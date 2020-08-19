Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Domestic disturbance
• 1:12 p.m. Aug. 17 along East 11th Street, Watsontown.
Daniel William Nye, 29, of 111 E. Main St., Fredericksburg, allegedly assaulted a 9-year-old boy by punching and slapping the boy. Nye allegedly caused a disturbance at the residence. He was taken into custody and charged, police noted.
State Police At Milton Motorcycle vs. car (injuries)
• 1:22 p.m. Aug. 15 along Route 254, west of Taylor Road, Turbot Township.
A 2001 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider driven by Gary W. Strickland, 60, of New Columbia, was entering Route 254 from a private drive and was struck by a 2008 Ford Edge driven by Kurt N. Umholtz, 40, of Milton, according to police. Strickland and passenger Lori E. Strickland, 52, were not wearing helmets and both were ejected, police said. Both were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with unspecified injuries. Strickland will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Hit and run
• 12:21 a.m. Aug. 5 along Paradise Road, Turbot Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash where a vehicle had crashed into an embankment and fence. The driver had left the scene and was later discovered to be Matthew Dimm, 28, of Watsontown. Drugs and paraphernalia were found at the scene, police noted. Dimm was charged with drug possession, drug paraphernalia and hit and run.
Hit and run
• 6:19 a.m. Aug. 13 along Shakespeare Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2004 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Yuriy Gussev, 23, of Watsontown, was traveling east when it failed to take a left curve, went out of control, off the roadway, struck a tree and entered a cornfield, troopers said. No injuries were reported. Gussev will be cited with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, police noted.
Criminal mischief
• 6:43 a.m. Aug. 17 at 2293 Main St., Delaware Township.
A 2010 Ford Edge belonging to Melissa Raup, 38, of Watsontown, was vandalized, troopers reported.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 5:54 a.m. Aug. 16 along Routes 147 and 45, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers from Stonington reported stopping a 2019 Honda and finding the driver to be under the influence of alcohol.
DUI
• 1:48 a.m. Aug. 15 at 290 Anthracite Road, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers responded to a disabled motorist and allegedly found a suspect passed out in the driver’s seat while the vehicle was still running. The driver was determined to be under the influence of drugs and in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.
DUI/possession
• 11:11 a.m. Aug. 13 along East Webster and North Pearl streets, Shamokin.
Troopers said a 1998 Volvo S70 was stopped and Tysheed Cooper, 27, of Shamokin, was determined to be under the influence and in possession of drugs. Additionally, troopers said passenger Tiffany Washburn, 28, of Shamokin, was found in possession of drugs. Both were taken into custody, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:53 a.m. Aug. 4 along Route 890 at Seven Points Road, Rockefeller Township.
Troopers said a 2007 Hummer driven by Treina L. Mariano, 60, of Coal Township, was traveling east when it entered the intersection without proper clearance and struck a 2014 Freightliner driven by Colton J. Lenig, 29, of Danville. Mariano was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. All were belted. She will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Harassment
• 9:17 a.m. Aug. 13 along Scott Street, Kulpmont.
Carl Marchetti, 60, of Kulpmont, allegedly threw frozen meat into the backyard of a 31-year-old Kulpmont woman. He was charged.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearing
Formal arraignment for those who waived or had hearings held for court will be Oct. 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Lavel V. Pearson, 50, of Lackawanna, N.Y., had felony counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent and aggravated indecent assault-forcible compulsion, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, indecent assault without consent and indecent assault-forcible compulsion and a summary count of harassment held for court.
• Richard Donald Derr, 26, of SCI Coal Township, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor cont of terroristic threats.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 2:30 p.m. Aug. 16 along Old Route 15, north of I-80 westbound, White Deer Township.
Troopers said a 2008 Jeep Compass driven by George N. Russell, 48, of New Columbia, was traveling north when it passed a parked vehicle on the east shoulder and attempted to a pass a 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Heidi E. Coss, 41, of Philippi, W.Va., in a no-passing zone when it struck the Nissan’s left front quarter panel. All were belted and no injuries were noted. Russell will be cited with no-passing zones and Coss with turning movements and required signals, police added.
Theft
• 9:14 p.m. Aug. 16 at 120 White Deer Avenue, White Deer Township.
A 20-inch BMX-style Genesis bicycle was stolen from the yard, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Scattering rubbish
• 1 p.m. Aug. 17 along Leiser Road, White Deer Township.
A known, unnamed, suspect allegedly dropped off a large amount of garbage by the cans at the White Deer Car Wash. The suspect then agreed to clean up the mess and no charges were pursued.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Burglary
• 2:17 p.m. Aug. 16 at 1913 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township.
Troopers said a rental unit had the following items, belonging to Jason Hamilton, 36, of Danville, stolen from it: Fishing poles valued at $40, football and baseball cards valued at $200, fishing boots valued at $40, socket set valued at $20, jigsaw valued at $40, circular saw valued at $50, fishing tackle boxes valued at $20, Tonka truck valued at $5 and an action figure valued at $5.
Possession
• 1:35 a.m. July 25 at 2165 I-80 westbound, Liberty Township.
Troopers said a 1998 Nissan Altima was stopped and the driver, Harrison Glover, 41, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence. Following a search, marijuana was seized, police noted.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Motorcycle vs. car (injury)
• 12:46 p.m. Aug. 9 along Route 522, west of Ridge Road, Spring Township.
Troopers said a 2001 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide driven by Kirby A. Frymoyer, 46, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2017 Ford Edge driven by Leo N. Haines, 72, of Beaver Springs. Frymoyer was ejected and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. Frymoyer will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 9:54 a.m. Aug. 15 along Route 522 at University Avenue, Penn Township.
A 2006 BMW 330XI driven by James R. Mattern, 39, of Middleburg, was traveling north when it rearended a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by Brittney K. Weaver, 33, of Paxtonville, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:04 p.m. Aug. 13 along Attig Road, north of Penns Drive, Monroe Township.
A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jeffrey A. Black, 51, of Sunbury, was traveling north when it struck the side of a southbound 2006 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Louis Paradis, 64, of Northumberland, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured. Black will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:36 p.m. Aug. 13 along Troxelville Road, east of Decker Road, Adams Township.
A 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Kathryn D. Zeager, 20, of Selinsgrove, was traveling west when the drive shaft became disconnected, the rear tires locked up, which caused the vehicle to rotate clockwise and hit an embankment, troopers noted. Zeager was belted and was not injured.
Rape
• 4:03 p.m. Jun 19 along Bucksey Road, Center Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged assault of a 45-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl.
