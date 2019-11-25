HARMONSBURG (AP) — Authorities say a man died following a hunting accident in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.
State police in Meadville say 19-year-old Jacob Smith of Linesville was hunting with friends in Summit Township near the Conneaut Lake Park amusement park.
The Crawford County coroner said Smith was removing items from a hunting sled when his shotgun accidentally went off shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Coroner Scott Schell told the Meadville Tribune that shotgun pellets struck Smith in the abdomen. He was taken to Meadville Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Schell ruled Smith’s death accidental. State police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.