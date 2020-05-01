Union County
Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Madison S. Hokenbrough, 23, of Lewisburg, entered guilty pleas to summary counts of parking prohibited certain days and hours, and on-street metered parking.
• Jonathan R. De Hoy, 20, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to exceed 55 mph in other location by 50 mph, a summary charge.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
• William Harry Marks, 58, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two) and summary counts of disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
• Jonathan Wayne Lloyd, 45, of Mifflinburg, had misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property held for court.
• Kurtiss Shain Moyer, 30, of Millmont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and a summary count of harassment.
• Joshua Lee Craver, 31, of Montoursville, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (five), operate vehicle without ignition interlock and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
• Justin Lloyd Valentine, 45, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
• Linda M. Valentine, 73, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
• Wayne Fernandez Brazzle, 33, of Milton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, misdemeanor counts of DUI (three) and recklessly endangering another person and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to safety belt-driver and front seat occupant.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Dudley F. Gerow Jr., Kathryn B. Gerow to Sirva Relocation LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $295,000.
• Sirva Relocation LLC to Saquib A. Siddiqi, Morgan E. Siddiqi, property in East Buffalo Township, $529,500.
• ACPI Wood Products LLC to ACPI Wood Products LLC, property in Mifflinburg, quit claim, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Hit and run
• 5:30 p.m. Tuesday along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by Charles C. Miller, 62, of Selinsgrove, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2010 Nissan Altima driven by Patti L. Frost, 60, of Trevorton, troopers reported, then continued north along Route 15. Both drivers were issued citations, police said.
Hit and run
• 2:48 p.m. Tueday along Brown Street, west of Pennsylvania Avenue, Monroe Township.
An unknown vehicle backed from a parking spot onto Brown street and struck the driver’s side of a legally parked 2012 Ford Fusion, then fled the scene, troopers reported. A suspect was described as a white man, slim build with blond hair.
PFA violation
• 7:54 a.m. Tuesday along South Market Street near Route 35, Penn Township.
Troopers said Clyde Lee Bell, 35, of Freeburg, violated a protection-from-abuse order by contacting a 41-year-old Port Trevorton woman. Bell was jailed in Snyder County in lieu of $10,000 bail.
PFA violation
• 11 p.m. Sunday in Monroe Township.
Joseph Vitadamo, 74, of Sunbury, was arrested for violating a protection-from-abuse order, troopers reported. The victim was a 65-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Harassment
• 9:47 a.m. Monday in Monroe Township.
James Stetler, 54, of Halifax, allegedly followed a 32-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, both of Selinsgrove, to their place of employment after allegedly harassing the family through social media. Stetler was charged, troopers said.
Harassment
• 5:50 p.m. April 11 along Universal Road, Penn Township.
Troopers responded to a reported assault in Lowe’s parking lot and arrested a 37-year-old Port Trevorton man and a 15-year-old Port Trevorton boy.
Recovered vehicle
• 11:55 a.m. Monday along Commerce Avenue and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A vehicle stolen from Scott Township, Columbia County, was recovered in the parking lot at Perkin’s, troopers noted.
Theft from a motor vehicle
• Between March 23 and April 23 at 1467 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Someone took a catalytic converter from a 2013 Ford Econoline E450, troopers said. The converter was valued at $750.
Retail theft
• 4:07 p.m. April 18 at 499 Old Route 15, Chapman Township.
A suspect described as a black man wearing a black hat with white logo, green coat with a black hood, white T-shirt, black sweatpants with white lines on the thigh and white and black sneakers stole miscellaneous food items valued at $78.12, troopers reported. The suspect was driving a gray, four-door car. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft
• Between 5 p.m. April 3 and 5:44 p.m. April 9 along Breon Road, Center Township.
Troopers said Point Township police advised them of a recovered stolen firearm, a Sig Sauer P320 semiautomatic valued at $550. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• Noon Tuesday at 131 S. South St., Freeburg.
Troopers were dispatched to the Freeburg carnival grounds for a report of damage to a set of exterior doors, and a rock thrown through a soda machine door. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
• 2 p.m. April 24 at 9491 Route 220, Shrewsbury Township.
A 1995 Honda Civic driven by Matthew W. Thompson, 23, of New Albany, was traveling north when it drifted into the oncoming lane, off the northwest shoulder and struck a concrete rail, troopers reported. Thompson was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Loitering/prowling at night
• 12:29 a.m. April 24 along Cemetery Road, Loyalsock Township.
A black man was allegedly loitering and prowling in the area when he fled northwest on foot when confronted by a witness, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Extortion/blackmail
• 8:37 p.m. April 18 at 119 Park Road, Watson Township.
Someone contacted Raymond Bauman, 39, of Jersey Shore, using a fraudulent account, troopers reported. When Bauman accepted a friend request, communication ensued and the suspect was able to hack Bauman’s cell phone and retrieve a nude video, it was noted. The suspect threatened to post the video publicly unless Bauman paid $3,500. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft from motor vehicle
• 3:34 p.m. Monday in the area of 240 N. Main St., Clinton Township.
A brown wallet/clutch with a gold clasp valued at $25 and $40 in cash was taken from a 1999 Chevrolet, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• Between 4:15 and 4:50 p.m. April 3 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
A 68-year-old Hughesville woman left her wallet in the basket of a shopping cart, where it was taken, police noted. The wallet is valued at $50 and $60 was also stolen.
Theft from a building
• Between March 15 and 6:30 p.m. April 5 at 22 Johnson Drive, Susquehanna Township.
Someone stole a John Deere STX38 riding mower with a cracked and busted engine cover valued at $500. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• Between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. April 17 at 2457 Route 654, Susquehanna Township.
A piece of construction equipment described as a Van Mark II aluminum frame with 10-foot siding break, valued at $1,500, was stolen from Sean Mackey, 56, of Trout Run, troopers reported.
Drug possession
• 6:21 a.m. Sunday at Motel 6, 2815 Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive male in room 202 and discovered the person had taken multiple unknown narcotics and herbal substances, police said. The male was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, for medical evaluation and issues related to overdose, it was noted.
Drug possession
• 10:57 p.m. April 7 along Grove and Wyoming streets, Williamsport.
Troopers recovered a backpack. Anyone wishing to claim the lost item may call 570-368-5700.
