Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 7:30 p.m. May 18 along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township.
David John Kiss, 58, of 64 Timberhaven Drive, Lewisburg, was charged by state police with DUI (two counts), no-passing zones, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving following a one-vehicle crash. Kiss was ejected, troopers noted, and transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with major injuries. A witness said Kiss’ vehicle was being operated erratically when it attempted a pass and went out of control, off the roadway and rolled. Several witnesses were interviewed, based on court papers. A search warrant showed Kiss’ blood alcohol content was .157 percent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Simple assault
• 2:15 a.m. July 5 at 1208 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township.
Naim Dylan Fluk, 26, of 50 Mahoning St., Milton, was charged by state police with simple assault and harassment stemming from allegations he punched and kicked a male. The victim allegedly had an injury to his right eye and a scratch on his head. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Theft by unlawful taking
• 7 p.m. April 26 at 600 New Columbia Road, White Deer Township.
Thomas Samuel Gonzalez, 54, of 1016 Dewey Ave., Williamsport, was charged by state police with theft by unlawful taking or disposition after he allegedly obtained $250 in plumbing supplied but never provided payment for the items. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Aug. 18.
Possession of a controlled substance
• July 14 along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township.
Ciara Nashay Buchanan, 32, of 2911 Ashland Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged by state police with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, investigation by police officers, temporary registration permits, display of registration plate, required financial responsibility and windshield obstruction and wipers following a vehicle stop for tint and a handwritten temporary registration. Troopers said an odor of marijuana was detected and a search of the vehicle produced marijuana and other contraband. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
• 3:39 a.m. May 27 along Route 15 and North Seventh Street, Lewisburg.
Jack G. Gelinas, 22, of 535 Polly PK Road, Rye, N.Y., was charged with DUI and careless driving. Buffalo Valley Regional Police said a vehicle driven by Gelinas was observed traveling slowly in a turn lane, then turn into a curb. Gelinas allegedly showed signs of impairment and later refused chemical testing, police noted.
DUI
• 4:15 p.m. at Fairground and Old Turnpike roads, Lewisburg.
Francis D. Buraczeski, 75, of 2816 Smoketown Road, Lewisburg, was charged with DUI (two counts) and careless driving. Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to a two-vehicle crash and noted Buraczeski showed signs of impairment. Later blood tests showed his blood alcohol content was .209 percent, police noted.
Receiving stolen property
• 9:57 a.m. July 6 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Przemyslaw Kazberuk, 32, of 996 Summit Road, Middleburg, was charged by state police with receiving stolen property, retail theft and possessing instruments of crime stemming from allegations he took $683.26 in items from Walmart.
Retail theft
• 3:42 p.m. April 8, 2019, at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Ebony Shanise Eury, 37, of 120 Foresman Circle, New Columbia, was charged by state police with retail theft. Eury allegedly took merchandise valued at $59.06 without paying. Troopers noted it is her second retail theft offense.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft from motor vehicle
• Between 5:10 p.m. and 5:27 p.m. July 18 at 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Troopers said Hannah Rosenberger, 26, of Brooklyn, N.Y., stole a “Keep America Great” flag valued at $11 from Haley Hendricks, 21, of Winfield, and allegedly caused damage to the vehicle. Rosenberg was charged with theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.
Burglary
• Between noon June 23 and 9 a.m. July 11 at 10327 Route 35, Perry Township.
Someone entered the shed of John Haines, 66, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and took tools, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Firearm not to possess
• 12:58 a.m. July 3 along North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers stopped a 2019 Hyundai Accent in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge, at which time the driver and a passenger fled. An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 6:31 p.m. July 16 at 454 State School Road, Penn Township.
Troopers charged Kaitlyn Zechman, 22, of Selinsgrove, after an investigation of found drug paraphernalia, it was reported.
Theft by deception
• Noon July 21 at 148 Pitzer Road, Center Township.
An unknown male posing as an Amazon employee attempting to have Karen Armes, 69, of Middleburg, give him $200 through gift cards, troopers noted. No money was exchanged.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 10:24 p.m. July 20 along High and Walnut streets, Williamsport.
Troopers said a sedan was traveling without its headlamps on. The vehicle attempted to flee at a high rate of speed and crashed head-on into a parked vehicle. The driver, an unnamed 30-year-old Muncy man, attempted to climb out of the vehicle and was apprehended. Further investigation showed the vehicle was to have been returned to its owner, and wasn’t, police said. Charges are pending.
DUI
• Sometime June 20 along William and West Third streets, Williamsport.
Following the stop of a 2018 BMW 550I, Adam Shienvold, 46, of Harrisburg, was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
DUI/drug possession
• 1:13 a.m. June 28 along Route 220 south and Quenshuckney Road, Woodward Township.
Following the crash of a 2002 Audi A4, James Lampley allegedly fled on foot and was later located and taken into custody, troopers noted. Charges of DUI and drug possession are pending.
DUI
• 1:01 a.m. June 27 along Hepburn Street and Little League Boulevard, Williamsport.
A 2016 BMW X3 was stopped, at which time Murtza Shah, 38, of Williamsport, was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.
DUI
• 2:46 p.m. July 18 along Route 15 north, Williamsport.
A 29-year-old Shunk woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, troopers noted.
DUI
• 1:44 a.m. July 12 at 2140 Pine Woods Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers responded to assist EMS with an intoxicated female and reported Misty Harrow, 34, of Jersey Shore, had operated her vehicle while under the influence. Charges are pending.
3-vehicle crash
• 10:24 p.m. July 20 in the 600 block of Maple Street, Williamsport.
A 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Brandon A. Stevenson, 30, of Muncy, was traveling north when it veered left and struck a 1998 Toyota Sedan head-on, troopers said. The Toyota was pushed into a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt. No injuries were reported. Stevenson will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 12:59 p.m. July 17 along Washington Boulevard, west of Schiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 2010 Kia Forte driven by Kevin C. Thomas, 22, of Williamsport, was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2008 Ford Escape driven by Sharona Miller, 73, of Jersey Shore, police noted. Thomas was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury, police noted, while Miller was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, but refused transport. Thomas will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 8:57 a.m. July 21 along Route 15 at Alexander Drive, Brady Township.
A 2011 Mack truck driven by Charles G. Ulrich, 61, of Allenwood, was stopped, then entered Route 15 and was struck by a southbound 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Wesley J. Lapoint, 24, of Montoursville, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Ulrich will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:42 p.m. July 21 along Lycoming Creek Road, south of Motter Lane, Loyalsock Township.
A 2010 Dodge Avenger driven by Kathy S. Austin, 57, of Ralston, was traveling south in the left lane when it attempted a left turn and was struck by a northbound 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Lori A. White, 52, of Williamsport, troopers noted. Austin will be cited with vehicle turning left.
