Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Aaron S. Harmon to Bailey A. Gearhart, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• National Homebuyers LLC to Bonnie J. Zimmerman, property in Milton, $1.
• Carson D. Wagner estate and Anna Fae Poust executrix to Leroy P. Stoltzfus and Alicia D. Stoltzfus, property in Watsontown, $34,650.
• Faye D. Stein and H. William Stein Jr. to H. William Stein Jr. and Faye D. Stein Income mOnly Protector Trust, H. William Stein Jr. and Faye D. Stein, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Robert E. Reyonlds Sr. estate and Bonnie L. Smith executrix to Billy J. Hammons and Pamela S. Nottingham, property in Delaware Township, $116,000.
• Ban of America NA, Bac Home Loans Servicing LP, Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP and Carington Mortgage Services LLC agent to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Milton, $1.
• John A. Krebs and Susan K. Krebs to John A. Krebs and Susan K. Krebs, property in Milton, $1.
• Austin T. Reiff to Thomas F. Coates, property in Milton, $1.
• Brent A. Frey and Erica L. Frey to ERH Real Estate LLC, property in Delaware Township, $170,000.
• Gary L. Douglas to Patches M. Kilgus, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Harold L. Hagenbuch to Harold L. Hagenbuch and Haley Lynn Walters, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• PHH Mortgage Corporation and Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Elizabeth Mary Martin and Steven Douglas Martin, property in Milton, $26,160.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Angela Beachel and Justin Beachel to Turbotville Development Corp, property in Lewis Township, $159,795.
• Glenn J. Timmins to Walter Wydra and Tonia Wydra, property in Mount Carmel, $35,000.
• Keith L. Henninger to Timothy Stauffer and Brenda Stauffer, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $85,000.
• Beatrice T. Bradley estate, Maureen A. Dudeck executrix and Patricia Bradley Makowski executrix to JKV Housing LLC, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Joshua R. Hummel and Jenica L. Hummel to Arthur P. Crone and Debra A. Crone, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Bernard McAllister to Bernard R. McAllister and Joan McAlliste, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Philip M. Erdley and Quinn A. Erdley to Brianna Kunkel and Chelsea H. Kunkel, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Craig C. De Fazio and Jessica B. Pagana-De Fazio Living Trust, Craig C. De Fazio and Jessica B. Pagana-De Fazio to 11th Street Realty LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Kenneth J. Lynn and Nancy R. Lynn to Richard Parker and Mary Parker, property in Mount Carmel Township, $150,000.
• Carl W. Cook individually and agent and Peggy L. Cook by agent to Carl W. Cook, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Daniel E. Heiser and Deborah A. Heiser to Leroy Lebo and Kelly Lebo, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Daniel E. Heiser and Deborah A. Heiser to Robert S. Burns, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• David Oakum to Jason McGuigan, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
• Susan F. Shoop and William Jeremiah to Brian J. Jeremiah, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to Acorn Estates LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $7,000.
• Santander Bank NA to Jacob Kerr, property in Ralpho Township, $13,500.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Randy Troup to Frank Yost and Grace Yost, property in Coal Township, $7,875.16.
• Maria C. Kerris to Richard A. Knoebel, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Stella C. Kashuba estate and Jeffrey T. Klacik trustee to Mark A. Knapick, property in Shamokin Township, $109,500.
• Francis R. Shannon and Loretta S. Shannon to Earl Clark, property in Mount Carmel, $34,900.
• Amanda Gaunt to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Jonn Derk to Zain J. Surowiak, property in Coal Township, $39,000.
• Rebecca J. Kornaski to Patrick J. Fletcher and Diane C. Fletcher, property in Mount Carmel, $9,500.
• Shamokin City to David E. Pappas, property in Shamokin, $2,003.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Kelsey C. Bahner, Kelsey Shmabach and Keith R. Shambach to Trust Bank and Branch Banking And Trust Company, property in Sunbury, $1,875.83.
• Gary L. Hand to Leonard P. Marshalek and Natalie L. Wertman, property in Sunbury, $60,000.
• Timothy E. Witcoskie, Lisa Witcoskie, Nicole Heim and Scott Heim to Timothy Witcoskie and Dorothy A. Witcoskie, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Anna M. Zimmerman and Jason Zimmerman to Nelson Arocho and Anette M. Arocoho, property in Rush Township, $50,000.
• Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, and KML Law Group PC agent to Stone Fortress Homes LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township, $70,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Lynne M. Renn and Lynne M. Fremlim to Reiverview Bank, property in Zerbe Township, $8,937.56.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Eugene J. Chesney and Marian M. Chesney to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, property in Ralpho Township, $1,430.91.
• Judith E. Lindenmuth estate and Shaun E. Otoole administrator to Robert Knoepell, property in Coal Township, $35,000.
• Teresa M. Ziemba estate and Ann Targonski executrix to Matthew T. Kitchen and Carol Kitchen, property in Shamokin, $6,000.
• Larry A. Underkoffler and Judith A. Underkoffler to Service Electric Cablevision, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Glenn J. Immins to Walter Wydra and Tonia Wydra, property in Mount Carmel, $35,000.
• Keith L. Henninger to Timothy Stauffer and Brenda Stauffer, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $85,000.
• Beatrice T. Bradley estate, Maureen A. Dudeck executrix and Patricia Bradley Makowski executrix to JKV Housing LLC, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Jan T. Opperman to Brandon David Succi, property in Sunbury, $118,100.
• Brian M. Kolva, Shari L, Kolva and Shari L. Sprauer to James Tyndall and Myra Tyndall, $11,000.
• Carrie Ann Zarkowski and Albert Zarokowski to Albert Zarkowski, property in Ralpho Township, $90,000.
• Joseph Lamar Vanpelt and Rhoda Joy Vanpelt to Derwin Seibel and Christy A. Seibel, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Robert J. Kidron and Joan M. Kidron to Maria E. Kushner and Jeremy T. Kushner, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Amy L. Henninger, Amy L. Rachau and Gregory D. Rachau to Amy L. Rachau and Ann M. Watts, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
Union County
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• John Henry Rein, 63, Lewisburg; Sharon Louise Boob Houseknecht, 63, Lewisburg
• Heath Michael Papalow, 39, Jersey Shore; Ashlee Nicole Annette Blum, 26, Williamsport
Divorces granted
• Jennifer Westfall Reber, Charles Westfall II, 3 years
• Larry L. Edinger, Varissa S. Edinger, 16 years
Deed transfers
• Abram M. Zimmerman Jr., Wilma Z. Zimmerman to Steven J. Zimmerman, Miriam Joy Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Elvin Z. Zimmerman, Mary Ella Zimmerman to James A. Zimmerman, Eunice H. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Hudson Homes Management LLC attorney, LSF9 Master Participation Trust by attorney to Chestnut Buildings LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $64,750.
• Terry E. Snoddy, Sue E. Snoddy to Seth W. Snoddy, Kaitlin R. Snoddy, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Richard L. Hummel, Jan A. Hummel to Zachary Pfautz, Hope Pfautz, property in Union Township, $1.
• Thomas C. Leitzel to Market Holdings LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Thomas H. Hare Jr. Tarin K.J. Hare to Kay an Shannon, Robert O. Pfleegor, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• John H. Mathias, Susan B. Mathias to Kathryn Mathias trustee, John H. and Susan B. Mathias Family Protection Trust, John H. Mathias Family Protection Trust, Susan B. Mathias Family Protection Trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Donald Royal Jr., Mirah L. Royal to Marian H. Routh trustee, Marian Routh Family Trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Carrie B. Fogel, Justin M. Nestor to Carrie B. Fogel, Rachel Nestor, property in Union Township, $1.
• Bernadine K. Rehrer, Bernadine K. Liddington, Roger L. Liddington to Loria Kay Smith, Ryan Smith, Colton J. Smith, property in Lewis Township/Hartley Township, $1.
• Douglas M. Vaughan, Geraldine L. Vaughan to Douglas M. Vaughan, Geraldine L. Vaughan, Travis T. Vaughan, Morgan D. Vaughan, property in buffalo Township, $1.
• David E. Walter Jr. to Brad D. Hoffman, Amie C. Hoffman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Matthew E. Plank, Adm J. Weitzel Leishman, Kelsey A. Weitzel Leishman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brad Hoffman, Aime Hoffman to Heather C. Allegar, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Frank S. Chase estate, Francis Seabury Chase II estate, Francis Seabury Chase III estate to Stewart F. Chase, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Deer Hollow PH II Associates Partnership, Susquehanna Valley Development Group Inc. partner to Deer Hollow Condominium Association, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Kevin L. Loss, Leann Loss to Leann Loss, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Christopher R. Reiland, Kathleen A. Reiland to Phyllis M. Dyer, Willard I. Dyer III, Gwendolyn Dye Moyer, property in Union Township corrective deed, $1.
• Steven H.W. Gray, Sue L. Mincemoyer Gray to Menno H. Reiff, Maryanna Reiff, property in Union Township, $1.
• Neil R. Moyer, Cynthia K. Moyer to Norman E. Moyer, Courtney M. Moyer, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Neil R. Moyer, Cynthia K, Moyer to Neil R. Moyer, Cynthia K. Moyer, property in Limestone Township, $1.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
2-vehicle crash
• 2:28 p.m. Thursday along Route 15, south of Elimsport Road, Clinton Township.
A 2004 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Andrew J. Mike, 28, of Williamsport, was traveling north too fast for conditions, troopers said, when the vehicle struck a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Emily J. Rolka, 35, of Allenwood. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Mike will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Scattering rubbish
• Betweenb 8 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. Jan. 31 along Cross Mountain Lane, Bastress Township.
At least 10 bags of refuse were left at the location, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.