Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Assault
• 11:40 a.m. Sunday along Main Street, Watsontown.
Jordan A. Brown, 34, of Watsontown, was charged with simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment stemming from allegations he assaulted a female, resulting in multiple injuries. Brown allegedly smashed personal property and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was jailed in Northumberland County pending arraignment.
Strangulation
• 10:45 p.m. Saturday along East Ninth Street, Watsontown.
Natalie L. Asher, 36, of Watsontown, was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment stemming from allegations she choked a victim with her hands, resulting in injury. Ashler allegedly threatened to stab the victim. She was arraigned and released on $25,000 bail.
State Police At Milton Terroristic threats
• 6:01 p.m. Dec. 12 at 8635 Route 405, Turbot Township.
Nicole Donnelly, 51, of Montoursville, and Kelly Packer, 48, of Milton, engaged in a physical altercation during which Packer allegedly waived a firearm and slashed plastic on a window in the kitchen. Packer was arraigned on charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering, simple assault and harassment while Donnelly received a non-traffic citation for harassment.
Strangulation
• 11:54 p.m. Dec. 14 at 936 Schell Road, Lewis Township.
Troopers said Aaron Shults, 25, of Northumberland, wrapped his forearm around the neck of Taylor Heun, 22, of Northumberland, which impeded her breathing. Shults was confronted by three men, Travis Walters, 24, of Turbotville, Trent Houtsz, 24, of New Columbia and Kenneth Lankford, 23, of Watsontown, all of whom struck Shults in the face, police noted. Shults was arrested and Walters, Houtz and Lankford were arrested as well.
Criminal mischief
• 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 5360 Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township.
Christmas decorations belonging to Elaine Michael, 53, of Turbotville, were dmaged, a bench was moved and contents from a garbage can thrown on a deck, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Union County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 12:27 p.m. Dec. 9 along Creek Road, White Deer Township.
A 1996 Ford Ranger driven by Joshua L. Craver, 31, of Montgomery, was traveling south when Craver looked down at his phone, failed to take a curve, left the roadway and struck a creek bad, troopers reported. Craver was allegedly found to be under the influence. Charges are pending blood tests, police noted. Craver will be cited with careless driving.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:47 p.m. Dec. 15 along Furnace Road at Dreisbach Church Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Renae W. Eck, 76, of Mifflinburg, was traveling west when it stopped at the stop sign, proceeded into the intersection and struck the rear area of a northbound 2016 Nissan Altima driven by David E. Walker, 56, of Middleburg, troopers reported. The Altima rotated after contact, then struck a guiderail. A passenger in the Altima, Connie E. Walker, 53, of Middleburg, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with an unspecified injury, it was noted. All were belted.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 5:56 a.m. Saturday along Johnson Mill Road, north of Stahl Lane, Buffalo Township.
A 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by Wayne F. Brazzle, 32, of Dauphin, was traveling north when it went off the east shoulder, struck a lamp box and electrical box, then a tree, troopers reported. Brazzle and passenger Tierney Boyles, 40, of Milton, were not belted, police noted. Both were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with what police suspected were serious injuries. A 4-year-old girl was restrained in a child safety seat and was transported as well with a suspected injury.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:28 p.m. Dec. 18 along White Deer Pike, east of Garden Hollow Road, Lewis Township.
Troopers said a 2015 Freightliner driven by Asad A. Noor, 46, of Phoenix, Ariz., was traveling at approximately 15 mph when the truck went out of control in snowy/icy conditions, jackknifed and struck a ditch. Noor and passenger Abdirizak Osman, 34, of Louisville, were not injured.
Hit and run
• 5:31 p.m. Dec. 17 along Westbranch Highway, south of Hospital Drive, Kelly Township.
An unknown vehicle struck a turning 2016 Dodge Durango driven by Erin R. Moyer, 36, of Lewisburg, then continued south on Route 15, police noted. No one was injured.
Retail theft
• 11 a.m. Friday at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Rebecca Foust, 32, of Mifflinburg, allegedly stole $97.81 from the store, police noted.
Theft
• 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at 9850 Buffalo Road, West Buffalo Township.
The computer of Patricia Jordan, 60, of Mifflinburg, was accessed and locked by an unknown person, troopers reported. The suspect then attempted to obtain payment to unlock the computer, troopers added.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI crash (injuries)
• 9:48 p.m. Dec. 17 at 1967 River Drive, Cooper Township.
A 2019 Honda Civic driven by Brandon D. Hendricks, 26, of Kulpmont, was traveling east when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole, went through a grassy area off the north berm, struck mailboxes and a sign, then struck a tree, which caused the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise, troopers noted. Hendricks and passenger Brooklyn M. Kessler, 26, of Catawissa, were belted and were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected serious injuries. Troopers reported that the accident is under investigation and that DUI-alcohol/controlled substances may have been a factor.
DUI crash
• 3:10 a.m. Dec. 14 along Kaseville Road, north of Rock Ridge Trail, Valley Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Ford Focus driven by Jared D. Esenwein, 21, of Danville, was traveling south when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said the accident is under investigation and DUI charges are pending.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 3:34 p.m. Friday along New Berlin Highway at Smalsh Barrick Road, Jackson Township.
A 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Cathie M. Wilkinson, 80, of Milton, was traveling south when it allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign, went through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2013 Subaru Outback driven by Timothy D. Marker, 83, of McClure. Wilkinson was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a possible injury, troopers noted. All others were belted and no injuries noted. Wilkinson will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Retail theft
• 6:25 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Melissa Campbell, 51, of Mount Pleasant Mills, allegedly concealed merchandise valued at $26.44 (boys clothing) and $5.16 (pet food), then left the store without purchasing the merchandise.
Retail theft
• 5:54 p.m. at Kohls, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Troopers were dispatched for an alleged retail theft, obtained a registration plate and contacted the female matching the description of the suspect, it was noted. Brandy Cuff, 43, of Linden, allegedly took bracelets valued at $199.98. The vehicle involved was a 2013 Lincoln-Continental MKZ.
Retail theft
• 12:52 p.m. Dec. 4 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Katia Cordero Gonzalez, 29, of Selinsgrove, allegedly failed to pay for leggings valued at $27.96.
Retail theft
• 4:40 p.m. Oct. 20 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Katia Cordero Gozalez, 29, of Selinsgrove, allegedly failed to pay for food products valued at $3.98
