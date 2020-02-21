Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Christopher R. Bogus, 27, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
• Karl D. Knoebel, 54, of Northumberland, entered a guilty plea to notice of violations and required corrections and operation or permit operation with unsafe equipment.
• Christopher Snyder, 38, of Watsontown, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices, a summary charge.
• Brian L. Yoder, 32, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices, a summary charge.
• Troy E. Shade, 45, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices, a summary charge.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentencings
• David F. Maschal, 37, of Atlas, time served (65 days) to 12 months, $100 fine plus costs, no contact with the victim, for criminal mischief.
• Justin Cruz, 20, of Sunbury, recommitted to Northumberland County Jail to serve the balance of a maximum sentence with credit for time on parole and may be reparoled with the approval of a home plan, for intimidation of witnesses and simple assault.
• Xena Martofel, 22, of Shamokin, recommitted to Northumberland County Jail to serve the balance of a maximum sentence with credit for time on parole, for drug paraphernalia, to run concurrent to the same sentence for retail theft; her parole was revoked due to an additional charge of drug paraphernalia, the sentence for which will run concurrently with the two previous charges.
• Taliah Bivins, 25, of Reading, recommitted to Northumberland County Jail to serve the balance of a maximum sentence with credit for time on parole, for violating the terms of her parole on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Justin Catley, 24, Shamokin, recommitted to Northumberland County Jail to serve the balance of a maximum sentence with credit for time on parole (63 days), for violating the terms of his parole on a charge of receiving stolen property; he also violated the terms of his parole on a charge of retail theft, for which he was returned to the jail for four to 18 months; he may be eligible for early parole if it is recommended by a drug and alcohol assessment program.
• Blaine Hoover, 29, of Coal Township, recommitted to Northumberland County Jail to serve the balance of a maximum sentence with credit for time on parole, for violating the terms of his parole on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Tinia Beatty, 45, of Shamokin, jailed for four to 23 months after violating the terms of parole on a charge of criminal trespass, to run concurrently with a state sentence; Beatty may not consume, purchase or possess alcohol or enter any establishment whose primary purpose is serving alcohol, with the court’s prior permission.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 1:59 a.m. Saturday along the Veterans Memorial Bridge, Upper Augusta Township.
Following a traffic stop, troopers said Brenda L. Stroup, of Middleburg, was determined to be under the influence. Charges are pending toxicology results.
4-vehicle crash
• 10:04 p.m. Saturday along Route 147 at Mahantongo Creek Road, Lower Mahanoy Township.
Troopers said a 2007 Scion TC driven by Allen E. Deibler Jr., 34, of Dalmatia, was traveling north at a high rate of speed when it struck the left rear of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Nicole C. Michael, 29, of Dalmatia, which had turned left onto Route 147. The Scion continued through a yard and struck a parked 2007 Honda Civic, which then hit a 2006 Ford Fusion, troopers said. Deibler will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed. No significant injuries were reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:30 a.m. Monday along Route 61, west of Carroll Road, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Sydia S. Veney, 23, of Shamokin, was traveling south when it failed to take a right curve, went across the northbound lane, struck a guiderail and spun counterclockwise, troopers said. Veney and her passengers, ages 3 and 1, were belted and no injuries were noted. Veney will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:31 p.m. Feb. 8 along Snydertown Road, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Haymarket, Va., girl, was traveling west when it drifted off the roadway, went out of control, fishtailed, came back onto the roadway, went across the westbound lane and struck an embankment. The girl was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Megan’s Law violation
• Between Oct. 1-31 at 2000 Locust Gap Highway, Mount Carmel Township.
James Prawdzik, 27, of Shamokin, was charged with failure to comply and transported to Northumberland County Jail for arraignment, troopers reported.
Assault
• 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at SCI-Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
A 20-year-old inmate, of Chester, was stabbed multiple times by Chisem Manigo, 23, of Philadelphia, and Christian Espinosa, 24, of Columbia, troopers reported. Both were charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Assault
• 8 a.m. Sunday at SCI-Coal Township, Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Kashif Ellis, 33, of Philadelphia, allegedly struck a 32-year-old Coal Township man, during a pat down. Ellis also allegedly spit blood on the CO’s face.
Harassment
• 1 a.m. Friday along West Shamokin Street, Zerbe Township.
Troopers said Bret Lebo, 28, of Trevorton, grabbed a 26-year-old Trevorton woman and pushed her. He was cited.
Harassment
• 7:30 a.m. Monday along North 10th St., Kulpmont.
Troopers said a 43-year-old woman and 46-year-old man, both of Kulpmont, were involved in a physical altercation. It was later discovered there was protection-from-abuse order in place with the woman as the protected person. Charges are pending.
Theft by deception
• Noon Feb. 13 at 3943 Route 61, Shamokin Township.
An unknown person allegedly scammed John Gilligbauer, 49, of Sunbury, into sending four diamond rings, valued at $1,483.99, $1,354.68, $999.99 and $1,272. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-286-5601.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 1:18 p.m. Monday along Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 2007 Hyundai Accent driven by Wendy L. Crawford, 67, of Berrysburg, stopped, then proceeded into the intersection while attempting a left turn and struck a northbound 2014 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Larry A. Fisher, 34, of Sunbury. Both drivers were belted. Crawford will be cited with traffic-control signals.
Reckless endangerment
• 1:23 p.m. Monday at 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers responded to a possible overdose and discovered Darrian Brubacher, 24, of Emmaus, had used needles on the street in an attempt to get high, then disposed of the needles in the bathroom trash.
Retail theft
• 4:55 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Ernest Hollenbach, 89, of Sunbury, was arrested for allegedly stealing Folgers coffee valued at $3.14, scissors valued at $19.97; sandals valued at $5.98 and tea bags valued at $2.97.
Retail theft
• 12:11 p.m. Feb. 8 at Kohls, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
An unknown male allegedly stole seven pair of Nike shoes valued at $548.91. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
• 4:20 p.m. Tuesday along Saegers Station Road, south of Riddell Road, Clinton Township.
A 2009 Subaru Impreza driven by Zachery E. Gable, 31, of Hughesville, was traveling east when it went into the oncoming lane, left the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers reported. Gable was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:59 a.m. Wednesday along Beaver Lake Road, Penn Township.
A southbound 2005 Honda Civic went out of control in a right curve and struck a utility pole. No one was injured. The driver will be cited with operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
Criminal trespass
• 3:40 a.m. Feb. 12 along Clayton Avenue., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers investigated an alleged domestic assault and charged James Williams, 40, of Williamsport. The victim was a 38-year-old Williamsport woman.
Corruption of minors
• Between Aug. 1, 2015, and June 30, 2018, along River Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers received a report of suspected abuse involving a 16-year-old Montoursville boy who claimed his parents had been providing him alcohol since he was a sixth grader. An investigation is ongoing.
Corruption of minors
• 11:36 a.m. Tuesday at 241 Back St., Upper Fairfield Township.
Troopers responded to a Childline referral involving an alleged corruption of a juvenile. An investigation is ongoing.
Corruption of minors
• 11:38 a.m. Tuesday at 219 River Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a Childline referral and noted an investigation into corruption of minors involving a juvenile is ongoing.
Corruption of minors
• 12:07 p.m. Tuesday at Loyalsock Valley Elementary School, 3790 Route 87, Upper Fairfield Township.
An investigation into an alleged corruption of minors is ongoing.
Theft
• 1:15 a.m. Feb. 12 along Fairfield Road and I-180 west, Fairfield Township.
A 55-year-old Shenandoah man ran out of gas along the interstate when a white man described as being in his early 30s approached to see if he needed help, troopers noted. The victim gave the suspect $20 to get gas, and never returned. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• 1:03 p.m. Tuesday at 11825 Wallis Run Road, Cascade Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged theft.
Theft
• 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at 770 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Troopers are investigating an alleged theft.
Theft of vehicle
• 8:08 a.m. Tuesday at 1313 Commerce Park Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers are investigating the theft of a 1976 Chevrolet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.