Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Keystone Sportsment Association of Lycoming County to Clyde G. Rishel Jr. and Kelly A. Rishel, property in Delaware Township, $40,000.
• Wilma I. Harrison to Shannon L. Hartman-Bower, property in Lewis Township, $169,000.
• Jacob J. Hershberger and Salina E. Hershberger to Jeremy S. Pfleegor and Terri L. Wright-Pfleegor, property in Lewis Township, $280,000.
• Michael K. Foote and Albertina C. Foote to Terry L. Kirchner and Amy G. Pitou, property in Watsontown, $59,900.
• William C. Reber II and Christine L. Reber to William C. Reber III, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and Servicelink LLC agent to Erik Roberts, property in Delaware Township, $30,000.
• Peter Norvick and Renee L. Norvick to Kelly A. Kline, property in Coal Township, $69,000.
• Kris S. Smeltz and Kane S. Smeltz to Bowen Development LLC, property in Zerbe Township, $32,500.
• Charlotte A. Greiner and John H. Greiner to Bradley Allen Boonie-White, property in Sunbury, $99,000.
• Donna J. Simpson and Donna J. Hare to Alan V. Rachau and Elaine C. Rachau, property in Point Township, $1.
• Dennis A. Kodack Sr. to Dominic Carnuccio, property in Shamokin, $55,000.
• Batdorf Living Trust and Carey S. Latsha trustee to David A. Miller and Nicole M. Miller, property in Herndon, $1.
• Joseph Weikel, Darlene Hulsizer and Darlene Weikel to Kiesha L. Foulds, property in Lower Augusta Township, $35,000.
• Beverly A. Burd to Ryan S. Sebasovich and Samantha Perocier, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Nevin G. Balliet and Denise A. Balliet to Nancy Dioro, property in Mount Carmel, $86,500.
• Charles W. Smith to Evan Murphy, property in Kulpmont, $10,900.
• Patrick D. McHenry and Jessica L. McHenry to Patrick D. McHenry, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Dennis F. Klock and Sandra E. Forrty to Deven L. Klock, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Mabel M. Leininger to Patricia A. Cavanaugh and Jerry Cavanaugh, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Charles J. Bobeck to Joseph R. Bobeck, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Joy K. Sencen and Ronald J. Sencen to Erica Snyder and Christopher Kern, property in Herndon, $12,000.
• Lester Yohe, Mary Yohe and Mary Stoshack to Nuview Trust Co. and Daniel Smucker, property in Shamokin, $27,000.
• Christopher A. Yucha and Carolyn A. Yucha to Carolyn A. Yucha, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Patrick R. Madden estate and Kathleen A. Spudes to Gary A. Weikel and Rachel K. Weikel, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Jonahn M. Lutz and Diana B. Lutz to Brandon T. Miller and Heather N. Miller, property in Mount Carmel, $57,000.
• Robert. T. Balonis Jr., Brenda S. Bucher and Brenda S. Balonis to Joseph V. Malloy Jr., property in Northumberland, $1.
• Maurice S. Geary by agent and Sandra K. Geary agent and individually to Maurice S. and Sandra K. Geary Family Protection Trust and Maurice Todd Geary trustee, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Riverview Bank and Union Bank and Trust Company to Cody A. Bowersox, property in Zerbe Township, $65,000.
• Real Capital Group LLC to Andrelle Chavannes, property in Kulpmont, $2,000.
• JLH Development LLC to Christian W. Jensen, property in Shamokin, $1,500.
• BWH Properties LLC to William Boyle, property in Mount Carmel, $3,100.
• Mark D. Drumheller and Sandra L. Drumheller to Michael J. Pardee, property in Washington Township, $55,000.
• Andrew M. Megosh and Samantha Megosh to Justin A. Tononi and Misty L. Tononi, property in Mount Carmel, $4,000.
• Valerie Revinski to Deraven Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $500.
• Sally Lynn Diehl estate, Thomas H. Diehl co-exeuctor and David D. Diehl co-exeuctor to Kenneth E. Lubert and Debra J. Lubert, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Buy Sell Rent Holdings LLC to Christopher M. Carr, property in Sunbury, $95,000.
• Fulton Bank NA and FNB Bank NA to Clare R. Seymore Newton, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Gabriel Beaulieu and Kirsta Beaulieu to Sandra R. Heiser-Petrucci and James L. Petrucci, property in Zerbe Township, $105,000.
Union County
Courthouse Deed transfer
• Allen R. Schweinsberg, Joanne Schweinsberg to Julie A. Guffey trustee, Ralph Guffey, Linda Guffey, Guffey irrevocable residential and income trust, property in Kelly Township, $1.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Death investigation
• 11:50 a.m. Sunday at 181B Old Glad Run Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said an investigation has been launched into the death of a 3-month-old girl. No further information was released.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 10:51 a.m. Thursday along Route 15, north of Allenwood Camp Lane, Clinton Township.
A 2004 Buick Rendezvous driven by Linda L. Bower, 67, of Montgomery, was traveling south when it attempted a left turn from the right lane and struck a southbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Brittany R. Johnston, 27, of Watsontown, troopers noted. Johnston was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. All others were belted and no further injuries were noted. Bower will be cited with required position and method of turning.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:30 p.m. Sunday along Chaapel Road, east of Caleb Creek Road, Gamble Township.
A 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by an unnamed person pulled from a parking spot, proceeded forward and struck a parked 2012 Nissan Altima, troopers reported. No injuries were noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:01 p.m. Tuesday along Route 405, north of Van Horn Boulevard, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2000 Ford Focus driven by an unnamed person was traveling south when it went off the right shoulder, rotated, crossed the double-yellow line, left the east shoulder, struck a mailbox and came to rest east of the roadway, troopers reported. The driver was suspected for driving under the influence, it was noted, and will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:53 p.m. Wednesday along Lick Run Road, east of Winner Road, Eldred Township.
A 2011 Mazda 3 driven by Kathryn M. Moncado, 72, of Williamsport, was traveling north when it went out of control in a left curve, left the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers said. Moncado was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:34 a.m. Tuesday along Route 287, south of Dam Run Road, Mifflin Township.
A 2007 Subaru Legacy driven by Robert G. McCloskey, 40, of Trout Run, was traveling south when it went off the roadway, struck a culvert, then hit several downed trees, spun clockwise and came to a rest. McCloskey will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 4:42 p.m. Sunday along Route 44 north, east of Hillside Drive, Cummings Township.
A truck was traveling south when it struck a low-hanging wire, then continued without stopping, troopers reported.
Hit and run
• 7:54 p.m. Monday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by an unnamed person was exiting a parking space at Sheetz and struck a parked 2013 Dodge Dart, then left the parking lot, turned left on Westminster Drive and East Third Street, troopers noted. The vehicle it question was a gray-silver Chevy Impala with Pa. registration JWP-1154. The vehicle had a black Chevrolet bow-tie emblem. The driver was cited with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Luring child to vehicle/structure
• 7 p.m. April 10 at 188 Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
A girl reported that a red Subaru sedan attempted to abduct her in the trailer park, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Possession
• 12:21 p.m. Saturday along Randall Circle and Hazel Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 2009 Toyota Camry was stopped for an alleged traffic violation when troopers said Shannon Angle, 25, of Trout Run, was found in possession of small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia, it was noted. Charges are pending.
Scattering rubbish
• Between 10:30 a.m. April 5 and 8:52 a.m. April 6 in Sugar Camp Road and Chaapel Mountain Road, Eldred Township.
Someone dumped multiple used automobile tires and garbage bags containing plastic bottles, troopers noted.
