route 220, west of Auchmuty Road, Muncy Township.
An eastbound 2001 Ford driven by Robert G. Hoosier, 38, of Hughesville, drifted across the roadway, nearly struck another vehicle head-on, went off the north shoulder, struck a mailbox and hit an embankment, troopers noted. Hoosier was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with careless driving, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:31 a.m. Monday along Route 184, east of Pinebrook Road, Cogan House Township.
A 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Kimberly S. Shoemaker, 34, of Montgomery, was traveling west when it went across the eastbound lane in a right curve, struck a utility pole and went back onto the roadway, troopers noted. Shoemaker was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, registration of title, operation following suspension or registration, and operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:47 a.m. Friday along Hoppestown Road,, east of Proctor Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by Wendy L. Knorr, 45, of Montoursville, was traveling south in snowy conditions when it went through a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree. Knorr was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unspecified injury. The crash remains under investigation.
Theft by deception
• 4:29 p.m. Tuesday along Sylvan Dell Road, Armstrong Township.
A fraudulent account was allegedly created in the name of a 48-year-old South Williamsport woman. Troopers are investigating.
Theft by deception
• 8 a.m. Jan. 24 along Rose Valley Road, Gamble Township.
Open brokerage accounts in the name of a 48-year-old Trout Run man were determined to be fraudulent, police reported. Several accounts had been opened through Charles Schwab using the man’s information. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-368-5700.
Scattering rubbish
• Between 8 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. Jan. 31 along Cross Mountain Lane, Bastress Township.
At least 10 bags of refuse were left at the location, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
US Attorney David J. Freed
Middle District of Pa.
Theft
• Feb. 10 in Laporte, Sullivan County.
Mary Handzus, 63, of Laporte, was charged with theft stemming from allegations that between 2012 and 2019 while employed as a sheriff’s deputy she stole $198,566 from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The case was investigated by the FBI and state police.
