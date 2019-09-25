Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
Saturday: Foot patrol, 12:10 a.m., St. Catherine Street; assist police agency, 12:13 a.m., Dickson Avenue, Watsontown; 911 open line, 12:16 a.m., Market Street; underage drinking, 1:31 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 1:52 a.m., South Seventh and St. Catherine streets; traffic arrest, 2:28 a.m., Market Street at North Derr Drive; hit and run, 9:14 a.m., North Fourth Street; complaint, 10:20 a.m., St. Catherine Street; complaint, 11:44 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Fourth Street; disorderly gathering, 1:22 p.m., St. Catherine Street; domestic, 1:58 p.m., Walnut Street, Mifflinburg; complaint, 2:13 p.m., Lewisburg; pedestrian stop, 2:17 p.m., South Sixth Street; assist fire/EMS, 4:47 p.m., Market Street; harassment, 5:09 p.m., North Second Street; assist police agency, 5:25 p.m., Westbranch Highway; burglar alarm, 7:04 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 7:32 p.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; suspicious person, 10:25 p.m., South Fifth Street.
Friday: Assist police agency, 3:50 a.m., Walnut Street, Mifflinburg; burglar alarm, 6:47 a.m., James Road; suspicious vehicle, 7:38 a.m., St. Anthony Street and Peach Tree Alley; fraud, 8:08 a.m., Marketplace Boulevard, Selinsgrove; burglar alarm, 10:13 a.m., South Fifth Street; assist fire agency, 11:57 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic warning, 2:30 p.m., West Market Street; animal complaint, 2:31 p.m., Jean Boulevard; traffic arrest, 2:46 p.m., West Market Street; assist police agency, 4:10 p.m., Filbert Street, Milton; traffic warning, 4:19 p.m., South Third and St. George streets; traffic warning, 4:39 p.m., Westbranch Highway; suicide attempt/threat, 4:52 p.m., West Market Street; traffic control, 6:31 p.m., Hufnagle parking lot; animal issue, 7:11 p.m., Crossings Lane, East Buffalo Township; property recovered, 7:18 p.m., Fairview Drive; motorist assist, Ikeler Street; special event detail, 9:28 p.m., Market Street, New Berlin; traffic warning, 10:33 p.m., Market at Fourth streets.
Thursday: Road hazard, 1:39 a.m., North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 4:50 a.m., North 10th Street, East Buffalo Township; burglar alarm, 6:21 a.m., South Front Street; assist police agency, 10:06 a.m., Woodside Drive, Milton; lost property, 2:35 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic stop, 2:44 p.m., South Front at St. Catherine streets; traffic arrest, 3:48 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; motorist lockout, 4:14 p.m., South Third Street; hit and run, 4:18 p.m., Hardwood Drive; traffic warning, 6:26 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; traffic warning, 8:28 p.m., North Derr Drive.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Assault with a weapon
• 7:53 p.m. Aug. 10 along Old Routes 11/15, Penn Township.
A 48-year-old Sunbury man, who was not named, was arrested. Troopers allege the man and his father-in-law got into a verbal dispute at a wedding reception after he threatened to kill his wife. The dispute became physical and the victim punched the man, troopers noted. Three individuals then escorted the Sunbury man from the altercation, at which time he allegedly threatened again to kill his wife, his father-in-law, and rape, murder, kill and stab everyone at the party. The man then allegedly pulled a pocket knife and began to run toward the reception gathering, which included 50-plus people, police noted. Three individuals tackled the man to the ground, disarmed him and restrained him until state police arrived, troopers said.
Theft by deception
• Between noon June 7 and 4 p.m. Sept. 3 along Kohler Drive, Monroe Township.
Someone allegedly opened a credit account using the name and personal information of a 47-year-old Selinsgrove woman, troopers noted. Unauthorized charges were made on the card, it was added.
Retail theft
• 3:55 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Jennifer Yost, 46, of Sunbury, was arrested for allegedly stealing consumer products valued at $48.14 and clothing valued at $94.46.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash (injury)
• 8:15 p.m. Friday along the ramp from Broad Street to I-180 westbound, mile marker 23, Montoursville.
A 2004 Harley-Davidson Night Train driven by Joseph J. Dewald, 46, of Williamsport, was stopped for alleged violations when Dewald fled the scene, troopers said. The motorcycle went out of control in a left curve, overturned and slid to a stop. Dewald, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained a suspected serious injury and was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Williamsport. He was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, police noted. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
• 11:07 a.m. Sunday along Route 118, south of Art Shaner Road, Moreland Township.
A 2012 Harley-Davidson driven by Casey A. Swank, 27, of Muncy, was traveling east when it went out of control when it encountered a deer in the roadway, and slid off the roadway, troopers said. Swank was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna for treatment of suspected injuries, it was noted. He will be cited.
2-vehicle crash
• 8:46 a.m. Thursday along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2007 Toyota Highlander driven by Susan M. Lange, 65, of Hughesville, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2011 Honda CRV driven by Anita M. Sheets, 56, of Hughesville, then continued until it came to rest on the southern shoulder, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Lange will be cited with following too closely.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:01 a.m. Sunday along Route 15, east of Borderline Road, Armstrong Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Yvonne M. Undahl, 37, of Milton, was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway. Undahl was belted and was not injured.
Assault
• 8 a.m. Friday along Middle Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers said a verbal argument between Shawn Rhinehart, 33, of Jersey Shore, and three others led to a vehicle crash and disturbance. Victims included a 25-year-old Jersey Shore woman, 27-year-old Lock Haven man and 30-year-old Dunnstown man. One victim was injured and transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Rinehart was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County, police reported.
Harassment
• 4:04 p.m. Sept. 3 at 1730 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Ervin Mosley, 29, of Williamsport, allegedly provoked a physical altercation with Steven Ryder, 30, of Ralston, then attempted to strike Ryder as Ryder sat in his vehicle. Ryder exited his vehicle and a physical altercation ensued, police added, before Mosley fled in a vehicle.
Disorderly conduct
• 3:11 a.m. Sunday at 1620 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported disturbance and contacted Maurice Carney Williams, 28, of Pennsylvania, who was described as unruly and yelling obscenities at a residence. He was taken into custody.
