Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 2:48 p.m. July 22 in Delaware Township.
Troopers responded to a Children and Youth Services referral and through an investigation, reported a 16-year-old Watsontown girl was slapped on the buttocks.
Drug possession
• 11:21 p.m. July 30 along Potash and Center streets, McEwensville.
Troopers stopped a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier for an expired license, it was noted. Tyler Hamm, 26, of New Columbia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and charges filed, troopers said.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 10:18 p.m. June 6 along Route 16, Gregg Township.
Elizabeth Nicole Arici, 44, of 51 First St., Allenwood, was charged with DUI (two counts) and careless driving after police said they responded to a report of a passed out woman behind the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot. Troopers said Arici was discovered passed out in the driver’s seat, at which time Arici showed signs of impairment. An odor of alcohol was detected, police noted, and a bottle of vodka was found inside the vehicle. Later blood tests showed her blood-alcohol content to be .289 percent, police said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
DUI
• 11:35 p.m. July 5 along Johnson Mill Road, Buffalo Township.
Andrew Richard McGill, 27, of 36 Pine Lane, Lewisburg, was charged with DUI (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving by State Police At Milton. Troopers said a vehicle driven by McGill was stopped after it was observed crossing over the center line and turning into a police cruiser’s travel lane. McGill allegedly showed signs of impairment and an odor of marijuana was detected, police noted. McGill allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana while driving and later blood tests allegedly showed signs of marijuana and a blood-alcohol content of .031 percent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
DUI
• July 5 along Furnace Road at Ridge Road, Buffalo Township.
Joseph Joshua Martin, 29, of 812 Green St., Mifflinburg, was charged with DUI (two counts), recklessly endangering another person, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving vehicle at safe speed, careless driving and reckless driving following a one-vehicle crash. Troopers from Milton said Martin showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood-alcohol content was .209 percent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
DUI
• 2:10 p.m. June 12 along East Chestnut and North Line streets, Mifflinburg.
Kathleen Rose Bailey, 40, of 35 S. 14th St., Lewisburg, was charged with DUI (two counts), reckless driving, careless driving, driving on right side of roadway, driving on roadways laned for traffic and vehicle turning left. After being notified of a be-on-the-lookout notice, Mifflinburg police noticed the vehicle in question stopped. Police said the driver showed signs of impairment and a tire on the vehicle had blown out. Later tests showed Bailey’s blood-alcohol content was .362 percent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
DUI
• June 24 along Smith Road, Limestone Township.
Clarence William Rossman, 45, of 30 Montgomery Ave., Lewistown, was charged by state police with DUI (three counts), possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and careless driving. Troopers said Rossman showed signs of impairment and a bag of white powder was found in the vehicle. Later tests showed Rossman’s blood tested positive for opiates, marijuana, methamphetamine and alcohol. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Purchase of a controlled substance
• July 18 along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township.
Christopher Q. Alexander, 34, of 1429 Pennsylvania Ave., Apt. 6, Bethlehem, was charged with purchase of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, windshield obstructions and wipers after a vehicle stop for illegal tint. State Police At Milton said Alexander was driving on a suspended license and that Alexander admitted to having a small amount of ecstasy and marijuana. A search yielded a pill bottle, a bag containing marijuana, marijuana seeds and additional paraphernalia, police noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 8.
Criminal mischief
• Between May 1-11 in the cemetery along South Fourth Street, Mifflinburg.
Zachary Daniel Beiler, 18, of 671 Buffalo Creek Road, Mifflinburg, was charged by Mifflinburg police with criminal mischief stemming from allegations he was part of a group that pushed a stone off a mausoleum, which caused $200 in damages. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived or had hearings held are due for formal arraignment Oct. 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Daniel Joseph Bilby, 30, of Pittsburgh, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (three counts) and summary counts of trespass by motor vehicle and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
• Melissa A. Rodarmel, 47, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (three counts), possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and summary count of obedience to traffic-control devices.
State Police At Milton Motorcycle crash (injuries)
• 3:14 p.m. Aug. 2 along Treibly Road, south of New Columbia Road, White Deer Township.
Troopers said a 2006 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic driven by Jesse R. Sperl, 43, of Watsontown, was traveling north when it went out of control in a left curve, dropped onto its side and slid north along the roadway. The motorcycle rotated clockwise. Both Sperl and a 14-year-old male passenger were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with non-life-threatening injuries, it was noted. Both were wearing helmets. Sperl will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:34 a.m. Aug. 5 along Park Road at Felmey Road, Union Township.
A 2004 Mazda 3 driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Winfield boy was traveling east when it went through a stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Susan V. Stewart, 60, of Northumberland, police noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. The boy will be cited with a stop sign violation.
Hit and run
• 12:36 p.m. Aug. 3 in the parking lot at Big Lots, Kelly Township.
An unknown vehicle struck a vehicle parked in a stall, troopers noted.
Hit and run
• 10:15 p.m. July 24 in the parking lot at Forest House Hotel, West Buffalo Township.
An unknown vehicle struck a parked 2016 GMC Sierra in the parking lot and fled the scene, troopers noted.
Theft
• Between 5:30 p.m. July 31 and 9 a.m. Aug. 1 at C.H. Waltz and Sons Inc., 1168 Westbranch Highway, Union Township.
Someone stole three zero-turn lawn mowers and a license plate, troopers reported. Stolen items included a 2020 Kubota valued at $10,105; an Exmark 60 valued at $9,000; Exmark 54 valued at $8,500; and Pa. registration ZFH-1389 valued at $25.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Timothy Turner member, 44 Market LLC to Benae A. Beamon, Thelathia A. Young, property in East Buffalo Township, $241,000.
• Susan Z. Mapes, Susan Zimmerman, Mark A. Mapes to Sheryl A. Fetter, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Emma M. Fleck, Emma K. Fleck, Patrick A. Fleck to Emma M. Fleck, Patrick A. Fleck, property in East Buffalo Township corrective deed, $1.
• LSF10 master participation trust by attorney, Hudson Homes Management LLC attorney to Clarence Valentine, Linda Valentine, property in East Buffalo Township, $205,000.
• Martin Beachy, Martin Beachy Jr., Sara C. Beachy to Jeffrey M. Spotts, Gregory L. Spotts property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Levi M. Beachy, Linda A. Beachy Martin Beachy Jr., Sara C. Beachy to Jeffrey M. Spotts, Gregory L. Spotts, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 11:11 a.m. Aug. 4 along Liberty Valley Road, Liberty Township.
An eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Emily M. Shaffer, 19, of Danville, crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a westbound 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by William J. Leitch, 79, of Loganton, troopers noted. All were belted. Shaffer will be cited, police reported.
Criminal mischief
• Between July 29 and 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at 23 Water St., Washingtonville.
Someone allegedly broke the front door window belonging to Matteo Loduca, 69, of Danville. Damage was estimated at $400.
