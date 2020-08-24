Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 10:52 p.m. July 31 along Ninna Drive and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 2006 Toyota Corolla was stopped, police noted, and Samson Hayter, 23, of Selinsgrove, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Hit and run
• 2:50 p.m. Aug. 19 along County Line Road, east of Penns Drive, Union Township.
An unknown vehicle was traveling west when it veered off the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, then fled the scene, troopers reported. The pole was sheared and power lines fell onto the roadway. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 5-vehicle crash
• 5:31 p.m. Aug. 21 along Route 87, north of Tallman Hollow Road, Upper Fairfield Township.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle attempted to turn right onto Route 87 northbound when it pulled in front of a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Kristi L. Michael, 45, of Montoursville, causing the Traverse to stop abruptly. A northbound 2013 Toyota Rav4 driven by Sheila K. Karschner, 56, of Montoursville, struck the rear of the Traverse, a 2009 Honda CRV driven by Steven A. Anjard, 44, of Williamsport, struck the rear of the Rav4 and a 2020 Kia Soul driven by Cindy L. Pardee, 49, of Montoursville, struck the rear of the Soul, troopers noted. Pardee was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. The unknown vehicle fled south on Route 87. Pardee, Anjard and Karschner were issued warnings for driving vehicle at safe speed, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:21 p.m. Aug. 22 along Clarkstown Road at Old Glade Run Road, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2017 Ford Escape driven by Kassandra I. Ramayor, 27, of Muncy, was traveling east in a left curve when it left the south side of the roadway, struck a traffic sign, continued across the roadway and came to rest against a guiderail, troopers reported. Romayor was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
• 4:33 p.m. Aug. 21 at 150 Mill St., Lewis Township.
Troopers said Codi Palmer, 23, of Linden, grabbed a 16-year-old Trout Run girl twice during an argument.
Harassment
• 4:03 p.m. Aug. 23 along Ridge Road, Washington Township.
A 33-year-old Montgomery man and 27-year-old St. Clair woman were cited after troopers responded to a reported domestic dispute.
Harassment
• 1:43 p.m. Aug. 10 along Ruben Kehrer Road, Fairfield Township.
Troopers said an investigation is underway regarding a 34-year-old Muncy man who received Facebook messages from someone he did not know.
Disorderly conduct
• 9:!5 a.m. Aug. 22 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township.
Troopers said a 28-year-old Williamsport man called a 65-year-old North Wales woman derogatory names, used profanity in public and caused her alarm following a crash.
Drug possession
• 7:24 p.m. Aug. 16 at 2021 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers conducted a welfare check at Liberty Lodge and discovered drug paraphernalia. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 10:53 a.m. Aug. 10 along I-180 east and Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2020 Chevrolet Impala was stopped for an alleged violation when a probable-cause search was initiated, troopers noted. Marijuana and paraphernalia was located, troopers reported, and Charles Anderson, 42, of Donora, was charged.
Theft
• Between 5 and 6:09 p.m. Aug. 22 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
A blue and black Huffy full-suspension mountain bike and a black and gray mountain bike belonging to a pair of Montoursville teens were taken from the Loyalsock Community Swim Pool, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• 1:24 p.m. Aug. 21 along East Penn Street, Muncy Creek Township.
A pill, $23 and a Direct Express Social Security Card were taken from the purse of a 54-year-old Hughesville woman, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• 1:35 p.m. July 7 along Route 44 north, Watson Township.
The theft of $20 from a 35-year-old Durand, Mich., woman was reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• 8:48 p.m. Aug. 22 at 2019 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
An unidentified male punched a hole through a doorway window at Econo Lodge, causing approximately $100 in damages, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• Between 8 p.m. Aug. 20 and 7:15 a.m. Aug. 21 in Loyalsock Township.
Troopers investigated alleged spray painting of mailboxes, where a swastika-like design was painted on the roadway. Victims included a 78-year-old woman and 35-year-old woman, both of Montoursville, and Loyalsock Township.
Union County
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Riley Aleese Lawton, 24, Watsontown; Frank Russell Boyer, 32, Watsontown
• Kyle Leonard Zarr, 28, New Columbia; Larissa Danielle Tripp, 23, New Columbia
• Cody Albert Campion, 29, Lewisburg; Ashley Nicole Miller, 28, Lewisburg
• Stanley Earl Zimmerman, 20, Mifflinburg; Lucille Horning Martin, 20, Mifflinburg
Divorces granted
• Taylor Harpster, Brett Harpster, 3 years
• Joshua D. Foulds, Katie A. Foulds, 8 years
• Stanley Catherman, Holly E. Catherman, 22 years
• Bradley Trate, Bobbie Jo Trate, duration not given
• Jacquelyn N. Baker, Craig L. Baker, 10 years
Montour County
State Police At Milton Felony warrant
• 1:20 p.m. Aug. 14 along I-80 eastbound West Hemlock Township.
Troopers investigated an alleged incident and found the Matthew Krzysik, 29, of Providence, R.I., was wanted in New Jersey. Charges were filed.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Amos Z. Martin to Harlan H. Martin and Lisa M. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Adam J. Mull to Emily J. Hamersly and Richard C. Hamersly III, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Joel D. Reiff and Keri E. Reiff to Kelton Jeremy Michael Rojas and Emily Mae Rojas, property in Milton, $1.
• Kutt A Way Limited Partnership to Matthew Rabb, property in Delaware Township, $200,000.
• Marsh Road Real Estate to Belford Boulevard Real Estate LLC, property in Milton, $160,000.
• Robert J. Ward to Richard Nye and Xochitl Nye, property in Milton, $1.
• Lesliee D. Koziol and Leslee D. Maturani to Leslee D. Maturani, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Merrill Shamblen, Bobbi Jo Mordan and Lisa Shamblen to Merrill Leroy Shamblen Jr. and Bobbi Jo Mordan, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Herbert D. Erdman, Beatrice J. Shenuski and Beatrice J. Erdman to Herbert D. Erdman and Beatrice J. Erdman, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• John L. Waldron III and Amy K. Waldron to Steven D. Martin and Elizabeth M. Martin, property in Milton, $1.
• Anne M. Hummel, Ann E. Lasch and Don R. Lasch to Larissa A. Savitsky, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Diane Gidaro to Jamie Fletcher, property in Kulpmont, $29,500.
• Arline H. Neidig and Diane Neidig Riggs to Diane Neidig Riggs and Ronald Wray Riggs, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Sheldon L. Gusky to Milkway Holdings LLC, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Rosana M. Kersavage estate and Patricia J. Mauk executrix to Ronald Toczek and Lisa L. Toczek, property in Riverside, $175,000.
• William J. Kadryna Jr. and Sherri L. Kadryna to Joseph B. Leader, property in Point Township, $1.
• Marc A. Shaw, Shannon M. Erdman and Shannon M. Shaw to Marc A. Shaw, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Norman A. Foura and Barbara A. Foura to Jeff K. Probst and Constance Jo Probst, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• James Masser to Rachael S. Masser, property in Shamokin, $1.
