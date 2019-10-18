Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 11:44 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 3900 block of Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers stopped a 2009 Ford Focus and noted Ricky Swigart, 59, of Milton, admitted to drinking alcohol. Signs of impairment were noted and Swigart was charged, police said.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 4:17 a.m. Wednesday along I-180 eastbound at mile marker 6.8, Delaware Township.
A 2019 Subaru Impreza driven by Joseph A. Davenport, 21, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it struck a deer, causing major damage to the front of the vehicle, troopers noted. Davenport was belted and was not injured.
Burglary
• 4:15 a.m. Sept. 22 at 8400 Route 405, Turbot Township.
Troopers are investigating a burglary and criminal mischief. No additional information was provided.
Theft
• Noon April 3 along Berkeley Drive, Delaware Township.
Troopers investigated a reported contractor-client issue and noted money was paid for home improvements under a contract and the work was not completed. Victims included a 46-year-old man and 41-year-old woman, both of Watsontown, and value of work was listed at $27,914.40.
Marriage licenses
• Eric Smith, 23, of Watsontown, and Rebecca Sheedy, 23, of Watsontown.
• Billie Jo Levitan, 45, of Milton, and Shawn Hoover, 43, of Milton.
• Ashley Winner, 24, of Milton, and Cyrus Turner, 24, of Milton.
• William H. Bowersox, 81, of McEwensville, and Ann Weaver, 66, of McEwensville.
• David Renn, 56, of Sunbury, and Rachel Rehak, 35, of Sunbury.
• Stephen Zimmerman, 49, of Mount Carmel, and Cindy Wetzel, 52, of Mount Carmel.
• Brandon Zachary, 24, of Northumberland, and Torri Elizabeth Bromley, 20, of Northumberland.
• Justin Musser, 32, of Sunbury, and Katherine Springer, 28, of Sunbury.
• Taffie Fausey, 53, of Sunbury, and John Briner, 57, of Sunbury.
• Sean Maclain, 36, of Paxinos, and Tera Schauer, 35, of Paxinos.
• Erienne Strouse, 25, of Shamokin, and William Okronglis Jr., 26, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• David Gomez and Diana Gomez to Brittney N. Lankford and Cody L. Heintzelman, property in Turbot Township, $154,900.
• Phillip H. Bower to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Wells Fargo Bank NA by agent and Orange Coast Title Company agent to Secretary of Veterans Affairs and United States of America, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $10.
• Douglas W. Michael and Diane M. Michael to Michelle D. Duff, Tiffany M. Longnecker and Jason D. Michael, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Diane M.R. Miller, Diane M. Nye and George C. Nye to Leeann R. Koot, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Brian J. Paulhamus and Trisha R. Paulhamus to Jeffrey A. Hill and Katelyn A. McFeeters, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $195,000.
• Ironwood Court Associates to Harriet S. Miller, property in Watsontown, $189,049.
• Craig W. Richie and Mary K.A. Richie to Chad M. Westbrook, property in Milton, $1.
• David M. Hontz and Rebecca G. Hontz to Rebecca G. Hontz and David M. Hontz, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Abundant Service LLC to Vinny Clausi, property in Coal Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Diane W. Wendorf to Pastori Properties LLC, property in Coal Township, $28,000.
• Mark Talarovich and Jayne Pensyl to Joseph L. Hartman, property in Ralpho Township, $35,000.
• Ismail Serry to John W. Roe and Janet R. Rowe, property in Kulpmont, $33,600.
• Orner Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Susan O. Pieters trustee to James W. Orner and Patricia S. Orner, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Evelyn M. Hulsizer estate, Charles E. Hulsizer co-executor, Debra M. Zerbe co-executor and Debra M. Gautsch to James Kelly Buchannan, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Novipax LLC and Novipax Real Estate LLC to Store Master Funding IX LLC, properties in Ralpho and Shamokin townships, $10.
• Store Master Funding IX LLC to G&I IX Apollo Novi LLC, properties in Ralpho and Shamokin townships, $3,360,900.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Black Sun Capital LLC to Real Capital Group LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1,553.32.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Forgery
• 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Cole’s Hardware, 24 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
Tyler William Hendricks, 28, of 149 Spruce St., Sunbury, was charged with forgery, identity theft, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception and receiving stolen property stemming from allegations he took part in a plot to purchase $1,567.98 in merchandise and charged it fraudulently to an account he was not authorized to use, according to Mifflinburg police. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived or had hearings held for court are next scheduled to appear Oct. 28 in Union County Court, Lewisburg, for formal arraignment.
• Brett Michael Clayton, 24, of Watsontown, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (two counts), notice of change of name or address, failure to notify change in address, disregard traffic lane, careless driving and damage to property by operator motor vehicle.
• Ellen Mae Smith, 63, of New Columbia, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (two counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and no rear lights.
• Steven E. Hollenbach Jr., 42, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (two counts) and careless driving.
• Kaitlyn E. Baker, 18, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aaron Paul Harpster, 21, of Middleburg, had a charge of disorderly conduct moved to non-traffic while charges of harassment, stalking and another summary count were withdrawn.
• Nathan Allen Snyder, 41, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (two counts), resisting arrest/other law enforcement and fleeing or attempting to elude officer.
• Shannon Kay Bashus, 38, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of bad checks.
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg Possession with intent to deliver
• 5:10 p.m. Sept. 3 at 2813 Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township.
Austin Christopher Bower, 20, of 205 S. Market St., Selinsgrove, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (two counts) and maximum speed limits. Buffalo Valley Regional Police reported stopping a vehicle driven by Bower for traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. Police said Bower was in possession of suspected marijuana, ecstasy and LSD. There were approximately 100 doses of ecstasy, it was noted. Paraphernalia was also found and police said Bower’s blood tested positive for marijuana.
Receiving stolen property
• Aug. 27 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
William Michael Cook, 28, of 425 Lytle St., Minersville, was charged with receiving stolen property and retail theft. Troopers said surveillance footage showed Cook failing to pay for items valued at $1,169.42 by concealing them in a Diaper Genie.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
• 5:41 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 200 block of Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Toby James Wise, 26, of 446 Chestnut St., Apt. 2, Mifflinburg, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of adulterated or misbranded controlled substance of drug, operating a vehicle without a license and careless driving. Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped a vehicle driven by Wise after he allegedly “chirped” his tires. Police said Wise had no valid license and was in possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and muscle relaxers.
Summary trials
• A summary allegation of harassment subject other to physical contact filed against Eric M. Sutherland, 57, of Millbrook, N.Y. was dismissed.
• William P. Culliton, 19, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense, a summary charge.
State Police At Milton Theft
• Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3 at 332 Timberhaven Drive, Kelly Township.
Someone allegedly took seven checks from a mailbox at Kelly Court Apartments, Lewisburg. Items stolen, troopers said, included Moneygrams valued at $655 and $120.
Montour County
State Police at Milton Criminal mischief
• Between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at 2170 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township.
Damage was reported to the windshield of a 2001 Hyundai Sonata belonging to Ruth Passmore, 35, of Danville, troopers noted.
